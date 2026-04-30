Score a Nike Promo Code: Best Ways to Save 10% in May 2026

Looking for a Nike promo code? Save 10% with student, military, and first responder discounts. Plus, get free shipping on orders over $50 this May 2026.

Spring training is here and many of us have been digging through our closet for active wear and running shoes that look as worn out as we do. If you’re thinking you need a new look for workouts or just casual wear this May, a Nike promo code can help you get the items you want that fit your budget. Nike offers plenty of ways to save on everything from a new pair of Jordans to workout gear, from time-limited coupons, birthday promo codes, to discounts for first responders, students, and members of the military.

As a frequent Nike shoe customer, I can attest to finding great deals on Nike shoes. Typically I will see a deals site that posts shoes or apparel on sale, then I will immediately go to the Nike site to confirm. It does pay dividends to become a member. It’s free! The biggest benefit is free shipping and exchanges. Nike shoes tend to run smaller but Jordans and others run true to size. So if I order a shoe on their site and it’s snug, it’s easy to return or exchange.

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Combine a Nike Promo Code With Sales for May 2026 Savings

Shopping for athletic gear has become a big investment, with people training more and the items getting more expensive, so finding savings is a must for anyone looking to update their workout clothes with high-quality items from brands like Nike. Confidence is key when you head to the gym, so feeling both well-equipped and stylish is essential to most of us.

The best way to save is by combining a Nike coupon code with a sales event, doubling down on your savings. During Nike sales, you’ll often find products marked down by 50% or more, and that’s before you’ve even applied your code. Many of us don’t even check the Nike clearance page while we’re shopping, we just search for the item we want and pay up. Always check the clearance section first to see if you could save money by finding a similar product there instead.

Another way to boost your chances to get a discount is to sign up for Nike membership . Nike members sometimes get access to exclusive deals and discounts, as well as perks like receiptless returns and the ability to try products out for 60 days before paying for them.

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Get 10% Off With Nike Student and Professional Discount Codes

A number of us are entitled to a Nike discount through work or as a student. Don’t miss out on these ways to save money on Nike products.

Nike Student Discount

If you’re currently enrolled in classes, whether as a high school or college student, you’d do well to remember that keeping active in your body helps keep your mind in shape too. Luckily, you can save 10% on activewear orders with a Nike student discount so you always look the part while you work out. Budgeting as a student is hard, but as long as you can verify your student status, you can save money on top Nike products like Air Max sneakers and other sportswear.

Students in any high school, college or university across the US are eligible for the Nike student discount program, they just need to verify their student status via SheerID. Once you’ve verified your status, you’ll get a unique Nike student discount code which you can use at checkout. This is a single-use code, so make sure everything you want is in your cart before you apply it.

Nike Military Discount

Nike honors those who serve and their families by providing a 10% discount to active personnel, veterans, and their dependents. This applies to almost every online order, so you can use the Nike military discount as many times as you need via the app or website with a limit of one use per week. You just need to verify your identity through SheerID, which will ask you to upload your military ID for verification.

Discount for First Responders and Medical Professionals

Healthcare workers of any kind, including first responders, doctors, nurses, and medical researchers, can also save on Nike products. The work done by medical professionals is recognised with a 10% discount that can be applied as often as you like with a limit on one use per week.

You’ll need to verify your eligibility by uploading your employee ID to SheerID to access your discount, after which you can use and reuse the Nike first responder discount to save on purchases.

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Nike Teacher Discount

The hard work of educators in their communities is also recognized through the Nike teacher discount . Teachers get a 10% discount which applies to everyone from K-12 to college faculty anywhere in the US. You just need to verify your eligibility with your school email using Nike’s online portal and you’ll be sent a code that can be used at checkout when you shop online or via the app.

Celebrate and Save 10% With a Nike Birthday Discount

If your birthday is coming up, Nike has a gift for you. The Nike birthday discount gives members a code for 10% off on the month of their birthday every year. When you sign up for Nike membership, you’ll be asked for your email address and your date of birth, and once you’re registered you’ll receive an email with your Nike birthday promo code at the beginning of the month. The code will be valid for the whole month.

If you’re a regular Nike customer, signing up for membership is kind of a no brainer for this reason alone. This is free money that you can get once a year with no catch, so it’s a good idea to treat yourself by timing purchases around your birthday. Just make sure you sign up at least a couple of weeks in advance as the system takes a little time to process your information. You’ll also see the discount in the app in case you don’t check your email inbox regularly.

Free Standard Shipping on Nike Orders Over $50

Delivery is an added expense that no one likes paying for, and if you place a lot of small orders it can really add up. Nike members get free standard shipping on all orders over $50, which will be applied automatically with no code necessary if you’re signed into your account when you place your order. Make sure you are signed in when you place your order or your discount won’t be applied.

The best way to save on shipping costs and get the most for your money when you’re shopping as a Nike member is to place fewer but larger orders rather than ordering one or two items at a time. Combine this with a Nike coupon or discount code and the savings can really add up! And if you’re almost at the $50 mark, it could be worth adding something extra like a pair of socks to your cart to get the most out of your money.

