The Experience Frontier: Retail’s AI-Powered Future | Female Quotient Lounge at Davos

From rising consumer expectations to the rapid acceleration of AI and the global competition for digital advantage, retail now sits at the center of some of the world’s most critical shifts. As customers expect experiences that are seamless, predictive, and deeply personal, retailers must transform not only how they sell but how they understand people at scale. This session convenes leaders shaping the next era of AI-driven retail to explore how companies can harness intelligence responsibly to drive growth, strengthen trust, and set new standards for connection in an increasingly interconnected marketplace.