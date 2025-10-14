Deals & Coupons

Save Up to $1,000 With LG Coupons and October Deals

By Blake Esken
Business Development Senior Analyst Contact
Find discounts on LG fridges, soundbars, and everything in between with our roundup of today’s top coupons.

When designing or redecorating your living space, your appliances can play a crucial role in how the area looks and feels. LG knows this and has developed LG Studio to help accentuate your kitchen, laundry room, or bedroom with different color appliances and moods to make it your own. They offer different “vibes” such as Warm, Sanctuary, High Energy, and more. With LG offering a wide variety of appliances for every room, your whole home can “vibe” while saving money on all LG equipment!

LG Coupons and Appliance Deals You Won’t Want to Miss

LG continues to be a household favorite, known for its reliability and tech that just keep getting smarter. Upgrading appliances usually comes with a hefty price tag, but the LG Home Appliance Savings event is your ticket to saving up to $1,600. The steepest price drops of the week are on kitchen appliances, including $1,500 off LG Wide French Door Refrigerators and 4-Door French Door Refrigerators for $1,600 off. Appliance bundle deals are in full swing until October 22nd, where you can save $150 by purchasing an oven range and microwave together. The LG Buy More Save More promotion is one to keep in mind if you happen to be in the midst of a remodel. This bundle offer includes $150 off if you trade in your old appliance, a $100 instant rebate on 2 or more LG STUDIO appliances, and up to $1,000 off when you buy 5 items. This sale doesn’t come around often, so stock up before November 5th.

Register For MyLG Rewards To Save 20%

Real bargain hunters should have MyLG Rewards on their radar, a free loyalty program that keeps on giving. Automatically save on the hundreds of items labeled with the “Member Only Price” tag and other qualifying products with free delivery, installations, and TV mountings for members. LG Reward cashback offers can reach up to 20% on products (some of the most generous cashback deals we’ve seen in the industry). Start racking up reward points with every order or by leaving product reviews, signing up for emails, referring friends, and other activities that won’t require you to spend a dime. While rewards points aren’t technically the same as coupons, they’re certainly real money, and every 100 converts as $1 in your account wallet. They’re stackable with sale offers too, so you can max out discounts every time.

Another way to save that’s exclusive to MyLG Rewards members is through the Refer a Friend program. Once you’re signed up with an account, send your unique referral code to friends. Not only will they unlock 5% off their first purchase of $200 or more, you’ll earn 5,000 points loaded to your account with each referral (a chance to get up to 150,000 points per year).

Check If You Qualify For These LG Discount Programs

LG’s Appreciation Program offers students, teachers, first responders, healthcare workers, government employees, and military members an extra 10% discount. You’ll first need to validate your status with their partner I.D.me, but then you’ll automatically get a 10% off orders when you’re logged in. Or access the LG Partner Store portal for even lower prices than the main site, exclusive coupons, and free installation deals on refrigerators, laundry appliances, cooking ranges, and LG STUDIO appliances. Head to the LG Appreciation Program page to get started with the simple sign-up process and start saving more on every LG order.

Get The Latest Tech For Less With These TV Bundle Offers

LG’s range of TVs have massive discounts of up to $799 off right now for Life’s Good Deal Days, including their top releases of 2025. Thanks to current offers, you’ll save up to 35% on OLED or QNED evo AI C5 4K Smart TVs until October 20th. These already qualify for free 14 day returns and standard shipping, but select models also come with complimentary installation, and a free wall mount or TV stand to complete your ultimate setup. Make movies, sports, and videogames come to life with LG Home Theater Soundbars and WOW Orchestra audio that’s on the next level. Bundle deals will give you a chance to save $200 on premium soundbars when you buy a TV now through December 7th.

LG FAQs

What types of coupons does LG offer?

One of the best kept secrets to saving is with bundle offers (usually only on TVs and appliances). When these aren’t available, you can still take advantage of cashback bonuses, promo codes, Rewards discounts, refer a friend codes, and free installation offers.

How long do LG discounts last?

Most of their promotions only last around 14 days, so make sure you jump on prices before they’re gone. Luckily, the LG deals section has fresh offers that rotate every week.

How can I get 10% off at LG?

Teachers, students, military members, first responders, medical workers, and government workers get an extra 10% off through their Appreciation Program. Once you verify through ID.me, your discount (and free installation perks) will automatically apply to future orders when you sign into your LG account.

