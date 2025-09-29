Deals & Coupons

Save 10% With Our Exclusive Ruggable Discount Code

By Blake Esken
Business Development Senior Analyst Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Save on your next purchase with our Ruggable coupons and deals. Find the latest promo codes, including an exclusive 10% off and 15% off when you refer a friend.

When you are trying to spruce up your home, you may think about adding a new piece of wall art, a tabletop lamp, or even a repaint, but did you think about a rug? A rug can quickly and easily alter a room’s appearance while adding protection to a floor.

Ruggable, you guessed it, sells all types of rugs for every room in your home, even outdoor ones as well. There are countless designs, shapes, and sizes to choose from but the best thing about them is that they are stain resistant and machine washable. LA Times has an exclusive code for our users which you can check out below!

Advertisement

Take 10% Off With This Exclusive Ruggable Discount Code

We’re proud to offer our users a 10% promo code when you use LATIMES10 at checkout. Depending on many factors such as size, rugs can become a little steep so every bit helps in reducing that price. If you’re looking for some inspiration or a makeover, earthly tones are in which help transform any room into a calming, peaceful retreat.

Sign Up for Emails and Get a Ruggable Coupon Code for 10% Off

If you’d still like to save 10% off your first order but want to be updated with the latest from Ruggable, signing up for their email newsletter is the best option. Once you sign up, you’ll receive a unique code in your inbox so you can get started on that room or home makeover.

Give 15% Off, Get 15% Off With Ruggable’s Referral Program

What happens when you come across something good? You naturally want to share it with friends! Ruggable understands that so they have a referral program that lets you and your friend or family member receive 15% off with each successful referral. Check out all the details here.

Advertisement

Enjoy Major Benefits with Ruggable’s Spill Club Rewards Program

Ruggable membership benefits outline

Ruggable has a fantastic membership program called Spill Club. Unlike some other rewards programs, Ruggable’s seems to offer great bonuses that are actually attainable. You’ll earn 1 point for every $1 spent. 100 points equal $10 off your purchase. You’ll also receive annual gifts, early access and free shipping, all just signing up for free!

Save Up to 20% With the Ruggable Trade Program

Calling all interior designers, home stagers, developers, architects! Ruggable has a program specifically for people within the design industry. If you are a professional within the decor trade, apply to Ruggable’s program for exclusive benefits such as 15-20% rug selections, free swatches, and a dedicated Ruggable support team. Apply here!

Advertisement

Ruggable Frequently Asked Questions

When does Ruggable have sales?

Ruggable typically has sales throughout the year. In the past, they have offered up to 20% off for President’s Day, 30% off select rugs for its Anniversary Sale, and 25% off sitewide for Black Friday.

Does Ruggable have free shipping?

Yes! Ruggable offers free standard ground shipping on all orders within the contiguous United States.

What is the birthday gift from Ruggable?

Members of the Spill Clubs Rewards Program will earn an additional 100 Spill Points on their birthday, which equates to $10 off.

MORE DEALS

Priceline logo on smartphone

Deals & Coupons

Save Up to 60% on Hotels and $625 on Vacation Packages with Priceline

NordVPN logo on cell phone screen

Deals & Coupons

Save With These NordVPN Coupons and Subscription Discounts

BLOOMINGTON, MN/USA - APRIL 11, 2020: Target retail store exterior and trademark bullseye logo.

Deals & Coupons

Save at Target This Month With These Promo Codes and Circle Deals

Dhaka, Bangladesh- 26 Oct 2024: Hello Fresh logo is displayed on smartphone.

Deals & Coupons

How To Save on HelloFresh in 2025 With Promo Codes, Free Meals, and More

BANGKOK, Thailand - March 22, 2020 Kitchenaid 100th anniversary stand mixer limited edition

Deals & Coupons

Score the Best KitchenAid Promo Codes, Sales, and Deals Right Now

Pura

Deals & Coupons

Save With Our Exclusive Pura Discount Code for 15% Off

Stuttgart, Germany - 08-16-2024: Person holding cellphone with webpage of US health app company Noom Inc. in front of business logo.

Deals & Coupons

How to Save at Noom: Promo Codes, Free Trials & Smart Wellness Perks

Dyson

Deals & Coupons

Dyson Promo Codes & Coupons For September 2025

Expedia Traveler at an Airport Terminal

Deals & Coupons

How to Unlock the Best Expedia Promo Codes and Travel Deals Right Now

Factor Promo Codes lead

Deals & Coupons

Check Out the Best Factor Promo Codes and Discounts Available Right Now

MORE SPACES

Flowers on wooden stool and pouf in white bedroom interior with posters above bed. Real photo

Bedroom Furniture Layout Ideas That Actually Help You Sleep Better

Avenue Interior Design Studio West Hollywood

Inside the Design Trend That Blurs Work and Leisure

Linen Duvet Cover Set

Deep Navy Is the New Neutral Every Stylish Home Needs

Luxurious chessboard style floor in a living room with a dark blue soft couch and green plants surrounding it. hanging framed poster on a shadowy wall.

Castlecore Meets Retro Pop at Home

Sunlit living room, coastal home, autumn view.

This Fall Coastal Chic Will Feel Lighter, Warmer and More Modern

Reading Pillw / Single-Serve Coffee Maker/ Ottoman

Dorm Glow-Ups: 25 Budget-Friendly Essentials That Make Tiny Spaces More Fun

warm minimalist home decor | Sheft Farrace

Your Minimalist Home Doesn’t Have to Feel Cold

new home, real estate, moving and furniture concept - close up of male lifting up sofa or couch

Seasonal Interior Design Ideas to Refresh Your Home Year-Round

Coastal boutique interior showcasing white clothing and woven accessories

Showcase Travel-Inspired Decor to Tell the Story of Your Summer Adventures

Photo of Hommes + Gardens planters

How Sculptural Containers Can Transform Your Outdoor Space

A dining area with Butter Yellow table settings and fresh flowers.

The New Rules for Decorating With Butter Yellow

Organized kids school supplies in family home

Back-to-School Organization Starts with Refreshing Kids’ Spaces

Deals & CouponsHome Decor
Blake Esken

Blake Esken is part of LA Times Studios Commerce team, relentlessly scouring the internet for the best money-saving deals and coupons. In his free time he enjoys creating new memories with his family and golf whenever and wherever possible.
Advertisement
Advertisement