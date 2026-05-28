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Entertainment & Arts

Carrie Preston dishes about ‘Elsbeth’ guest stars, teases Season 4 plans and more

By Yvonne Villarreal
Mark OlsenMatt BrennanMark E. Potts and Kelvin Washington
The Envelope kicks off Emmy season with Carrie Preston, tracing Elsbeth Tascioni’s 15-year journey from quirky “Good Wife” guest to leading CBS’ “Columbo”-style procedural — and what it means to helm a broadcast hit.

Preston breaks down Elsbeth’s off-kilter physicality — the leaning entrances, overstuffed totes and circus-bright wardrobe — and how theatrical training, empathy and on-set collaboration shape a character balancing slapstick comedy with genuine vulnerability.

From sending a “stalker-level” fan email to Dianne Wiest to fielding dream guest wishes like Meryl Streep, Preston revels in Elsbeth’s murderer-of-the-week playground and teases deeper origin-story possibilities in Season 4.
Entertainment & ArtsAwards
Yvonne Villarreal

Yvonne Villarreal is a senior television writer for the Calendar section and co-host of “The Envelope” podcast.

Mark Olsen

Mark Olsen writes about all kinds of movies for the Los Angeles Times as both a feature writer and reviewer.

Matt Brennan

Matt Brennan is editor in chief of The Envelope, the Los Angeles Times’ awards magazine. Born in the Boston area, educated at USC and an adoptive New Orleanian for nearly 10 years, he returned to Los Angeles in 2019 as the newsroom’s television editor. He has also served as senior editor and deputy editor for Entertainment and Arts.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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