Episode 22: Checking In On Pacific Palisades With Councilmember Traci Park
There are no shortcuts for rebuilding the Pacific Palisades. Even those who are returning are daunted by the task, wondering who else will come back, and nervous about the hidden dangers of the toxic debris produced by the fire.
Homes are starting to go up, and there is a plan for at least some of those third spaces – the elementary schools, the high school, and the community center. But affordability is still a big hurdle that will determine whether people can return, and there are still a lot of questions about how to make the community safer when the next disaster strikes. There is also a lot of anger about why any of this was allowed to happen in the first place, most of it is directed at L.A. Mayor Karen Bass.
By contrast, the Palisades’ elected city councilmember Traci Park is seen by many residents as a champion. She joins Kate to talk about what’s next for the area.
Here is a link to the Pacific Palisades Vision Plan
