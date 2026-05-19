Aerospace & Defense Summit Keynote - Industry and Govt. Cooperation to Advance Space Communications

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Aerospace & Defense Summit Keynote: Industry and Government Cooperation to Advance Space Communications, which took place at NantStudios on May 15 2026 and was created in partnership with LA Times Studios and ASU.



How are industry leaders and government agencies working together to shape the future of space communications? This keynote from the Aerospace & Defense Summit explores the partnerships, technologies, and strategic priorities driving innovation in satellite communications, national security, orbital infrastructure, and global connectivity.



Hosted by LA Times Studios in partnership with NantStudios and Arizona State University, this conversation brings together key voices discussing the future of aerospace, defense, and space-based communications.