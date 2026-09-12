TIFF Interview: “The Face of Horror”: Directing classic cinema style and medieval fables

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Director Anna Biller and stars Jonah Hauer-King and Kristine Frøseth sit down in the Los Angeles Times Studio at RBC House to discuss their new film The Face of Horror. The creative team explores how the director adapted a classical Japanese fable into feudal-era England, the maximalist visual style and handmade costume design, drawing inspiration from classic cinema and Laurence Olivier’s performance in Richard III, and bringing expressive, high-stakes emotional performance to the horror genre.