Top Lulus Promo Codes For November 2025

What started out as a women’s vintage boutique store in the late 90’s, is now an online powerhouse, selling stylish pieces for every milestone in a woman’s life, including wedding dresses! They also offer fashionable dresses if you’re attending a wedding as a guest. Lulus prides itself on selling affordable and trend-focused clothing and accessories, using customer feedback and other metrics to shape their collections. We know you’ll love their clothing and we offer some great ways to save on your next purchase!

Save 20% on Your First Order with Lulus Promo Code

There are countless reasons to shop Lulus clothing right now, and here’s some good news for new customers: you won’t have to pay full price on your first order. A handful of discounts are reserved for new customers, including 20% off sitewide when you use code NEW2LULUS at checkout. Revamp your wardrobe with their new fall clothing lines, designer-inspired dresses for every event, and closet staples you’ll wear again and again.

Unlock 20% Off Lulus Sale Prices and Shoes with Coupon Codes

If you’re already a loyal Lulus fan, there are still plenty of ways to save based on the latest coupons. Double down on discounts with an extra 20% off sale styles when you use promo code DEALS20. Speaking of sale offers, the Lulus Deals section is a goldmine of markdowns (even ahead of Black Friday), featuring up to 70% off trendy pieces (most of which won’t require a promo code). Explore hundreds of dresses and jewelry with new price cuts, and if you’re in the market for a shoe to complete the outfit, use discount code SHOES20 for 20% off full-priced styles. Take advantage of crowd favorites at their lowest prices ever, like the Faire black pointed-toe for $21, Girls Night Out Gold Ring set for $15, and midi dresses up to $20 off. The Lulus Archive Sale is worth a look too, where you can pursue final sale prices up to 80% off as the brand phases out seasonal wedding guest dresses, crochet coverups, and sandals for the colder months.

Get 15% Off Lulus When You Sign Up For Emails or Texts

If you don’t mind adding another email subscription crowding your inbox, sign up for the Lulus email newsletter. New customers get a unique 15% off coupon code simply by registering their email address, plus you’ll have the opportunity to get 15% off by texting “LULUS” to 54858 on your cell phone. The perks don’t stop there, you’ll be the first to know when new collections drop plus you’ll get top secret access to sale events and exclusive codes delivered directly to you throughout the year. This is one of the easiest hacks for getting a site wide coupon, but stay tuned here as we update you with the latest released coupons!

Students, Teachers, Military, and Healthcare Workers Can Save 10%

Lulus awards the hard work of students , teachers, healthcare professionals , and military members with an extra 10% off, so make sure to check whether you qualify . The verification process is relatively painless and only takes a minute on Lulu’s site, but you’ll first need to create a Beans iD account to verify through The Beans Group or Student Beans. Once you verify, you’ll receive your single-use code to use at checkout (and can request a new one anytime once you use it). While this discount isn’t stackable with other promo codes, pair it with the many steals in the Deals section to consistently save 30% or more on your next haul.

Join Love Rewards for $20 Off Lulus Referral Codes + Free Gifts

If you constantly find yourself scanning the Lulus catalog, joining Love Rewards is definitely a no-brainer to max out the savings. Their free loyalty program turns every order into points (at 1 point per $ you spend), then cash them in as a credit. Expect perks like early access to sale events, gifts to celebrate your birthday every year, and VIP priority whenever items come back in stock. Plus, earn points for activities you may already be doing, like following Lulus on social media, downloading the app, and referring friends. The discounts only get better as you hit higher tiers, complete with site wide coupons every time you reach a new level.

If you’re not already sold on Love Rewards, the referral program is another reason to join the club. Members can use their invite link to send friends coupons for $20 off their first $50+ order. You’ll get $20 off with every referral, so there’s something in it for you too!

Does Lulus have free shipping?

Yes! Lulus free shipping offers can change based on promotions, however, they currently offer free 5-7 day standard shipping to the US and free 3-day shipping on orders $125+. But, shipping is always free if you place your order in the mobile app!

Are Lulus discount codes only for new customers?

New shoppers have a handful of promo code options dedicated to them, including 20% off and 15% off with email or text sign up. But existing customers can save too, including an extra 20% off sale deals with active coupons. Regardless of whether you’ve shopped Lulus before, jump on the 15% discount with newsletter sign up if you haven’t registered yet.

How much are Lulus dresses?

Lulus dresses are adored by many, and surprisingly, affordable! If you’re on the hunt, expect casual sundresses and cocktail dresses to start at $40, while wedding guest and formal dresses will range from $60 to $120. Be sure to check out the sale section for an extra 20% off sale prices, already up to 70% off.