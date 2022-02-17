Founding and Managing Partner

Hodes Milman Ikuta, LLP

Daniel M. Hodes is a founding and managing partner of Hodes Milman Ikuta, LLP. His expertise in the area of complex medical malpractice actions and his extensive, successful plaintiffs personal injury trial experience make him one of the most sought-after lawyers in California amongst victims and the families seeking justice. Hodes has successfully resolved by way of trial, settlement, or arbitration, hundreds of civil actions in the seven- and eight-figure ranges, including a landmark verdict in which an HMO was ordered to pay $10.96 million for the wrongful death of a young wife and mother. At the time, this was the largest medical malpractice wrongful death jury verdict in Orange County history. He also achieved the second largest medical malpractice wrongful death verdict in the county at the time, a $5.3 million verdict in 2006 for the death of a 38-year-old husband and father.

