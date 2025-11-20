Save Up to 40% With These Naturepedic Coupons and Deals

Get up to 40% off mattresses and organic bedding with our Naturepedic promo codes and deals. Get top savings this month here at Los Angeles Times.

The science behind sleep has grown exponentially in the last decade or so. The benefits of sleep are well documented and have profound effects on everything from muscle recovery, regulating your mood, and giving your skin a glow-up. Room temperature and decor, your cell phone, and other factors contribute to whether you have a good night’s rest or not but the first thing that comes to mind is your mattress. Naturepedic takes an organic approach to mattresses, avoiding chemicals and promoting organic materials, while being supremely comfortable. Check out their deals below!

20% Off Naturepedic Mattresses with The Black Friday Sale

The Black Friday Sale at Naturepedic is in full swing, meaning you can get 20% off Naturepedic mattresses and bedding. There are a few mattresses on sale; however, we’ve selected our favorites. The Serenade Organic Hybrid Mattress is made of premium GOLS-certified organic latex and has no polyurethane foam or memory foam. The Serenade was originally $1,399 and is now 20% off (bumped down to $1,119). Another standout is the EOS Classic Customizable Organic Mattress , which is 100% GOTS-certified organic and free of glue or adhesives. The EOS Classic Customizable Organic Mattress is now $1,919.20, marked down 20% from $2,399.

Save Up to 40% Off Bedding & Pillows with Naturepedic Coupons

Right now, you can get 25% off a Naturepedic Organic Solid Latex Pillow , which features a breathable organic cotton encasement to keep naturally hot sleepers cool and comfortable. For those who prefer something a bit softer, Naturepedic’s Organic Cotton Sateen Sheets & Pillowcase Set is 40% off. Last but not least, the Breathable Organic Cotton Muslin Crib Sheet is also 40% off so if you’re looking for something extra cozy for your little one, this could be the perfect option.

Unlock 20% Off Organic Crib Mattress with a Naturepedic Promo Code

Speaking of cribs, Naturepedic is currently offering 20% off the Naturepedic Classic Organic Cotton Crib Mattress , reduced from $279 to $223.20. The Naturepedic crib mattress has a wipe-clean, waterproof surface made from sugarcane and layers of GOTS-certified organic cotton. You can select one of three options: lightweight, lightweight 2-Stage, or Innerspring 2-Stage.

Naturepedic Mattress Twin: 20% off 2-in-1 Waterproof Organic Kids Mattress

Carrying on with this trend, the 2-in-1 Waterproof Organic Kids Mattress has been reduced by 20% from $699 to $559.20. The GOTS-certified organic mattress has a waterproof layer made from non-GMO sugarcane. Additionally, the Organic Quilted Mattress Protector Pad for Kids , perfect for keeping mattresses looking brand new, is now 20% off.

Get Free Shipping On Any Order Using the Naturepedic Discount Code

Naturepedic offers free shipping on all U.S mattress orders. If you are shipping to Canada from the U.S. website, then use the code: SWEETDREAMSCA. If you place an order through the Canadian website, use the code: SWEETCANADA.

Naturepedic Frequently Asked Questions

Does Los Angeles Times have Naturepedic Coupon Codes?

Yes, all the Naturepedic coupons on L.A. Times are checked and verified!

When does Naturepedic have sales?

Naturepedic has seasonal sales throughout the year, with major sales typically happening around Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day.

How can I get 40% off at Naturepedic?

Keep an eye on this page, where we’ll promote the latest Naturepedic sales to help you save up to 40% on mattresses, pillows, and more!