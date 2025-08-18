Deals & Coupons

How To Score the Best KitchenAid Promo Codes, Sales, and Deals Right Now

By Blake Esken
Business Development Senior Analyst Contact
From seasonal sales to exclusive log-in discounts, here are the best ways to save on KitchenAid stand mixers, blenders, and more in 2025.

KitchenAid has long been a trusted name, known for durability and timeless design. For couples building their wedding registry, adding a KitchenAid appliance like the stand mixer is a great gift idea. When my wife and I got married, we put the KitchenAid stand mixer on our list. We got a red one but they also put out a special color of the year. With the right KitchenAid promo codes, newlyweds can enjoy these products at more affordable prices.

Save More When You Spend More With This KitchenAid Promo

When we received our KitchenAid mixer, we began using it a lot! Food prep and desserts were always coming in and out of the oven. Although KitchenAid is known for their stand mixers, they also make other great products such as coffee makers, blenders, toasters, rice cookers, and more. If you end up needing more appliances for the kitchen, you’ll receive 40% off the lower-priced item of the two.

KitchenAid promo in cart

Join the KitchenAid Stand Mixer Club for Exclusive Benefits

The Stand Mixer Club goes above and beyond many other retailer’s rewards programs. The Mixer Club offers live cooking demos, monthly giveaways, coupons, and awesome recipes. There’s so much to gain without a fee!

KitchenAid Promo Codes for Teachers, Military, and More

If you’re a student, healthcare worker, teacher, military, first responder, over 50 years of age, and even a recent mover, there’s a discount for you! Check them all out at this link to see if you qualify.

KitchenAid Perks You Shouldn’t Overlook

As I mentioned above, KitchenAid offers a variety of perks beyond just a coupon here or there. It’s very beneficial to join their Stand Mixer Club which will notify you of upcoming sales, gift wrapping (great for those who registered for a wedding), and 60-day return policy on certain appliances.

KitchenAid Promo Code FAQs

Can I use more than one KitchenAid promo code at a time?

No. KitchenAid typically only allows one promo code per order. However, you can often combine a promo code with sitewide perks like free shipping or sign-in pricing.

Do KitchenAid promo codes work on refurbished items?

In most cases, promo codes do not apply to refurbished products. That said, KitchenAid frequently runs separate deals and discounts on certified refurbished appliances.

Is there a KitchenAid promo code for first-time shoppers?

KitchenAid occasionally offers exclusive first-order discounts, especially if you sign up for their emails or create an account. It’s worth checking the homepage or your inbox before checking out.

When is the best time to find a KitchenAid promo code?

Major holidays like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Memorial Day often come with the steepest discounts. You’ll also find solid savings during mid-year events, seasonal clearance sales, and new product launches.

Blake Esken

Blake Esken is part of LA Times Studios Commerce team, relentlessly scouring the internet for the best money-saving deals and coupons. In his free time he enjoys creating new memories with his family and golf whenever and wherever possible.
