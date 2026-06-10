Unlock Premier Savings: Hotels.com Promo Codes for June 2026

Unlock unparalleled travel deals with Hotels.com coupon codes and member prices this summer. Find everything from last-minute escapes to luxury stays at discounted rates.

It’s not too late to start thinking about booking your trip for the summer. Whether you want a spontaneous getaway to celebrate, summer traveling through Europe, or accommodations for the 2026 World Cup, Hotels.com has you covered. And with these Hotels.com member discounts and promotions, you can book a room at a fantastic rate.

Hotels.com offers savings for One Key members, students, military personnel, and even regular or business travelers looking for a flexible last-minute deal. So now’s the time to check out the stunning accommodations in hundreds of beautiful locations around the world, and book your room at Hotels.com.

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Browse Hotels.com special offers and deals to get the best price on your next getaway.

Get a 40% Discount Off Select Hotels in the Hotels.com Super Summer Sale

This summer, Hotels.com is offering up to 40% off select hotels in their Super Summer Sale . These limited-time offers give you the chance to book a dream summer trip (or just a much-needed weekend getaway) for a fraction of the cost.

With nature escapes, city breaks, and international stays, there’s something for everyone in this Hotels.com special offer. Head to the mountains for a resort stay for less than $250 per night, or even claim a huge 40% saving on luxury weeks away nationwide, with beautiful rooms available at discounted rates in Las Vegas, Orlando, and Seattle.

These deals don’t last forever, with only a set number of rooms available at these special rates. So take advantage of these excellent travel accommodation deals while they last. Plus, with the Hotels.com app, you can get app-exclusive deals when you book on-the-go.

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Lock In Hotels.com Last Minute Deals

Need a room at the last minute, or just want a spontaneous vacation? Choose from these fabulous Hotels.com last minute deals and save 20% off on standard rates. Stay at highly rated hotels this weekend, or even book a last minute room for tonight with significant Hotel.com discounts.

The best last minute deals are normally found by those who are flexible on dates, and those who sign up for Hotels.com member discounts. Member discounts allow you to unlock extra savings on already-reduced room rates, giving you the best prices on hotels around the world. Members also receive exclusive Hotels.com voucher codes and other perks to reward you for booking through Hotels.com.

Check the last minute deals page daily for flash sales, so you can save when you book your next spontaneous getaway.

Save 10% When You Spend $150+ This Summer

Hotels.com allows you to stretch your dollar even further when booking your summer vacation , with a 10% discount on bookings of $150 or more. Just use the promo code SUMMER10 to claim the discount.

This discount can be applied to bookings in the US and abroad, from Seattle to South Africa, up to a maximum savings of $200. The offer runs through June 8th but applies for bookings all the way up to August 31st.

Claim Your Hotels.com Member Discount for 20% off Soccer Stays

This summer, the global soccer matches are heading to North America — so go where the action is and book a soccer city break with your Hotels.com member discount. Members can get up to 20% off when you book a Hotels.com soccer destination stay .

Hotels.com is offering discounted rates on rooms across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico this summer, so members can visit new destinations while watching the world’s biggest soccer tournament. Head to Seattle or Los Angeles to see the U.S. international team in action, or watch top European teams go head-to-head in Houston, Dallas, and Boston.

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Plus, book an international getaway to Mexico or Canada, with discounted rooms available in Toronto, Vancouver, Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey.

Sign up for Member Prices at Hotels.com and save on your soccer stay, no Hotels.com promo code required.

Unlock Instant Savings With the Hotels.com Member Discount

Hotels.com offers a generous membership program called One Key. Signing up for One Key gives you exclusive access to Hotels.com member discounts, perks, and rewards. As a Hotels.com member, you can:

Save 10% or more on more than 350,000 stays

Earn up to 6% in rewards for every trip you book

Choose how and when to spend your rewards

Claim free reward nights

Climb to upper tiers to earn even more benefits

Each tier — blue, silver, gold, and platinum — offers unique benefits for members. Blue members save 10% on each stay and get 2% back in rewards, while Platinum members can claim 20% off hotel and car rental bookings, while earning up to 6% back on eligible purchases.

Regular bookers can move to the upper tiers by making eligible bookings to earn ‘trip elements’. One hotel room night or one car rental day equals one trip element. Five trip elements moves you from blue to silver membership, while 30 trip elements unlock platinum perks.

Find out more about what exclusive benefits are on offer when you sign up for the Hotels.com member discount using One Key .

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Earn a Free Night Away With Hotels.com Special Offers

Booking with Hotels.com gives you the chance to earn bonus free nights. For every 10 nights you book, you’ll earn 1 free night. The value of your free night is calculated based on the average value of the first 10 nights.

This Hotels.com special offer gives you the chance to extend your stay, or bank your reward to add to a future trip. Strategically planning your vacations, business trips, and weekend getaways means you can save on your stay without the need for a Hotels.com free night coupon. Your free nights are automatically added to your account.

Find out more about getting free nights away with Hotels.com as part of their membership perks package.

Claim Your Hotels.com Student Discount

If you’re in education, in June you’ll be eligible to claim a Hotels.com student discount to keep costs low while you travel. Whether you’re flying cross-country to visit friends or planning a major summer getaway, make sure to claim and apply your student discount at Hotels.com.

To see which student discounts are currently available, search for Hotels.com over at Student Beans . Right now, you could get an extra 10% off on accommodations in Amsterdam, Paris, London, and Dublin, plus dozens of other European destinations, as well as city stays right here in the U.S.

When you book a budget-friendly hotel or hostel, you can stretch your budget even further. Hosteling is a great way to meet people and make new friends on the road, as well as reducing your costs.

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Sign up at Student Beans and verify your student status to claim your Hotels.com student discount.

Save 8% on Your Next Stay With the Hotels.com Military Discount

Students aren’t the only ones who can save. Military members are also eligible to book accommodations at a reduced rate with the Hotels.com military discount. Currently, those on active duty (as well as certain other military personnel) can save 8% on bookings at Hotels.com.

You don’t need a specific Hotels.com promo code to claim your discount. Just sign in to your account at Military.com and navigate to the Hotels.com military discount page to get 8% off your next booking.

Sign up at Military.com to see which hotel and travel offers are currently available to you.

Use Your Hotels.com Corporate Discount for Great Business Travel Rates

While there’s no specific Hotels.com corporate discount program, businesses can make strategic booking choices to save on accommodations for employees. By signing up for One Key and making bookings exclusively via Hotels.com, you can quickly earn platinum tier rewards and claim multiple free nights to add to current or future bookings.

Hotels.com has a vast inventory of business-friendly hotels, including thousands with free WiFi, meeting spaces, and ergonomic in-room workstations, along with helpful perks like flexible booking and free cancellations. Corporate travelers are sure to find their ideal accommodation.

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Additionally, paying for your stay via Hotels.com helps you consolidate bookings and ensuring you can track expenses easily.