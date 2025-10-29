Deals & Coupons

Get 15% Off Your First Order + Free Shipping at Adidas

By Blake Esken
Business Development Senior Analyst Contact
Get 15% off your first Adidas order now! Don’t miss out on free shipping, exclusive deals and access to sales.

adidas needs no introduction. It’s an iconic brand for both casual streetwear as well as professional athletes and everyone in between. From fitness clothing, shoes, to sports equipment, adidas has you covered for all your active needs. If you’re looking to update your wardrobe with the newest trends, check out adidas collaborations with Prada, Bad Bunny, and more. For shoes, Sambas will always be a staple. adidas has many sales continually running so check below for the most up to date discounts and promos.

Adidas Promo Codes 2025

adidas is the perfect place to shop for sportswear and iconic streetwear. It’s hard not to love the trending Samba sneakers, Gazelle, or the timeless Stan Smith sneakers. We are continually finding the latest coupons and offers. The easiest way to get 15% off is to become an adidas Member and sign up for emails or texts.

adidas also offers an exclusive 30% off to verified medical professionals, first responders, military members, and teachers. If you qualify, you can get a 30% discount or 15% off at outlet locations.

Up to 50% off Adidas Sale

adidas often has sales running and during the holiday season, they offer up to 50% off. They regularly add items to the sale section so you need to keep checking the latest offers, as they sell out fast! They also offer t-shirt deals where you can get 2 for $30. The Collaboration Archive Sale offers past limited editions at reduced prices.

Adidas Collaborations You Don’t Want to Miss

adidas regularly collaborates with high profile artists, sports stars, and fashion designers. The Bad Bunny partnership with adidas highlights his love for fashion with bold streetwear energy; reimagined chunky sneaker classics such as the Campus. adidas by Stella McCartney combines luxury with activewear, making sure that sustainable materials are used. The latest collection with Edison Chen’s CLOT partnership blends sneakers and art together. It’s no surprise that these adidas products sell out instantly!

Top Adidas Running Shoes to Look Out For in 2025

Don’t miss out on the latest running shoes from adidas and use LA Times discount codes to save! The Adizero Evo SL is the latest race shoe to hit the market. It’s built for ultra speed and setting personal bests! It has many similarities to Adizero Adios Pro 3 and Adizero Boston 12, both great options for marathon runners. If you’re looking for a daily training shoe, then the Ultraboost Light is still the bestselling pick for cushioned support. If you’re looking for a more versatile shoe for casual running, the adidas Supernova Rise could be the best option. These are some of the options for running, so make sure you save with the best discounts available!

Adidas Frequently Asked Questions

How can I get 30% off at Adidas?

If you are a medical professional, first responder, nurse, military member, or teacher, you can get 30% off!

Are Adidas Coupons on Los Angeles Times verified?

Yes! All our coupons for adidas are continuously being verified and updated!

How do I get a 50% off Adidas Discount Code?

Keep checking the latest coupons and offers from Los Angeles Times! adidas regularly has sales with up to 50% off or more!

Deals & CouponsFitness
Blake Esken

Blake Esken is part of LA Times Studios Commerce team, relentlessly scouring the internet for the best money-saving deals and coupons. In his free time he enjoys creating new memories with his family and golf whenever and wherever possible.
