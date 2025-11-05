Deals & Coupons

Top Lulus Promo Codes For November 2025

By Blake Esken
Business Development Senior Analyst Contact
Save 20% with top Lulus coupon code. Browse other active discounts for 20% off sale clothing & shoes, 70% off dresses, and 15% off sitewide with code.

What started out as a women’s vintage boutique store in the late 90’s, is now an online powerhouse, selling stylish pieces for every milestone in a woman’s life, including wedding dresses! They also offer fashionable dresses if you’re attending a wedding as a guest. Lulus prides itself on selling affordable and trend-focused clothing and accessories, using customer feedback and other metrics to shape their collections. We know you’ll love their clothing and we offer some great ways to save on your next purchase!

Save 20% on Your First Order with Lulus Promo Code

There are countless reasons to shop Lulus clothing right now, and here’s some good news for new customers: you won’t have to pay full price on your first order. A handful of discounts are reserved for new customers, including 20% off sitewide when you use code NEW2LULUS at checkout. Revamp your wardrobe with their new fall clothing lines, designer-inspired dresses for every event, and closet staples you’ll wear again and again.

Advertisement

Unlock 20% Off Lulus Sale Prices and Shoes with Coupon Codes

If you’re already a loyal Lulus fan, there are still plenty of ways to save based on the latest coupons. Double down on discounts with an extra 20% off sale styles when you use promo code DEALS20. Speaking of sale offers, the Lulus Deals section is a goldmine of markdowns (even ahead of Black Friday), featuring up to 70% off trendy pieces (most of which won’t require a promo code). Explore hundreds of dresses and jewelry with new price cuts, and if you’re in the market for a shoe to complete the outfit, use discount code SHOES20 for 20% off full-priced styles. Take advantage of crowd favorites at their lowest prices ever, like the Faire black pointed-toe for $21, Girls Night Out Gold Ring set for $15, and midi dresses up to $20 off. The Lulus Archive Sale is worth a look too, where you can pursue final sale prices up to 80% off as the brand phases out seasonal wedding guest dresses, crochet coverups, and sandals for the colder months.

Get 15% Off Lulus When You Sign Up For Emails or Texts

If you don’t mind adding another email subscription crowding your inbox, sign up for the Lulus email newsletter. New customers get a unique 15% off coupon code simply by registering their email address, plus you’ll have the opportunity to get 15% off by texting “LULUS” to 54858 on your cell phone. The perks don’t stop there, you’ll be the first to know when new collections drop plus you’ll get top secret access to sale events and exclusive codes delivered directly to you throughout the year. This is one of the easiest hacks for getting a site wide coupon, but stay tuned here as we update you with the latest released coupons!

Students, Teachers, Military, and Healthcare Workers Can Save 10%

Lulus awards the hard work of students, teachers, healthcare professionals, and military members with an extra 10% off, so make sure to check whether you qualify. The verification process is relatively painless and only takes a minute on Lulu’s site, but you’ll first need to create a Beans iD account to verify through The Beans Group or Student Beans. Once you verify, you’ll receive your single-use code to use at checkout (and can request a new one anytime once you use it). While this discount isn’t stackable with other promo codes, pair it with the many steals in the Deals section to consistently save 30% or more on your next haul.

Advertisement

Join Love Rewards for $20 Off Lulus Referral Codes + Free Gifts

If you constantly find yourself scanning the Lulus catalog, joining Love Rewards is definitely a no-brainer to max out the savings. Their free loyalty program turns every order into points (at 1 point per $ you spend), then cash them in as a credit. Expect perks like early access to sale events, gifts to celebrate your birthday every year, and VIP priority whenever items come back in stock. Plus, earn points for activities you may already be doing, like following Lulus on social media, downloading the app, and referring friends. The discounts only get better as you hit higher tiers, complete with site wide coupons every time you reach a new level.

If you’re not already sold on Love Rewards, the referral program is another reason to join the club. Members can use their invite link to send friends coupons for $20 off their first $50+ order. You’ll get $20 off with every referral, so there’s something in it for you too!

Does Lulus have free shipping?

Yes! Lulus free shipping offers can change based on promotions, however, they currently offer free 5-7 day standard shipping to the US and free 3-day shipping on orders $125+. But, shipping is always free if you place your order in the mobile app!

Advertisement

Are Lulus discount codes only for new customers?

New shoppers have a handful of promo code options dedicated to them, including 20% off and 15% off with email or text sign up. But existing customers can save too, including an extra 20% off sale deals with active coupons. Regardless of whether you’ve shopped Lulus before, jump on the 15% discount with newsletter sign up if you haven’t registered yet.

How much are Lulus dresses?

Lulus dresses are adored by many, and surprisingly, affordable! If you’re on the hunt, expect casual sundresses and cocktail dresses to start at $40, while wedding guest and formal dresses will range from $60 to $120. Be sure to check out the sale section for an extra 20% off sale prices, already up to 70% off.

MORE DEALS

View Looking Out From Inside Of Refrigerator As Woman Unpacks Online Home Food Delivery

Deals & Coupons

Green Chef Promo Code: 50% Off Your First Box + 20% Off Two Months

Smiling charming woman in eyeglasses working with computer in office

Deals & Coupons

Get Zenni Optical Coupon Codes 2025

A happy smiling young woman is sitting on a floor in the living room of her new apartment and having fun with a little puppy.

Deals & Coupons

BarkBox Coupons 2025: 30% Off Your Order + Get Free Shipping

Adidas AG is a German multinational corporation, that designs and manufactures shoes, clothing and accessories.

Deals & Coupons

Adidas Coupon Codes November 2025

close up of female sports clothing and bottle set

Deals & Coupons

Save up to 30% or more with SHEIN Discount Codes and Sales

July 2023, Hoka running shoe, sunlight on asphalt road

Deals & Coupons

Save up to 30% or more with HOKA Promo Codes and Sales

Logos of the cloud based Web Content Management System Squarespace on a heap on a table. Copy space. Web banner format.

Deals & Coupons

Build Your Dream Website For Less With Squarespace Promo Codes

elegant kitchen, furnished and staged

Deals & Coupons

LG Promo Codes November 2025

POZNAN, POL - MAR 8, 2023: Laptop computer displaying logo of LegalZoom.com, an American online legal services company

Deals & Coupons

Make Legal Filings as Easy As Possible With These LegalZoom Deals November 2025

Modern room concept interior style, chair fireplace frame wicker carpet decoration, grey stone wall background.

Deals & Coupons

Ruggable Coupon Codes 2025

Priceline logo on smartphone

Deals & Coupons

Save 10% With Top Priceline Promo Codes For November

NordVPN logo on cell phone screen

Deals & Coupons

Get 76% Off! Save With These NordVPN Coupon Codes in November 2025

MORE WEDDINGS & CELEBRATIONS

two courthouse looks on the steps of the courthouse

Wedding Shopping

Courthouse Weddings Are Making a Comeback: 20 Stylish Dresses and Outfits for a City Hall “I Do”

A bride getting married in the Oakland Cemetary

Wedding Venues

Til Death Do Us Part: America’s Most Spooky and Hauntingly Romantic Wedding Venues

A couples poses in front of the Abbey ruins.

Wedding Venues

Cashel Palace: An Irish Manor Reimagined for Luxury Destination Weddings

A bride and groom pose for photos amont the snowy mountains of winter time.

Wedding Advice

Winter Weddings Can Be Both Magical and Maddening: What to Consider Before Planning Yours

Alex and Ohad are raised up on chairs during the traditional Jewish wedding ceremony.

Ever Afters

Alex and Ohad: A Dream “Backyard” Wedding in the Heart of Downtown LA

Seravine poses in front of a palazzo in Como

Bridal Designers

Ricca Sposa Debuts 2027 “Breathtaking Infinity” Collection Against the Backdrop of Italy’s Lake Como

Hannah and Gil make their entrance

Ever Afters

Hannah and Gil: She Turned Their Love into a Work of Art

A lace gown and veil combonation from Pronovias

Bridal Designers

Romance Reinvented: Pronovias and Anthropologie Introduce a Couture-Inspired Bridal Capsule

A bride in full hair and makeup posing in the garden on her wedding day

Wedding Inspiration

Understated Glamour: The Wedding Hair and Makeup Trends That Will Define 2026

Erin and Nat celebrate with loved ones after the marriage ceremony.

Ever Afters

A Celebration of Love and Heritage, Followed by One Epic Dance Party

The gown and make up combo from Lhuiller and Lancome

Bridal Designers

Monique Lhuillier and Lancôme Redefine the “Blushing Bride” at Fall 2026 Show

two cakes from PICNIC baked goods

Wedding Vendors

Vendor Spotlight: PICNIC Baked Goods, High Desert Micro-Bakery

Deals & CouponsWedding Shopping
Blake Esken

Blake Esken is part of LA Times Studios Commerce team, relentlessly scouring the internet for the best money-saving deals and coupons. In his free time he enjoys creating new memories with his family and golf whenever and wherever possible.
Advertisement
Advertisement