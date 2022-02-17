Darren O’Leary Aitken

Partner

Aitken Aitken Cohn

Darren Aitken is an Orange County native and has been a practicing attorney in California since 1989. He is a partner of the law firm Aitken Aitken Cohn and has practiced since 1992. His practice is limited to civil litigation, where he represents plaintiffs in significant matters involving insurance bad faith, personal injury, product liability, and commercial torts. Aitken has successfully litigated and tried numerous civil actions both in the state and federal courts, and he has obtained numerous seven and eight-figure results for his clients. His notable achievements include a trial judgment for his clients totaling $55,180,000 in Gutierrez v. The United States. The Gutierrez judgment is considered the largest amount ever awarded in an Orange County personal injury action to a single plaintiff and the most significant amount ever awarded in an injury action against the United States government.