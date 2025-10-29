Deals & Coupons

30% Off Your Order + Get Free Shipping at BarkBox 2025

By Blake Esken
Business Development Senior Analyst Contact
Get up to 50% off your BarkBox order this October 2025. Tested and verified coupons that are updated regularly.

Like us humans, our furry friends like variety in their lives. BarkBox is here to offer that! BarkBox is a monthly subscription service that delivers a customized box for your dog that includes treats, toys, and a chew. Each month is a new theme from “Season’s Sweetings” to “Barkbuster Movie Night”. Being a dog owner myself, I know how happy she gets when getting a new toy to play with or treat to devour. For those extreme chewers out there, you can customize your box to contain more durable toys so they’ll last longer! Check out the promos below to bring joy to your dog each month!

BarkBox Discount Codes 2025

There are different ways of getting the best BarkBox deals and we’ve verified and tested them out! If you’re new to BarkBox then we’ve got good news! You can get up to 50% off your first box if you sign up for a 6 or 12 month plan. Another way to make sure you are getting the best BarkBox deals is signing up for BarkBox emails. You’ll get early access to seasonal sales and member deals. BarkBox will give you a free extra toy for a year as a gift for new subscribers! BarkBox subscriptions also work out cheaper per month than paying month to month. If you want to treat your friend’s furry friend, you could send a BarkBox gift card.

BarkBox is currently offering an exclusive discount if you subscribe to your first dog food bag. You’ll get 50% off if you use the BarkBox Promo Code BELLY50. This offer will expire soon, so make sure to use it while it is valid!

BarkBox Delivers Up To 50% Off

BarkBox delivers a themed box filled with two original Bark designed toys, two natural bags of treats and a chew toy designed for your dog’s needs. The Super Chewer plan has dog toys that are designed for dogs that can chew right through most objects! BarkBox also offers Bark Bright, a dog dental kit that has daily chews and gels to freshen dog breath! BarkBox often has promos on these boxes so make sure you keep checking the latest offers!

Bark and Crocs - Matching Dog Crocs Deal

Bark have collaborated with Crocs to launch the official Crocs for dogs. These pup Crocs come with adjustable straps and glow in the dark colors. You’ll be able to get select deals that include free limited edition Croc add ons!

BarkBox Frequently Asked Questions

Does Los Angeles Times have BarkBox promo codes?

Yes, all the BarkBox coupons on LA Times are checked and verified!

Does BarkBox have a discount for the first order?

Yes, BarkBox can have discounts of up to 50% off for first order.

Can you get a BarkBox Discount for veterans or military personnel?

Yes! BarkBox offer $10 off for veterans and military personnel.

Pet Products
Blake Esken

Blake Esken is part of LA Times Studios Commerce team, relentlessly scouring the internet for the best money-saving deals and coupons. In his free time he enjoys creating new memories with his family and golf whenever and wherever possible.
