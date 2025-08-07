Deals & Coupons

How to Save at Noom: Promo Codes, Free Trials & Smart Wellness Perks

By Blake Esken
Business Development Senior Analyst Contact
From flexible trial pricing to hidden referral rewards, these Noom deals make starting your wellness journey more affordable than ever.

Ever feel like your health and wellness habits are lacking and you ultimately falter on your health journey? Noom believes it has the answers with a psychology-based, holistic approach to nutrition and wellness. Not only does Noom incorporate the typical workout and nutrition advice, but it also sets you up with a motivation coach and daily app-based content to get you thinking about the personal choices you make with food and nutrition.

The brain is malleable, so it’s never too late to make better, mindful choices when it comes to wellness. Noom doesn’t cut out carbs, fat, etc but educates you on moderation and healthy choices. If you’re one who’s savvy with an app and appreciates daily motivation while on your health journey, Noom could be the answer to a healthier you! Read below to find ways to save you money while signing up for Noom.

Unlock a Noom Trial With a Personalized Plan—Starting at $0

A free trial is a great way to experience Noom to see if it’s a right fit for you. To activate the offer, no promo code required, simply fill out a quick survey with your weight, age, height, gender, etc, so Noom can create a personalized plan for you. Once you’ve inputted all the required information, you’ll begin the free 14-day trial. If you enjoy it, you can continue with one of their tiered payment plans.

Find Exclusive Noom Coupons in Your Inbox

Whether you’ve already signed up for the free 14-day trial or you’re still on the fence, I recommend signing up for their newsletter with your email address to receive other promotions or deals. Some of those include extended free trials, discounted monthly plans, and seasonal promotions. It’s always easy to unsubscribe if you no longer wish to receive them.

Send (or Receive) a Free Noom Guest Pass

Studies have indicated that if you have a workout partner, your likelihood of sticking with a program increases significantly. This is why Noom has created a guest pass program to help you and your partner stay on track. If you are a current Noom user, you are able to gift two weeks and 20% off of Noom to whomever you choose, such as a friend or family member. Just open the app, select “Refer A Friend”, copy the referral code, and send via text or email.

Try Noom’s Family Plan and Save Even More

Using the same psychological efficacy of a workout partner, Noom offers the Family Plan which adds two users under one subscription. The primary user can add a secondary user but each person has complete control over their progress. Noom states that your chances of reaching your fitness goals are 32% higher when you add a partner. It’s a great way to save money and stay motivated with a partner!

Noom Frequently Asked Questions

What is the lowest price for Noom?

Noom Weight

  • Behavior change program with psychology-based lessons, habit tracking, and optional coaching to help you lose weight and build lasting habits.

    • $17.50/month with a 12-month plan – 7-day trial available, cancel anytime.

Noom Med

  • Combines weight-loss medication solutions with Noom’s psychological support to make long-term, transformational weight loss possible.

    • $69 to get started. Cost of medication is not included
    • Noom GLP-1Rx Program includes medication starting at $149, no insurance needed

Noom HRTRx

  • A menopause-focused program offering access to hormone replacement therapy (HRT), clinical guidance, and weight and symptom management.

    • Options from $69 to get started

How do I add a discount code at Noom?

How to apply the Noom promo code
To apply a promo code on the checkout screen:

  1. Scroll down to the bottom of the checkout screen until you see a section that says Do you have a promotion code?
  2. Tap Click here to open the promo code box.
  3. Enter your promo code in the promo code box.
  4. Tap Apply and you’ll see your plan cost update to the new price (prior to any applicable sales taxes).

Please note that only one promo code may be used per subscription and only a valid promo code can be redeemed.

If you find that you’re unable to apply your promo code during checkout, it could be that your computer or mobile device is remembering a code that was previously entered on the Noom website. To resolve this, please try clearing your browsing history (including cookies and cache) or using an incognito browser to access the Noom website.

Does insurance cover Noom?

In many cases, Noom is not directly covered by insurance, but some insurance companies offer discounts or reimbursements for weight loss programs that may include Noom. Additionally, some employers offer Noom as a sponsored benefit, making it free for eligible employees.

Blake Esken

Blake Esken is part of LA Times Studios Commerce team, relentlessly scouring the internet for the best money-saving deals and coupons. In his free time he enjoys creating new memories with his family and golf whenever and wherever possible.
