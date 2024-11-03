Founder & CEO

Foster Love

As founder, CEO and board chair of Foster Love, Danny Mendoza has spent over 15 years leading an organization that supports over 155,000 foster youth annually. His journey began after discovering his young cousin living in a car due to systemic issues in the foster care system, which ignited his passion for creating lasting change. Mendoza also founded Techether, where he developed the Ella software, a HIPAA-compliant platform for recording milestones and memories for foster children. This technology, adopted by numerous government agencies, sets a new standard for documentation in foster care. Mendoza’s leadership has been recognized with awards, such as the Orange County Business Journal’s Excellence in Entrepreneurship Award and Supervisor Doug Chaffee’s Kindness Award.