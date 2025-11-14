Deals & Coupons

Sam’s Club Coupons 2025: Up to 50% Off Your Order

By Blake Esken
Business Development Senior Analyst Contact
Get up to 50% off Sam’s Club this November 2025. Shop groceries, electronics, home essentials, and more.

When you’re on your fitness journey, one method to either losing weight or gaining muscle is counting your macros. With macro counting, you can dial in your protein, carbs, and fat to hit your goal which means you’re most likely meal prepping. I would dedicate my Sunday to preparing all my meals for the week so I don’t get off track. A place I continually shop is Sam’s Club where I can buy all my food in bulk, while saving me time and money. Sam’s Club has a variety of meats, snacks, and drinks that are organic and taste great. If you have a Sam’s Club by you or want to purchase online, check below for the best offers!

Get Instant Savings with Sam’s Club Coupons and Deals in 2025

It’s not hard to see why you would want to shop at Sam’s Club right now. Sam’s Club provides member access to amazing values on the things you need most. From electronics, home goods, furniture and mattresses, to food, pharmacy and pet supplies. Sam’s Club savings are not limited to in-store purchases. Check back on this page for verified Sam’s Club promo codes and seasonal promotions which are updated frequently, so you’ll be sure to never miss out on any markdowns or sales.

Join Sam’s Club Membership Perks and Rewards to Unlock Savings

Becoming a Sam’s Club member opens up additional ways to save. New members may get up to 50% off of their first year and both Club and Plus members receive a variety of special perks on every trip, making each journey more rewarding.

If you’re on the fence, members can also get 2% back in Sam’s Cash on purchases, free curbside pickup and Scan & Go checkout to save time at the register. Plus Members get free shipping on most online orders, early access to sales and extra discounts on fuel! It’s tough to say no to all of these benefits!

Sam’s Club Special Membership Discount for Students, Seniors, Healthcare Workers, and Military Personnel

Sam’s Club gives students, seniors, and healthcare workers a 60% off Club membership or $50 off a Plus membership, unlocking perks such as free delivery on $50+ orders, Curbside Pickup, and early shopping hours. Once the person has verified their membership through ID.me their discounted membership can be used right away. Qualified military members will get $10 in Sam’s Cash and need to verify their membership through ID.me. You’ll get savings all year round!

Don’t skip Member’s Mark Grocery Savings

Don’t miss out on Member’s Mark, Sam’s Club’s private label that serves up quality food, cleaning, and household products at even greater savings. Members can purchase premium fresh produce, organic, and pantry staples at deep discounts compared with most supermarkets.

Get Free Shipping on Sam’s Club Orders

With everyday low prices, premium private-label items, and a great rewards program, Sam’s Club offers free shipping for Plus members on orders over $50. So whether you’re stocking your pantry, upgrading your home tech, or buying in bulk, you save more! Just remember to sign up before you order, and you’ll be eligible.

Sam’s Club Frequently Asked Questions

Does Los Angeles Times have Sam’s Club Coupon Codes?

Yes, all the Sam’s Clubs Coupons on LA Times are checked and verified!

Does Sam’s Club offer free shipping?

Yes, Sam’s Club offers free shipping for Plus Members who spend a minimum of $50.

Does Sam’s Club have a military discount?

Yes! Sam’s Club military members can get a $10 discount after verification.

