Get Up to 50% Off Your Order With Our SelectBlinds Coupons and Deals

Get up to 50% off SelectBlinds this November, as well as free shipping and samples. Find more coupons like this at Los Angeles Times.

Do most people think about blinds as a way to change the look and feel of their home? Can a room transform just by adding blinds, curtains, or even blackout shades? You bet! As a homeowner, typically you move in with blinds already installed, unless it was a new build in some cases, so they’re usually an afterthought. But, if you can customize your blinds with a professional decorator for free, now you have a potential room transformation for less money! SelectBlinds can help upgrade your living space that’ll accent any room in your home.

Save on Custom Shades and Blinds with SelectBlinds Coupons and Sale Events

There are different ways to save at SelectBlinds, regardless of whether you’re a new customer or returning one. You can typically get up to 50% off during SelectBlinds sale events, which offer the perfect excuse to save on best sellers like the Classic Vinyl Blackout Roller Shades and the Cordless Light Filtering Cellular Shades. Another option is to sign up for SelectBlinds emails and become a VIP customer, which provides early access to sale events and the chance to score exclusive coupons, including an extra 10% off your first purchase.

When Do SelectBlinds Shades Go On Sale?

SelectBlinds promo codes are regularly updated; however, even without a coupon, there are still plenty of opportunities to save. There are regular sales and limited-time offers, including BOGO savings on top products. There’s no need to check the website for the latest deals, though, since we here at Los Angeles Times do the work for you and will keep this page updated with all the latest offers. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday right around the corner, be sure to keep an eye out for upcoming savings opportunities!

Get The Most Out of Your Purchase at SelectBlinds

Ever have a vision that just doesn’t come out like you thought it would? SelectBlinds gets that can happen sometimes, which is why their F.I.T. Guarantee exists. While they only offer exchanges or refunds on defective products due to their custom-made nature, they do offer a remake of the product (in the same size initially ordered) at the same price, with an additional 10% off if you’re not 100% satisfied. To avoid the issue of choosing a color or style that you might end up regretting, take advantage of SelectBlinds’ free samples before making your final purchase. Once you are ready to take the leap, you’ll get free shipping on orders of all sizes.

SelectBlinds Reviews in 2025

Many shoppers praise how easy it is to customize their blinds online. As mentioned above, SelectBlinds offers free samples and color swatches before you order. During peak season sales, customers note that SelectBlinds can take a bit longer to deliver than the usual period. Despite this fact, SelectBlinds customers love the wide selection of materials, which all happen to be high-quality. If you need some help choosing, SelectBlinds connects you with a designer to help you select the best blinds for your space.

SelectBlinds Frequently Asked Questions

Does Los Angeles Times have SelectBlinds coupon codes?

Yes, all the SelectBlinds coupons on LA Times are checked and verified!

Are there SelectBlinds discounts with email lists?

Yes! SelectBlinds gives 10% off with all email sign-ups! You’ll get 10% off your first purchase and all the latest news on special offers, including member-exclusive discounts.

When does the SelectBlinds Black Friday sale start?

In past years, SelectBlinds has offered Black Friday Early Bird Deals starting mid-November, featuring savings of up to 50% off.

Blake Esken

Blake Esken is part of LA Times Studios Commerce team, relentlessly scouring the internet for the best money-saving deals and coupons.
