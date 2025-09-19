Deals & Coupons

Save Up to 60% on Hotels and $625 on Vacation Packages with Priceline

By Blake Esken
Explore Priceline’s best deals for this month, from 60% off hotels, VIP savings, and cruise deals for under $499.

I am not a frequent traveler. I may travel twice a year for recreational purposes. I do try and travel during autumn, which is my favorite season of the year. Because of that, I’m always looking for the best deals and am not brand loyal when it comes to hotels, airlines, or car rental services. If you’re like me, Priceline might be the best platform for you. With their unique “Name Your Own Price” tool and app exclusive discounts, you’ll save money if you’re open to experiencing different brands. Below are some great ways to save money on your next travel adventure!

Save Up to 60% On Hotels and Car Rentals with Priceline Express Deals

The Express Deals feature saves flexible travelers, like me, even more, showing only the hotel’s neighborhood and star rating until after booking, but with strong discounts. Brand loyalists might be better off not going with this feature but if you’re comfortable knowing only the location and star rating, this is a great way to save! If you’re traveling and need a vehicle, Priceline has great deals on car rentals as well. Priceline works with over 60 car rental brands, including Turo.

Unlock Even More Perks As a Priceline VIP

Joining Priceline’s free VIP loyalty program is one of the first things you should do before booking a trip. Whether you travel once a year or monthly, you’ll see benefits right from the start. You’ll gain access to exclusive rates right from the start, sometimes below the brand’s own website. As you accumulate bookings, you’ll earn more rewards as you climb through the VIP tiers which unlocks higher discounts on car rentals and up to 50% off on hotels. Expedite points earned by adding family members where everyone can earn more rewards into one account.

Score Top-rated Hotels For Up to 50% Off with Pricebreakers

Looking for a little spice in your travel life? Priceline has an entertaining way to book a hotel for up to 50% off, called Pricebreakers. You’ll be shown three hotels but you won’t know which one you’ll be staying at until after you have booked it. Hotels give Priceline exclusive deals but must be done discreetly, hence the mystery before booking!

Save Up to $625 On Vacation Packages When You Bundle

Bundling is a great way to save time and money. No need to book your hotel on one site and your flight or car rental on another. Because you can do them all on Priceline, you’ll also receive a discount for bundling. You have options to bundle any combination of hotel, flight, and car rental.

Cruise Deals: From Last-minute to Luxury

Personally, I am a big fan of cruises. Luckily, we have a port right here in Los Angeles, so we don’t necessarily have to take a flight to get on a cruise ship. If you’re an avid cruiser, be sure to check out Priceline’s cruise deals. You can save money when you opt for a suite or balcony or if you’re flexible on dates, catch a last minute cruise for big savings.

Priceline Frequently Asked Questions

Does Priceline do promo codes?

Priceline occasionally offers promo codes, but they’re usually only available for a limited time and category-specific (like hotels, Express Deals, or bundles) with restrictions such as minimum spend or max savings.

How do I apply my Priceline promo code?

To apply a Priceline promo code, enter it in the “Coupon/Promo Code” field during checkout and click “Apply.” The discount will appear in your booking summary if the code is valid for your trip.

Does Priceline offer a military discount?

Verified military or veterans can save up to 50% on their hotel through American Forces Travel. AFT, supported by Priceline, is the U.S. Department of Defense official online leisure travel site for active military, Guard or Reserve, U.S. Coast Guard, Retired military, and all eligible MWR patrons.

Blake Esken

Blake Esken is part of LA Times Studios Commerce team, relentlessly scouring the internet for the best money-saving deals and coupons. In his free time he enjoys creating new memories with his family and golf whenever and wherever possible.
