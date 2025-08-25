The Bunny Basics: What Every New Rabbit Owner Should Know

When you picture a pet rabbit you might picture a cute, fluffy ball of fur sitting in a garden hutch. But for those looking to add a rabbit to their home, the truth is rabbits are social animals that need more than just a little box in the backyard. They want interaction with their owner and a home built just for them. Their care can be similar to that of a cat or a dog (litter box training included!), but the reward is a funny, curious, and unique pet.

When bringing a bunny into the home you must remember first and foremost that rabbits are prey animals. This means they feel safest when they have a secure space with plenty of hiding spots. They’ve also got a very specific diet of mostly grass, hay and leafy greens that not only fuels them but also keeps their continuously growing teeth trimmed down. When you get their setup just right you reduce their stress, support their health and end up with a happy companion.

Choosing the Right Pet Rabbit for Your Home

Not all rabbits are the same. Giant breeds, they’re impressive but need a ton of space. Long-haired breeds, super cute but they require constant grooming. Even if you pick a smaller rabbit for a compact home, their energy levels and temperament can be all over the place. Doing some research on different breeds will help you find a rabbit that truly matches your lifestyle.

Single Rabbit or Bonded Pair?

Then you have to decide, one or two? A single rabbit can do just fine with lots of human attention. But many people choose to adopt bonded pairs, because rabbits are so social they’re often happiest when they have another rabbit around. Before you make a decision, don’t forget the financial side of things. Food, supplies and veterinary care are all ongoing costs that add up quickly. Once you’re ready to adopt you can find a reputable breeder or even a rescue organization, as many take in rabbits in addition to cats and dogs.

Setting Up a Safe and Comfortable Rabbit Enclosure

Every rabbit deserves a home that’s roomy, well-ventilated and impossible to escape from. You should stay away from wire-bottom cages, they can give your rabbit sore feet. Keep their enclosure in a room with stable temperatures. Too much heat can be a danger. Make sure they have plenty of hiding spots inside their space like cardboard boxes, tunnels or even a simple blanket draped over a chair. Cleanliness is crucial. Make sure you’re scrubbing their enclosure regularly to stop any disease from starting.

Daily Rabbit Care

How to Litter Train a Rabbit Successfully

Yes, rabbits can learn how to use a litter box! Pick a litter box and fill it with a rabbit-safe material like recycled paper or aspen. Encourage them to use it after they eat, and be sure to offer gentle praise when they get it right. A diet high in fiber from hay and greens keeps their digestion regular, which helps a lot with training.

Accidents will happen so don’t punish them when they occur. Just guide them back to the right spot. If you notice any sudden changes in their litter box habits it could be a sign they need a vet visit.

Rabbit Diet Basics: Hay, Pellets, Vegetables, and Treats

For rabbits, food is medicine. The bulk of their diet should be grass hay, like timothy or orchard grass. A small daily scoop of pellets adds nutrients, but keep that amount modest. Leafy greens such as kale or spinach provide much-needed vitamins but introduce them gradually to avoid a tummy ache.

Water should always be available. Despite what you see on many rabbit cages, many rabbits prefer drinking from a bowl. It’s much more natural for them than a bottle.

Treats like fruits and starchy vegetables should be given only in very small amounts. Too much sugar or starch can cause digestive upset and tooth decay.

Socializing and Handling Rabbits

You should always handle a rabbit by supporting their body, never by their ears or tail. If you can, start when they’re young, but no matter what always go slow and be consistent. This kind of gentle handling reduces their fear and stress over time. You can also carefully expose them to different people and environments. With practice, they’ll become calmer in new situations. Some owners even work with trainers or classes to help with socialization.

Exercise and Playtime Needs for Pet Rabbits

A rabbit that is stuck in their enclosure all day isn’t a healthy rabbit. They need two to three hours of exercise outside their space every day. You can let them out in a rabbit-proofed room indoors or in a secure, supervised pen outside. Give them tunnels, climbing structures, and balls to encourage movement. If you have a bonded pair, they’ll naturally spur each other on. Don’t overlook downtime; rabbits love to sprint, but they also need stretches of quiet rest.

Rabbit Health and Veterinary Care

Common Rabbit Health Issues and Care Tips

Rabbits are masters at hiding illness making regular veterinary care a must. You should be able to find a vet with rabbit experience and schedule routine check-ups. You should also be monitoring their appetite, stool and behavior every day. Call the vet immediately if you notice any changes. Preventive care is also important, from vaccinations to parasite control. Because rabbit healthcare costs can escalate quickly, many owners find pet insurance to be a smart safeguard.

Preventing Fly Strike and Other Rabbit Health Risks

A few conditions are particularly dangerous for rabbits. Fly strike is one of the worst. This is when flies lay eggs on wet fur and then maggots develop quickly. The good news is it can be prevented with good hygiene. Keep their bedding dry, remove any uneaten food and check your rabbit’s fur often during warm months. If you ever see eggs or maggots, it’s an emergency and you should take them to the vet right away. Rabbits shed seasonally and benefit from regular brushing just like a cat or dog. This prevents mats and actually even helps with digestion.

Grooming Rabbits: Brushing, Nail Trims, and Hygiene

You also need to trim their nails regularly to prevent pain (and scratching). Check their eyes, ears and teeth often for any sign of infection or decay. You should spot-clean their enclosure daily and deep-clean it once a week to keep bacteria at bay.

Raising a Rabbit Is Worth the Commitment

Raising a rabbit is an incredibly rewarding experience, but it’s not a low-maintenance commitment. They are quirky, complex creatures that require real attention, from a specific diet to a bunny-proofed home. However, all the effort you put in—the careful feeding, the time spent playing, and the constant check-ins—is absolutely worth it. When a bunny really trusts you, their personality comes alive and you realize there’s no pet quite like a healthy, hoppy rabbit!