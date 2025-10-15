Build Your Dream Website For Less With Squarespace Promo Codes

Choose from the latest Squarespace promo codes and coupons for 20% off + 10% off new websites. Browse active discounts for October to save up to 50% on plans.

Nowadays, AI can be found everywhere. Your phone can make calls and edit your calendar, your washing machine’s AI can detect soil levels and adjust accordingly, and now Squarespace Blueprint AI can help build your own website without any designer experience. It just needs a few inputs from you such as the name of your business and brand personality and Blueprint takes care of the rest! If you’re looking to build your own website, check out some great ways to save below!

Save up to 20% With Today’s Squarespace Coupons

If you think creating a fully functional website will be pricey or a massive chore, think again. Squarespace has changed the game, with plans starting at only $16 per month and more AI-powered design tools than ever catered to portfolios, blogs, and businesses of all sizes. Take advantage of October sale prices and lock in a plan up to 50% off based on verified coupons. Squarespace also has a few perks up its sleeve for new members, including promo codes for an extra 10% to 20% off any new website or domain and a free trial for those wanting to test out the magic before committing.

Experience Squarespace’s Website Builder For Free

Discover just how easy it can be to create a sleek website with a 14-day free trial that’s truly risk free. Not only can you experiment with their whole suite of products, it doesn’t cost a dime or even require you to input your credit card info. Select any plan to access drag and drop layout designs, Unsplash stock photos, ecommerce tools, and templates that act like a fully live version in real time. Get inspired with thousands of customizable templates that will scale for what you need and won’t require a single line of code. Squarespace will save your drafts even after the trial ends, but you need to sign up for a paid plan to publish your creation.

The list of freebies from Squarespace continues when you join the Circle program . While it’s geared towards web designers and agencies, you can sign up even if you don’t have a subscription. This rewards program lets you get paid for your projects, plus benefits like support forums, plan discounts, extended free trials, and early access to the latest features. Move up tiers for better perks like 25% off annual subscriptions and a full year of free trials.

Find the Right Plan For Your Website and Save Over 30%

Just like its layout options, Squarespace’s prices aren’t one-size-fits-all. Their basic plan gives you everything you need to get started, including templates, a free custom domain your first year, and access to AI design features. Get all this for only $16 per month, down 36% if you pay annually instead of setting it up month to month. If you step up to a Core subscription (at $23), you’ll add on more tools such as analytics, email campaigns, ecommerce support, and more custom options geared towards blogs and small businesses. Their Plus plan is great for businesses too, where you’ll get a lower payment processing fees. It’s also 30% off right now, at $39 per month. Finally, opt for their Advanced plan if you want inventory management or the lowest payment fees possible, with 0% transaction fees and credit card rates set at 2.5%. Not only can you save 28% on Advanced annual plans, you’ll get the max amount of customization for your site.

Students Can Unlock 50% Off 1 Year Of Squarespace

There are many ways to save on Squarespace, but the best discount is reserved for college students. Students can get a promo code for 50% off yearly plans after verifying through Student Beans (don’t worry, it’s super fast and super free). At this rate, it’ll cost you far less a textbook to get a high-quality website running for any side hustle, portfolio, or blog. When the discount period ends, simply repeat the process to receive a new unique code every 12 months.

A few fine print details are worth knowing: You can only get this discount if you’re enrolled full-time at a college or university, unfortunately, high school students won’t qualify. Also, the discount doesn’t cover Squarespace’s Acuity Scheduling, domains, and Mobile Start plans.

Squarespace’s paid tools are impressive, but it also has 5 free tools that will make you feel like you have a mini agency on deck. First is the Logo Maker, which allows you to ditch the expensive software and still make professional logos in a matter of seconds. It’s ideal for business owners wanting to cut down on design costs, but since it’s open to even those who aren’t set up with Squarespace, feel free to let your creativity run wild! The Business Name Generator is the ultimate brainstorming partner for your business, with different combinations based on your industry and prompt. It’ll start you off with tons of unique suggestions, then help you fine-tune them to get to the perfect name. Lean on the Domain Name Generator to make searching for domains a breeze, or level up your social media plan with the Image Resizer and Link in Bio generator.

Creating Websites Just Got Way Easier With Squarespace Blueprint

Designing a website usually takes a lot of time, trials and errors, and headaches. Squarespace Blueprint is here to change that, with the launch of its smartest and most comprehensive AI tool. Instead of battling with pre-built templates, the new technology means more flexibility than ever. Blueprint first walks through a 5 step process to learn everything you need in the layout and site functionality, then builds a design that’s truly personalized to you. You’ll see a live preview of changes as Blueprint continues to tweak it, and it’ll support you every step of the way with design solutions, style suggestions, and text samples. Even after your website is published, you’ll have the ability to easily drag and drop elements to make updates at any time.

Squarespace Frequently Asked Questions

Can I get Squarespace for free?

Yes! However, the free trial only lasts 2 weeks. Then you’ll have to choose to sign up for a paid plan from $16 per month, or explore the free tools like the Logo Maker, Business Name Generator, Domain Name Generator, and Image Resizer.

How can I get Squarespace discount codes?

Squarespace coupons can be found right here, their website, or through Student Beans. They change often, but customers can also get an even better discount by signing up for an annual plan.

What types of website templates does Squarespace have?

Squarespace has close to 200 pre-built templates specialized for all industries, and now limitless options with its AI Blueprint tool. Customize your website even more by choosing a Basic, Core, Plus, or Advanced plan.