How To Save on HelloFresh in 2025 With Promo Codes, Free Meals, and More

From new customer offers to healthcare and teacher discounts, we’ve rounded up the best HelloFresh deals available now.

HelloFresh is a meal kit delivery service, but unlike other meal kits where you just pop it in the microwave, HelloFresh helps make you a better chef all while sending you pre-portioned ingredients and step-by-step recipes. After selecting the types of meals you or your family would like to eat, you’ll receive all the fresh ingredients at your door, saving you time on grocery shopping and meal planning stress. Being mindful of what you eat has many benefits beyond just eating nutritious meals. Check out all the ways you can save on HelloFresh below!

Get 10 Free Meals and a Free Gift With Email Sign-Up

Who doesn’t like free food and gifts? One of HelloFresh’s best offers is if you’re a new customer and sign up for their auto-renew subscription, you’ll get 10 free meals plus a free item for life. This is one of HelloFresh’s most robust welcome offers, especially great for anyone planning to stick with the service for a few weeks. The added bonus of a Caraway pan is a nice perk that sweetens the deal for new subscribers.

Advertisement

Free Shipping on Your First Box With Text Sign-Up

When you’re dealing with a mail kit delivery service, shipping will always play a factor into your decision-making. When you sign up for texts, you’ll receive free shipping on your first box. If you’re not quite ready to commit but want to test the service without paying extra at checkout, this text offer is worth opting into. A free shipping promo code often appears in your welcome text.

Save With Student, Military, and Teacher Discounts

Depending on your profession, HelloFresh offers many savings. Whether you’re a student, teaching professional, or frontline worker , be sure to verify to get fantastic discounts such as 55% off, free shipping, and up to 12 free meals.

Advertisement

Save $40 With HelloFresh’s Referral Program

Referral programs are some of the best ways to get great discounts for yourself and your referral. HelloFresh’s program offers $40 off a referral’s meal kit while you receive a $10 credit. It’s a great win-win for you both!

Welcome Back Discount for Returning HelloFresh Customers

Perhaps you tried HelloFresh in the past and for whatever reason, you did not continue with the service. Typically with other companies, you’d be out of luck taking advantage of any discounts new customers typically receive. Luckily, returning customers can also receive a hefty discount after reactivating your account . Up to $180 off across eight boxes plus free shipping and breakfast item.

HelloFresh Frequently Asked Questions

How do I remove a HelloFresh discount code?

At checkout, simply click the “x” next to the applied promo code in your cart to remove it.

Advertisement

Can I use multiple HelloFresh coupons at once?

No, HelloFresh typically allows one promo code per order. However, ongoing discounts (like student or hero pricing) often apply automatically.

Does HelloFresh offer deals for existing customers?

Yes: referral credits, reactivation coupons, and ambassador perks are sometimes available for returning or ongoing users.

Can I stack a HelloFresh gift card with a promo code?

In most cases, yes. Gift cards are applied to your account balance and don’t conflict with a separate promo code during checkout.

Is shipping always free with HelloFresh?

Free shipping is often included in first-time offers or student/hero discounts, but regular weekly orders usually include a small shipping fee.