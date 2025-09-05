Save at Target This Month With These Promo Codes and Circle Deals

From student savings to Circle 360 perks, here’s how to maximize your next Target run without breaking the bank.

Target is a staple within many communities around the United States. It’s a great place to go for all your daily needs, but did you know it’s also the perfect store for your wedding registry? From household decor, dishware for the kitchen, to the perfect outfit on your honeymoon, Target has it all without having to register at multiple retail shops.

You’ll save even more for all the items you didn’t receive as well which drew us to registering with Target! Plus, with frequent sales and membership rewards in the Target Circle program, you’ll be back once the honeymoon is over.

Save 15% With a Target Registry Coupon

Before my wife and I got married, we registered at a few retailers, one of them being Target . They always have that one item you need and 10 that you didn’t know you needed! Needless to say, it was easy filling our registry with many items we were looking to add to our new home. It was also a great way to save money for all the items we didn’t receive as gifts since Target will give 15% off everything that wasn’t purchased from the registry. It also works for a baby registry too, where you’ll also receive free samples and Target Circle Bonuses.

Unlock Premium Savings With Target Circle 360

If you’re familiar with services like Amazon’s Prime, Target Circle 360 is a direct competitor. It offers a whole host of perks such as free shipping, same-day delivery, monthly freebies, early access to big sales, and other benefits. There are monthly and an annual plan you can choose from. If you can’t find what you need at Target, Lowe’s, CVS, Petsmart, Petco, Office Depot/Office Max, and 7-11 are also part of the program.

Take Advantage of Target Student and College Discounts

If you’re a college student, you know money can be tight, even for essentials. Target understands that, which is why they offer a discount program for students who sign up for Target Circle. You’ll receive 20% off your next storewide purchase. If you’re looking to extend those discounts throughout the year, you can save 50% on a Target Circle 360 for students .

Earn Rewards and Bonuses With a Target Circle Membership

Target offers a Target Circle and Target Circle 360 membership program. Target Circle is a free rewards program while 360 offers more benefits and perks but comes with a monthly or annual fee. But you’re not left high and dry just because you don’t have 360. Target Circle offers auto deals applied at checkout, personalized bonuses, and partner perks.

Get a $50 Credit When You Open a Target Circle Credit Card

If you’re a frequent shopper at Target and looking to open a line of credit with them, a Target Circle credit card is a natural choice. What makes the deal even sweeter is that you get $50 to spend on your college needs with it after you’re approved for one. You’ll also save 5% on all purchases. Please check restrictions for further details .

Save More Every Day With Target Circle Card Benefits

Getting approved for a Target Circle credit card carries many perks as a cardholder. Aside from saving 5% instantly online and in-store, you’ll also receive free 2-day shipping, an extra 30 days to return items, and $50 off a Target Circle 360 membership program. Target offers a choice of either a credit or debit card, whichever is right for you. Learn more at the link !

Target Frequently Asked Questions

Does Target offer a military discount?

Yes. Target offers a 10% military discount on select purchases for active-duty military, veterans, and their families. This discount is typically available during promotional windows, such as around Veterans Day and the Fourth of July, but it’s best to check your Target Circle account for availability.

What is Target Circle, and is it free to join?

Target Circle is Target’s free loyalty program that gives shoppers access to exclusive deals, personalized offers, and rewards on every purchase. Members also get access to special partner perks, bonus savings, and community support opportunities.

How do I get free shipping at Target?

Free 2-day shipping is included with Target Circle 360 or a Target Circle Card. Some promotions also include free shipping on qualifying orders, and basic Circle members may receive free shipping codes during sales.

Does Target have a student discount?

Yes. Students can get 20% off their next qualifying storewide purchase when they verify through Target Circle. Verified college students can also unlock 50% off a Target Circle 360 annual membership.

Can I stack Target coupons and promo codes?

Target generally allows you to stack one Target Circle offer with one Target Circle manufacturer coupon, plus your 5% discount with a Circle Card. However, multiple promo codes usually cannot be applied to the same order.