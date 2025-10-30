Deals & Coupons

Green Chef Promo Code: 50% Off Your First Box + 20% Off Two Months

By Blake Esken
Business Development Senior Analyst Contact
Get 50% off +20% off for 2 months, free nutrition coaching and customize your meals, delivered to your door. Choose from 80+ meals.

Whether you’re looking to fuel your grueling workouts or are just starting your new healthy lifestyle journey, Green Chef is your nutritional companion. Green Chef delivers meal kits to your door that are nutritious and filling. What’s great is their flexibility in customizing your weekly plans by easily swapping out proteins, mixing up the veggies, or adding plant-based options. Fresh meals for a fresh start!

Get Savings with Green Chef Discount Codes

Green Chef offers a flexible weekly meal kit subscription with nutritionist approved recipes. Green Chef is currently offering 50% off with an extra 20% off for two months. You can also get an added protein per box for the first 8 weeks. You may also pause or cancel at any time, up to 5 days before it ships.

Seasonal and Plan Based Savings at Green Chef

Green Chef offers different promotions throughout the year. Keep an eye out for free protein upgrades, added meals, or a bonus side dish! Green Chef Plans, such as Protein Packed or Plant Based, often offer exclusive weekly specials.

Healthy & Customizable Green Chef Meals

At Green Chef, you have the option to mix and match from over 80+ recipes across different meal plans such as Keto, Protein, Mediterranean, Plant Based, Gluten Free, and more. You also have the option to double your veggies or add up to 50g of protein per serving. So if you need extra protein for a strength-based program or have family members that have special dietary restrictions, you can choose the right plan for you.

Nutritional Coaching + Green Chef Perks

Green Chef offers free 1:1 nutritional coaching to help you reach your personal goals, whether it is gaining muscle or weight loss, they can help you plan your meals. Members can switch meal plans, skip a week, or change the box size.

Green Chef Certified Organic Meal Delivery

Green Chef is a certified organic meal kit company that is CCOF certified. The ingredients that arrive are fresh. You can pick meals via the app or the website and Green Chef will deliver directly to your home. You’ll get clear instructions for a step by step recipe, resulting in a delicious, freshly-cooked meal.

Green Chef Frequently Asked Questions

Are there current Green Chef Coupons available?

Yes, all the Green Chef coupons on LA Times are checked and verified!

Can I get free shipping at Green Chef?

Green Chef does offer free shipping on order for new members!

Does Green Chef have a frontline discount?

Yes! Green Chef offers discounts for military, veterans, first responders, nurses, medical professionals, and teachers.

Deals & Coupons
Blake Esken

Blake Esken is part of LA Times Studios Commerce team, relentlessly scouring the internet for the best money-saving deals and coupons. In his free time he enjoys creating new memories with his family and golf whenever and wherever possible.
