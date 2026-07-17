Dodgers Debate: What the Dodgers need right now

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The second half of the baseball season is upon us and the Dodgers ended the first half looking… sort of sloppy. Shohei Ohtani might not be on the mound for a while. Will Smith might not be back yet and no one is sure when. And now, starting pitching is an issue. Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee and columnists Bill Plaschke and Mirjam Swanson break down what the team needs to do in the second half to make sure they not only get to October, but get to the end of that month as well.