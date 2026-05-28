Carrie Preston dishes about ‘Elsbeth’ guest stars, teases Season 4 plans and more

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The Envelope kicks off Emmy season with Carrie Preston, tracing Elsbeth Tascioni’s 15-year journey from quirky “Good Wife” guest to leading CBS’ “Columbo”-style procedural — and what it means to helm a broadcast hit.



Preston breaks down Elsbeth’s off-kilter physicality — the leaning entrances, overstuffed totes and circus-bright wardrobe — and how theatrical training, empathy and on-set collaboration shape a character balancing slapstick comedy with genuine vulnerability.



From sending a “stalker-level” fan email to Dianne Wiest to fielding dream guest wishes like Meryl Streep, Preston revels in Elsbeth’s murderer-of-the-week playground and teases deeper origin-story possibilities in Season 4.