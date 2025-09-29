Save 10% With Our Exclusive Ruggable Discount Code

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

When you are trying to spruce up your home, you may think about adding a new piece of wall art, a tabletop lamp, or even a repaint, but did you think about a rug? A rug can quickly and easily alter a room’s appearance while adding protection to a floor.

Ruggable, you guessed it, sells all types of rugs for every room in your home, even outdoor ones as well. There are countless designs, shapes, and sizes to choose from but the best thing about them is that they are stain resistant and machine washable. LA Times has an exclusive code for our users which you can check out below!

Take 10% Off With This Exclusive Ruggable Discount Code

We’re proud to offer our users a 10% promo code when you use LATIMES10 at checkout. Depending on many factors such as size, rugs can become a little steep so every bit helps in reducing that price. If you’re looking for some inspiration or a makeover, earthly tones are in which help transform any room into a calming, peaceful retreat.

Sign Up for Emails and Get a Ruggable Coupon Code for 10% Off

If you’d still like to save 10% off your first order but want to be updated with the latest from Ruggable, signing up for their email newsletter is the best option. Once you sign up, you’ll receive a unique code in your inbox so you can get started on that room or home makeover.

Give 15% Off, Get 15% Off With Ruggable’s Referral Program

What happens when you come across something good? You naturally want to share it with friends! Ruggable understands that so they have a referral program that lets you and your friend or family member receive 15% off with each successful referral. Check out all the details here .

Enjoy Major Benefits with Ruggable’s Spill Club Rewards Program

Ruggable has a fantastic membership program called Spill Club . Unlike some other rewards programs, Ruggable’s seems to offer great bonuses that are actually attainable. You’ll earn 1 point for every $1 spent. 100 points equal $10 off your purchase. You’ll also receive annual gifts, early access and free shipping, all just signing up for free!

Save Up to 20% With the Ruggable Trade Program

Calling all interior designers, home stagers, developers, architects! Ruggable has a program specifically for people within the design industry. If you are a professional within the decor trade, apply to Ruggable’s program for exclusive benefits such as 15-20% rug selections, free swatches, and a dedicated Ruggable support team. Apply here !

Ruggable Frequently Asked Questions

When does Ruggable have sales?

Ruggable typically has sales throughout the year. In the past, they have offered up to 20% off for President’s Day, 30% off select rugs for its Anniversary Sale, and 25% off sitewide for Black Friday.

Does Ruggable have free shipping?

Yes! Ruggable offers free standard ground shipping on all orders within the contiguous United States.

What is the birthday gift from Ruggable?

Members of the Spill Clubs Rewards Program will earn an additional 100 Spill Points on their birthday, which equates to $10 off.