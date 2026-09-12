TIFF Interview: “The Face of Horror”: Directing classic cinema style and medieval fables

Director Anna Biller and stars Jonah Hauer-King and Kristine Frøseth sit down in the Los Angeles Times Studio at RBC House to discuss their new film The Face of Horror. The creative team explores how the director adapted a classical Japanese fable into feudal-era England, the maximalist visual style and handmade costume design, drawing inspiration from classic cinema and Laurence Olivier’s performance in Richard III, and bringing expressive, high-stakes emotional performance to the horror genre.
Lara Hochuli is the senior editor on the Los Angeles Times’ Editorial Video team. In a 15-year career, Hochuli has helped bring more than one newsroom into the modern age, including a decade at the San Diego Union-Tribune and a previous stint at The Times with “LA Times Today.” Her work has been recognized with a number of acknowledgments from the Society of Professional Journalists, a handful of San Diego Press Club accolades, and four Emmy Awards.
Mark E. Potts is a former senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.