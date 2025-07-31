Dyson Promo Codes & Coupons For August 2025

Save extra this summer with today’s roundup of coupon codes for vacuums, Airwraps, and up to $200 off the latest Dyson tech.

If you’re considering a new vacuum but you think Dysons are a bit expensive, keep reading. They started out with bagless vacuums, but now have also introduced hair and air purifier products. My family has been very happy with our V8 Absolute. With two kids and a dog, it is constantly being summoned to tidy up carpets and hard floors. If you’re in the market for a new vacuum, haircare product like the Airwrap, or air treatment product, continue reading below for great Dyson promo codes that can help you save and get free shipping.

Get a 20% Off Dyson Promo Code With Sign Up

When I purchased my V8 Absolute, I didn’t pay full price since Dyson continually has different discount codes available throughout the year. They do offer a one-time-use code for 20% off your next order with Owner Rewards. All you need to do is register your device’s serial number here . If you’ll allow them to text you the newest promotions and product releases, you’ll receive 10% off your first order. All you need to do is enter your mobile number in the pop-up box on the homepage. Be sure to reply to that text with a “Y” to officially register and receive your single-use 10% off code. This code also applies to their very popular beauty/haircare products, such as the Airwrap, which has gone viral over the past few years.

Advertisement

Check Out Dyson Deals For Up to $200 Off Vacuums, Airwraps, and More

If you’re looking for a guaranteed deal, Dyson has a section on their site called Dyson Deals. This hub continually has vacuums such as the V8 Absolute (my personal vacuum), Ball Animal 3 Complete, and Dyson Gen5detect cordless vacuum of $150-$200 off. I’ve seen Airwrap deals going for as much as 20% off as well as their other beauty products such as their Supersonic hair dryers.

Shop Dyson Outlet Deals to Save 60% on Refurbished Tech

If you’re like me and don’t mind refurbished items (used but certified by Dyson to resell) because you can save a lot more money, you’re in luck because Dyson offers their products at low prices within their Dyson Renewed section. From cordless and upright vacuums, to their powerful Ball series ($100 off or more), and even hair care and air purifiers (20-60% off), they can all be had at very affordable prices.

Check out Dyson Bundle Deals for $70 Off and Free $70 Gifts

A great feature of Dyson vacuums are the multiple attachment accessories you could purchase . When my child spills crackers on the couch, it’s easy to clean up with their crevice tool. I’m also a neat freak when it comes to my car so I always use the mini brush for the carpets or trunk area. After you purchase a vacuum, you’ll receive a 20% discount on accessories or you may receive other offers like a free docking station worth $70.

Advertisement

More Reasons to Love Dyson: Free Shipping Sitewide + Price Match Guarantee

We all want peace of mind when it comes to anything we purchase, especially more expensive items. We don’t want to feel like we got ripped off or missed a sale or promo. Luckily, Dyson has free standard shipping - 2-7 days depending on product and a Price Match promise in which, if you find your same product at a cheaper advertised price from an authorized US Dyson retailer or by Dyson on a 3rd party marketplace site, you’ll be refunded the difference.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Dyson have promo codes?

If you already have a product from Dyson, one of the easiest ways to get 20% off is by registering it through their Owner Rewards program. Even better, you’ll get access to exclusive offers when you join. If you haven’t signed up for text alerts yet, you can also snag a 10% off discount code by signing up on their website. Otherwise, stay tuned here for the latest deals.

Advertisement

How much will I need to spend on a Dyson vacuum?

It depends on the model, but you can generally expect them to range from $200 up to $1,000. The cheapest tend to be their cordless vacuums (think lighter vacuums like the V8 and V12 Detect), roughly $200 to $600. But if you’re on the hunt for a more heavy-duty model like the Ball Animal 3 and Gen5outsize Absolute, they start at about $550.

When can I save the most on Dyson Airwraps?

Dyson hair tool lines tend to run a bit pricey, so you may want to time your buy. Frequently they host bundle deals and free styling creams/cases on orders, but the best discounts happen during sales like Black Friday and Mother’s Day. If you don’t care about buying new, don’t overlook the Dyson’s refurbished section (Dyson Renewed) for massive deals.