Save up to 30% or more with HOKA Promo Codes and Sales

By Blake Esken
Step into comfort with the latest HOKA deals. Join HOKA’s free membership program to unlock 10% off your next purchase, free shipping, and shop bestsellers.

Have you ever wondered what HOKA even means? It comes from the Māori language, meaning “to fly”. A great phrase for a running shoe, don’t you think? HOKAs have always been known to have generous cushioning for all your activities, which is why finding the right shoe is crucial! Effective running shoes can sometimes be very expensive. You don’t want to compromise, ultimately negatively affecting your performance. To help save some dough, we have some great promotions below to do just that!

Unlock 10% Off When You Join the HOKA Membership Program

The best way to get 10% off is by becoming a member at HOKA.com. You can sign up for free and you’ll instantly get 10% off your next purchase. HOKA members also get exclusive news about the latest sales. You can also get 10% off when you sign up to their emails. Bestsellers often are included in the sales such as Kawana 2 and Arahi 7, and you’ll get free standard shipping!

Save With HOKA’s Seasonal Sales and Markdowns

HOKA often has seasonal sales especially on popular styles. The current HOKA sale is offering 20% off the Women’s Kawana 2 and many other everyday running shoes. However you need to make sure to check the HOKA Sale section regularly as they normally have limited stock. Deals on core models, especially the popular ones sell out quickly!

More Ways to Get the Best HOKA Deals

Students can get HOKA student discounts through verified student platforms. HOKA also offers flash sales and online exclusive sales throughout the year. HOKA consistently surpasses other sports brands especially for cushioning and performance. HOKA sneakers have a signature lightweight midsole and design that sets it apart. Runners who love the Bondi 9 cushion feel or the balanced support of the Clifton 10, struggle changing designs! No matter what choice you decide on, HOKA updates on colors and editions means there’s always something new available.

Free Shipping for HOKA Members and 60 Day Returns

HOKA offers free shipping for all HOKA members. However non-members will have to pay standard shipping fees if the order is below $140. Free standard shipping is on all orders over $140. So make sure to become a member so you get free shipping! HOKA members also get 60-day returns but non-members get 30 days. If you need to return anything you can follow the procedure on hoka.com/returns.

HOKA Frequently Asked Questions

Does HOKA offer any coupons or promo codes?

Yes! You can find verified HOKA promo codes that you can apply. The best way to save is by becoming a HOKA member and you’ll get 10% off your next purchase.

How can I get 10% off my HOKA shoes?

Sign up to become a HOKA member. You’ll then get 10% off your next order.

Where can I get verified HOKA coupon codes?

HOKA coupon codes are verified on this page for Los Angeles Times. New offers and sales are listed to help you save!

Blake Esken

Blake Esken is part of LA Times Studios Commerce team, relentlessly scouring the internet for the best money-saving deals and coupons. In his free time he enjoys creating new memories with his family and golf whenever and wherever possible.
