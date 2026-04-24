Top Macy’s Promo Codes & Deals: April 2026

From free shipping on orders, to exclusive member perks and new account discounts, find the best Macy’s promo code or coupon to save on the latest spring fashion, beauty, and home essentials.

With summer almost here, it’s time to prep your home and wardrobe for the sunny season. Whether you need to invest in some luggage for your summer vacation, splurge on the latest MAC palette, or buy that ring in time for your perfect proposal, the Macy’s sale has everything you need to make this summer special. Macy’s has always been a retail store I shop for those unique, crazy deals on random items. I’ve purchased a sport coat for 80% off as well as silverware and plates for over 75% off. We used Macy’s for our wedding registry for many home and interior decor items.

This April, we’ve collected all the latest Macy’s coupons, promo codes, and discount opportunities and listed them right here (so you don’t need to go hunting when you’re at the checkout). You can claim 50% off select beauty products right now, save on designer brands in furniture, jewelry, and apparel, and claim huge discounts (no code necessary!) in the Macy’s clearance section.

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Get all the latest valid Macy’s promo codes below and make big savings on your next purchase at their premium department stores.

Get Up to 60% off Luxury Homeware in the Macy’s Sale

Need a lighter duvet for those hot summer nights or new cookware for the first barbecue of the season? Maybe it’s time to treat yourself to that garden furniture set you’ve been coveting.

Whatever you’re planning to refresh your home this spring, shop the Macy’s homeware sale. Discounts are available on all kinds of home essentials, with up to 60% off kitchenware, bedding, accessories, decor, and more.

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Macy’s is home to dozens of high-end kitchen brands, including Le Creuset, KitchenAid, and Nespresso, so it’s a great place to get must-have small appliances like stand mixers, espresso machines, and air fryers. You’ll also find premium linens from Hotel Collection and designers like Ralph Lauren at Macy’s. Browse Macy’s ongoing homeware sale to see the range.

Save On Your Summer Glow Up With Macy’s Coupons

Ready for a makeover? Treat yourself to your favorite cosmetics with a Macy’s coupon code. For a limited time, you can claim up to 50% off beauty products in the Macy’s beauty sale, plus get an extra 15% discount when you use the promo code FRIEND. Below is a screenshot of it taking 15% off in my cart.

This code can even be used for products that are already on sale, with many items available at half price. So you can stack up the savings on luxury skincare, cosmetics, supplements, and haircare, as well as therapeutic appliances like blowdryers and massage rollers. Additionally, Macy’s is giving away free gifts with certain qualifying beauty purchases, including a luxury Clinique gift set worth $106.

With all these perks, you can get your hands on luxury skincare (that rarely goes on sale) for a fantastic price. So don’t miss out — see the full range of discounted beauty products at Macy’s .

Shop Macy’s Clearance for Limited Time & Last Act Deals

Macy’s clearance section is the perfect place to find high-quality fashion, furniture, and jewelry at affordable prices. All Last Act products are marked down to the best possible price. (Note that you can’t normally use other Macy’s coupon codes on Last Act items.)

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If you can’t find what you’re looking for in the Last Act section, check out Macy’s clearance page. Here, you’ll find more premium products with discounts of up to 80% off the original sale price, including:

Apparel for men, women, and children

Designer handbags and wallets

Luxury homeware and furniture

Designer shoes

Macy’s adds new items to the clearance page every week, so check back often to grab new deals.

Fancy Macy’s Free Shipping? Sign Up to Star Rewards

Macy’s offers free shipping with minimum spends when you join their Star Rewards loyalty program. Gold and Platinum members get free shipping with no minimum spend when using a Macy’s credit card, while Silver members get free shipping with $25 minimum using the card and Bronze members with $39 minimum. So if you’re a regular shopper at Macy’s it could be worth investing in Star Rewards to get those delivery perks.

If you’re not a Star Rewards member, you’ll still be eligible for free shipping on orders worth $49 or more. No Macy’s free shipping code necessary.

Don’t want to wait for delivery? Macy’s curbside pickup discount is available at most stores if you’re happy to collect your order. Check curbside and in-store pickup availability at your local Macy’s store . (You can also use the store locator to see in-store events that may offer unique discounts and savings.)

Macy’s Discounts on Designers & Diamonds

Macy’s offers a selection of designer brands and luxury labels.. But with Macy’s sitewide events and designer promo codes, you can get stunning designer fashion at a fraction of the original price — even products that are often excluded from other coupon campaigns.

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Macy’s sales aren’t just for apparel. They also run limited-time sales on their diamond jewelry , so you can get beautiful jewelry at exceptional prices. Indulge in that tennis bracelet you’ve had in your cart forever, or even find the perfect ring to pop the question.

Macy’s also has regular promotions (like their seasonal Friends and Family events) so customers can claim discounts on items that aren’t usually reduced. These promotions offer a great opportunity to grab some rare deals.

Get 25% Off Your Next Order with a Macy’s Sign Up Discount

If you haven’t signed up for Macy’s mailing list yet, now’s the time to do it. When you sign up for email or texts from Macy’s, they’ll give you 25% off your next order. Here’s what to do:

Text discount: Text “MAGIC” to 62297 to opt into mobile alerts. You’ll receive your Macy’s sign up discount code to your phone shortly after.

Email discount: Head to Macy’s stay in touch page and complete the form to opt into email updates from Macy’s. Then check your inbox for your Macy’s coupons for your first order.

Introductory coupons for first-time subscribers aren’t always valid on all products at Macy’s. They’re usually excluded from sale and clearance items, but you can use them to get substantial discounts on select clothing, homeware, and accessories.

Claim a Bonus $10 Voucher With Your Macy’s Credit Card

Macy’s American Express credit cardholders can rack up rewards points just by using their card. Get up to 3% of your spend back in credit card rewards at restaurants, gas stations, supermarkets, and anywhere you use your Macy’s AmEx.

When you’ve earned 1,000 points, you’ll earn $10 in Star Money — a voucher you can spend on eligible merchandise at Macy’s, with some exclusions like gift cards and services. So it’s a great way to get a little extra off your next purchase. And don’t forget, Star Rewards members are eligible for free shipping under specific tier and payment conditions.

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Macy’s also runs regular Star Rewards Challenges, where you can top-up your Star Money by fulfilling the promo requirements (such as making specific qualifying purchases). Check the Star Rewards Challenges page for current and future challenges.

Open a Macy’s Card & Get 30% off for 2 Days

Opening a Macy’s credit card gives you access to perks, including a 20-30% discount on eligible online purchases within the first 1-2 days of immediate account approval, up to $100 total. Exceptions include gift cards, services, fees, furniture, mattresses, jewelry, and select items.

Macy’s cardholders also earn Star Money more quickly, and gain access to exclusive Star Pass coupons. Star Pass coupons give Silver, Gold, and Platinum Star Rewards members extra discount codes that can be redeemed at specific times.