Nectar Mattress Coupon and Promo Codes: Best Deals for April 2026

Looking for a Nectar mattress coupon? Save up to 50% with the latest Nectar promo codes and mattresses starting at $349.

At Nectar Sleep, they understand just how important sleep and a good mattress are. That is why since the company was founded in 2016, it has remained committed to enhancing the quality of sleep through high quality materials that ensure comfort and support. Their memory foam mattresses are designed to relieve common pressure points, drive better spinal alignment, and each one is tested several times before it gets to the user.

In the past, getting a mattress with the best materials would have required spending big bucks. But Nectar Sleep has also changed this by offering premium mattresses at affordable and competitive prices. You can now save more on quality sleep with incredible Nectar Mattress coupons and discounts.

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If you’re in the market for a new mattress on a budget, or you just love a good bargain, we’ve put together the best deals available from Nectar Sleep for this month. You can also get other essentials like bedding, bed frames, and furniture. So even if you’re not after a new mattress, there are other deals here that definitely deserve your attention.

Save 50% at Nectar Mattress: Verified Savings Guide for April 2026

A spring savings sitewide discount , now allows you to save up to 50% on mattresses. This Nectar mattress sale applies to most of the mattress types available from Nectar, including the Classic Memory Foam Mattress, which is a budget friendly option that relieves back and hip pressure with contouring foam. The Classic Memory Foam also offers you the NectarCool Technology option to weave more cooling fibers into the mattress, keeping it, and you, cool all night long.

This Nectar promo is also available for other mattresses like the Nectar Premier, their most popular mattress. This 13” option offers two times more pressure-relief and 60% more cooling than the classic memory foam, giving you the best value for its price. You can also snag the Nectar Luxe, Nectar’s premium option, for less with this sale.

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These savings are automatically applied at checkout, so you don’t need to worry about applying a Nectar mattress promo code.

Get Mattresses from $349: Nectar Labor Day Sale Pricing Breakdown

You can get Nectar’s budget friendly mattress option, the Classic Memory Foam Mattress for a steal at just $349 today . This price point is one of the lowest ever, and it makes the Classic Memory Foam even more appealing to budget-conscious shoppers who do not want to sacrifice quality.

Healthcare Professionals Get an Extra 5% Discount

To appreciate healthcare professionals, Nectar Sleep offers a 5% discount to all health care professionals who purchase anything on their site. However, they have to be eligible to practice as health professionals in the US, and be members of an eligible branch.

If you are a healthcare professional who qualifies to enjoy this discount, you need to get verified on the Nectar website by providing information such as status, organization, and other information.

The Nectar healthcare worker discount is available for eligible professionals and cannot be combined with certain offers. The discount doesn’t apply to shipping, handling, taxes or packaging fees.

Save With a Nectar Mattress Discount: Classic vs. Premier vs. Luxe

The Nectar Sleep discount currently available on the site applies to the 12-inch Classic, the 13-inch Premier, and the 14-inch Luxe. Here’s how all three are similar and where they’re different.

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The Classic

The Premier

The Luxe

Description

Budget Friendly

Best Value

Premium Option

Materials Available

Memory foam and hybrid (memory foam + springs)

Memory foam and hybrid (memory foam + springs)

Memory foam and hybrid (memory foam + springs)

Pressure-Relieving Foam

1 inch

2 inches

3 inches

Responsive Support Foam

3 inches

3 inches

3 inches

Motion Isolation Foundational Foam

8 inches

8 inches

8 inches

Cooling Top Cover

Keeps you cool with soft fabric cover made with cooling fibers

60% cooler to touch than the Classic

2x cooler to touch than the Classic

Firmness

Firm

Medium-Firm

Medium



With this sale, you can also enjoy a Nectar mattress bundle discount, allowing you to save up to 66% on bundles of frame, mattress, and bedding. With each mattress purchase, you can also get a mattress protector, a sheet set, and a cooling pillow for $129 instead of $449.

Apply a Nectar Sleep Coupon Code for Shipping and 365-Night Trial Policy

Nectar is confident in the quality of all their mattresses, that they offer a 365-night trial period. Unlike most other bed brands that only allow you a 100-day trial period, Nectar wants you to test their mattresses over the course of a full year. If at any point, you decide it is not for you, you can return it and get a refund.

With the 365-night trial, Nectar also gives you a Forever Warranty™, which covers defects in material and workmanship as specified in their policy.

Nectar is helping you save by offering shipping on mattresses that are always free. There’s no need for a Nectar mattress free shipping code, free deliveries are automatic on Nectar’s website.

Save 5% with the Nectar Mattress Military Discount

To honor the service of the members in our US military, Nectar offers a 5% discount to active service members, reservists, veterans, and the retired. To enjoy this discount, you will need to get verified by providing your details via SheerID on Nectar’s site.

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This discount can be applied to any items available for sale on their site.

Stacking Discounts with a Nectar Promo Code: What You Need to Know

To get the best deals from Nectar Sleep, you might be able to combine your Nectar sleep coupon codes with other promos and sales from the site. This is not always possible as some discounts stipulate that they can only be used on full-price merchandise, but there are many other options to stack discounts on Nectar Sleep.