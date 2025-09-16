Save With These NordVPN Coupons and Subscription Discounts

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

From student discounts to multi-year bundles with gift cards, these are the best NordVPN deals and coupons available right now.

Internet security is not just essential for households but for small businesses and corporations alike. In fact, businesses may be more prone to cyber attacks. To protect your sensitive data on laptops, computers, and even phones, NordVPN has the solution for companies of all sizes. Business VPNs focus more on network security, often including extra features tailored to business needs, like virtual private gateways, firewalls, dedicated IP servers, and endpoint security management. Below, you’ll find ways of saving money to protect your network or business!

Save Up to 77% With NordVPN’s 2-Year Plans

The longer you commit, the more you save. NordVPN’s 2-year plans offer the steepest monthly discounts, and each tier adds extra features like password managers or cloud storage, depending on your needs. When you sign up for two years, you’ll also receive an extra 3 months of protection.

Advertisement

Get a Year of VPN Protection at Up to 70% Off

If you’re unfamiliar with a VPN and you’d like to try it out first, NordVPN offers one year plans so you don’t have to commit long term. One-year plans are ideal for new users or anyone looking to lock in savings without the multi-year commitment. This tier strikes a balance between affordability and flexibility.

Use a NordVPN Discount Code for Monthly or Short-Term Savings

If commitment is an issue for you and the one or two year plans are too long, NordVPN even has a three month plan just for you. You can save 30% off on a three month plan using the code “secureinternet”. NordVPN also offers a twenty month plan that you can save 64% off of using the code “cybersec”. These codes are great for users who want to try out the service or aren’t ready to commit to the full 2-year plan.

Special Offers: Student, Professional, and First-Time User Discounts

If you’re a student or working professional, it’s worth checking eligibility for extra savings such as 15% off for professionals, which comes out to around only $2.63 per month for two years as of this publishing. NordVPN also runs occasional referral and return-customer discounts, so don’t skip the small print.

Advertisement

Can I Use NordVPN for Business?

NordLayer is NordVPN’s commercial offering. It goes beyond just personal VPN services by protecting cloud environments as well as internal assets. It also helps protect you when you have remote employees, allowing them to access the company’s files securely. You can try it out for free for fourteen days and can save up to 22% on annual plans.

(NordVPN)

NordVPN Frequently Asked Questions

Where do I enter a NordVPN promo code?

At checkout, there’s a field labeled “Coupon Code” where you can paste your discount code before payment is finalized.

Advertisement

Can I use NordVPN on more than one device?

Yes. NordVPN allows up to six devices to be connected at the same time under a single account.

Do NordVPN promo codes work on renewals or existing accounts?

Most promo codes are for new users only. However, NordVPN sometimes offers retention deals or upgrade incentives for existing subscribers.

Is there a free trial or money-back guarantee?

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, which works like a trial. Cancel within 30 days and you’ll receive a full refund.

Does NordVPN offer student or military discounts?

Yes. Students and professionals can verify eligibility for additional savings.