Save 10% With These Pura Promo Codes For August 2025

By Blake Esken
Business Development Senior Analyst Contact
Whether you’re a new subscriber or looking to refresh your home scent game, these Pura deals and discounts are worth checking out.

I have been a happy Pura owner for three years now. A friend of mine gifted my wife and I one for the holidays. At first, I didn’t see the point. We had a cabinet full of scented candles we’d use off and on throughout the year, but now I understand, and am a big fan!

Being able to program a scent for when guests arrive and the ability to leave the home without having to worry about a candle burning is a game changer. I thoroughly enjoy the scents we’ve diffused and I know you will too. Below are some ways you get a Pura diffuser and scents for a discounted price!

Save 10% Instantly With a Pura Subscription Discount Code

With so many scents to experience, I recommend a Pura subscription. With the code “SUB10AUG”, you can save an additional 10% off a new subscription. The benefit I like most is if you don’t like your scent, you can return it for a new one within a 30 day window. If you don’t know which scents to choose, they can be curated for you depending on a brand or category of choice!

Get a Free Diffuser Set With Your Subscription

Unlike a candle, you’ll need two products to get started: a diffuser and scents. If you opt in for a subscription, you won’t have to worry about purchasing the hardware. Depending on which subscription you choose, Pura will supply the diffuser. For large, open spaces, choose two scents monthly for a year and you’ll receive the Pura Plus. Bedrooms will benefit from the Pura 4 diffuser when you choose 2 fragrances monthly for a year, and finally for the auto enthusiast, you’ll receive the Pura Car Pro when you subscribe to one scent monthly for a year.

10% Off Pura Home and Full Home Bundles

If you’re looking to scent multiple areas in your home, I recommend looking into a Pura Home or Full Home Bundle for 10% off. As the name suggests, the bundle either includes three diffusers for the Home or six for the Full Home. This will ensure that your entire home creates an atmosphere rather than a section. Utilizing the app keeps you connected with every diffuser where you can adjust its many settings creating the best personalized experience.

Subscribe and Save 20% on Every Scent

When signed up for a subscription, be sure to take advantage of 20% off scents. No need to reorder manually all the time. It’s a great way to set it and forget it.

Get Up to $20 Off With Referrals, Rewards, and Email Sign-Up

If you’re not married to one scent and willing to try new ones, be sure to sign up for the newsletter which will update you on new scents or brand partnerships. If you’re enjoying Pura and want to gift it to a friend, send a referral and they’ll receive $20 off their first order and you’ll get a credit too! Sign up for Pura’s rewards program and you’ll receive a $10 credit for every 400 points earned.

Pura Frequently Asked Questions

Pura FAQs

How do I apply a Pura discount code?

You can enter a promo or coupon code at checkout, before payment is processed. The discount should reflect automatically.

Can I get a free Pura diffuser without a subscription?

Free diffuser promotions usually require a scent subscription, but sometimes a limited-time offer may include a standalone gift.

Does Pura have a Black Friday sale?

Yes. Pura typically runs its biggest sales around Black Friday, including deep discounts and exclusive fragrance bundles.

Can I stack Pura discount codes?

Pura usually allows one code per order, though discounts from subscriptions or bundles apply automatically.

Is there a free shipping code for Pura?

Shipping is often included in subscription plans or large orders, but Pura does not frequently offer separate free shipping codes.

Blake Esken

Blake Esken is part of LA Times Studios Commerce team, relentlessly scouring the internet for the best money-saving deals and coupons. In his free time he enjoys creating new memories with his family and golf whenever and wherever possible.
