Best Blue Apron Promo Codes and Coupons for June 2026

Cook gourmet meals at home for less with these exclusive Blue Apron discount codes, student savings, and limited-time flash sale offers.

Ready to try some new delicious recipes this summer? Delight your tastebuds (and your wallet) with Blue Apron. With meal kits delivered directly to your door, you can make home meal preparation healthy, easy, and quick with these Blue Apron promo codes and coupons.

This June, there are dozens of mouthwatering recipes on the Blue Apron menu. Try spicy orange shrimp noodles, honey-buffalo pork chops, and buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches from the Blue Apron meal kit range. Alternatively, browse their oven-ready Dish by Blue Apron collection and savor the chipotle cheddar chicken bowl, or try the cheese enchiladas with salsa verde. All these options and more are ready to order in June.

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Blue Apron offers cuisines and ingredients to suit many different diets; just check the nutrition information to find out more about the ingredients before placing your order. No matter what you love to eat, everyone can take advantage of these Blue Apron discount codes and try something new this summer.

Use a Blue Apron Coupon Code & Save 65%

Ready to order? The Blue Apron sale is still live…for now. Just use the Blue Apron promo code APPRECIATE65 to get a huge 65% off your first 3 orders at Blue Apron.

Additionally, you can claim free shipping on these orders using the same code. So you can get three weeks of heavily discounted meal kits delivered to your door, with no extra fees for shipping.

There’s a $50 minimum order value to qualify for this discount, but with this 65% Blue Apron discount code, you’ll still make substantial savings compared to their full-price meal kits. The maximum discount available is worth $55.

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Choose from oven-ready meals, complete meal kits, and ready-to-assemble dinners in the Blue Apron range . Use your Blue Apron coupon code APPRECIATE65 to claim this valuable discount.

Use Your Welcome Blue Apron Promo Code & Get 25% Off

New Blue Apron customers can claim $25 off their first 2 orders with a Blue Apron promo code. It’s a great way to save when you’re first trying out Blue Apron’s acclaimed meal kit service.

Because Blue Apron doesn’t run on a subscription model, you don’t have to tie yourself into a lengthy subscription to make these savings. Just place two orders across two weeks and you’ll be able to save $50 across your first two boxes. It’s ideal for those looking to test the Blue Apron meal kit service over a multi-week period.

To claim, just select the meals you want to try in your first Blue Apron boxes, and enter the Blue Apron discount code WELCOME25 before you check out. See all the meals currently available in the Blue Apron menu .

Claim 50% off & Get Free Shipping With This Blue Apron Coupon

If you’ve been waiting to try out Blue Apron’s upcoming June meals, now’s the perfect time to do it. With a Blue Apron discount code, you can get a huge 50% off your first 3 orders. All you need to do is enter the code DELICIOUS50 at the checkout.

And that’s not all. When you use this discount code, you’ll also qualify for free shipping. So you can get delicious meal kits delivered to your door completely free of charge.

You’ll need to place an order worth at least $50 to qualify for this deal, and the maximum discount on offer is $50. But that’s still a huge amount to save on groceries and food delivery, so it’s the perfect time to grab a discount on your next Blue Apron order.

Browse Blue Apron’s June menu and place your qualifying order to get started. Don’t forget to enter the code DELICIOUS50 when ordering to claim your half-price discount.

Get Your First 3 Orders Half Price With a Blue Apron Discount Code

With the Blue Apron promo code ORDER50, you can currently claim 50% off your first 3 orders. So whichever menu items you want to sample this month, you can try them for a fraction of the price using this discount code.

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Orders worth at least $50 are eligible for this promotion from Blue Apron, and you can get up to $50 off across all 3 orders. It’s a great way for new Blue Apron customers to make a significant saving on healthy meals this month. Just choose your preferred meal options from the eligible Blue Apron products and enter your promo code at the checkout.

If you’re using your discount code on any of Blue Apron’s Autoship products, you can add your code by tapping or clicking ‘Manage order’, then ‘Add a promo’. Make sure to add the ORDER50 Blue Apron promo code before you check out.

Get Exclusive Perks With a Free Trial of Blue Apron+

Blue Apron+ is an add-on that gives Blue Apron customers tons of useful perks if you regularly use their meal kit service. For example, Blue Apron+ members get:

Free shipping on every order

Access to Tastemade+, a site that offers personalized meal plans, 12,000+ recipes, 1,000+ hours of food & lifestyle shows, and more

Exclusive discounts and perks, including members-only recipes and surprise gifts

Right now, you can get a 30-day free trial of Blue Apron+ to see what all the fuss is about. During those 30 days, you’ll get all orders shipped free of charge along with access to Tastemade+. You’ll also be able to claim any other offers you’re eligible for during this period.

Get premium access to Blue Apron+ perks at no additional cost for your first 30 days. If you decide to continue with your Blue Apron+ subscription, it’s just $9.99 per month thereafter.

Find out more about Blue Apron+ and sign up to get these fantastic benefits starting today.

Refer a Friend & Earn a Blue Apron Promo Code

The Blue Apron referral program lets you refer as many people as you like to Blue Apron’s meal kit service, so you can both earn rewards redeemable in the Blue Apron menu.

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This June, the Blue Apron referral program is giving both you and your friend the chance to get a $30 discount on your order when you use the referral program. They’ll get $30 off their initial order, and you’ll get $30 to spend on your next one.

To earn your referral rewards, you’ll need to sign up to Blue Apron’s Refer & Earn program . When you’re set up, you’ll receive a unique referral link to share with your friends and family. They can set up an account via your link, then apply the promotion to their first two orders. (If they already have an account but haven’t placed an order before, they can also use a unique referral code to claim a discount at the checkout.)

If you’re not already a member, sign up to Blue Apron’s Refer & Earn program to start referring friends and family and claim your first $30 Blue Apron voucher.

Military, Nurses and Teachers Get $25 off Your First 2 Orders

Blue Apron’s Community Heroes program allows teachers, healthcare workers, and members of the military to claim a discount on their first 2 meal kit orders. Those who are eligible for the Community Heroes program can get $25 off their first 2 orders — totalling $50 across both purchases.

People who June be eligible for the Community Heroes discount include:

Current and former military personnel

Teachers and educators

Nurses

Doctors

First responders

To confirm your eligibility for this Blue Apron discount, you’ll need to verify your identity. Just head to the Community Heroes discount page to confirm your employment status with ID.me, Blue Apron’s trusted verification service. Once you’re verified, you’ll be able to claim a discount on qualifying Blue Apron purchases, as well as other online stores that use this platform to offer incentives and discounts.

Claiming your discount is easy. Just place your orders online at Blue Apron’s website or on the app, and your Community Heroes discount will be automatically applied. Note that your order must be worth $65 or more (before taxes and fees) in order to qualify for this discount.

