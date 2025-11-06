Save 10% With Travelpro Discount Codes

Save with the latest Travelpro promo codes and coupons. Get up to 20% off luggage, an extra 10% off, and more deals this November.

Luxury has different meanings to different people. To some, luxury means flashy and noticeable to people wherever you go. To others, luxury is reliability, thoughtfulness, and peace-of-mind. In the travel space, TravelPro luggage fits into the latter. Their luggage has a timeless look, thoughtful designs with tons of compartments for organization, durable, and great customer support after sale. If you’re looking for a luxurious luggage experience in a quiet sort of way, Travelpro is a great option.

Use This Travelpro Discount Code To Save 10%

If you haven’t experienced the luxury of Travelpro luggage yet, now is a great time to see what all the buzz is about. There are tons of flash sale offers to know about, plus both new and existing customers have options to use a sitewide promo code. One of the highlights today includes 10% off your order with promo code UPGRADE10 at checkout. Especially for the chronic overpackers, take advantage of an extra 10% off travel accessories with your order (think packing cubes, toiletry organizers, bags, and other essentials). We’ll also let existing customers in on a secret: Travelpro is letting you request a one-time use discount code . Simply click the coupon above, then enter your email and model info of your current product to get a promo code for your next order.

Get a Travelpro Coupon Code For 10% Off Your First Order

Another easy way to get a coupon is by registering for texts or Travelpro’s email newsletter. You’ll receive a unique discount code for 10% off sitewide sent directly to your phone or email inbox. Use it at checkout and stack with active deals for the best discount, or stretch it even further by using it on multi-piece luggage sets.

Score 20% Off at Travelpro for the Pre Black Friday Sale

Some of the most underrated discounts won’t require a code at all. Travelpro is hosting their Pre-Pre-Black Friday Sale with up to 20% off sitewide. Shop now to beat the rush and avoid the risk of your favorites going out of stock on November 28th. Just in time for holiday travel season, you’ll find Maxlite, Crew, VersaPack+, and more suitcases from their top collections starting at $157. Score deals like $168 off Platinum Elite Hardside sets , $25 off large Spinner bags, and $150 off the Classica Carry-On, just to name a few. There are even better discounts on 2 and 3 piece luggage sets , which already allow you to save up to 20% automatically with bundle deals. Jump on these price drops while they last, including Crew Classic UnderSeat Tote + Carry-On set for $80 off or $106 off the VersaPack+ Carry-On and Medium Check-In luggage set. If you don’t know where to start, Travelpro has some handy resources for you too- check out their suitcase comparison tools and free travel guides to find the best fit for whatever your trip plans look like!

Verify For the 10% Off Travelpro Military Discount

Travelpro also honors active duty military members and veterans with an exclusive discount that’s good year round. The company partners with ID.me for a simple verification process, so you will have to prove you’re eligible to unlock this discount. Head to their dedicated sign up page to confirm your status, then use your unique promo code for 10% off every order.

Expert Tips For Free Shipping and Saving Even More at TravelPro

Beyond the many impressive coupons available for Travelpro, there are a few tricks to maxing out discounts. The brand offers free shipping on all orders $99 or more, so keep that threshold in mind if you want to skip out on delivery fees. It’s an easy clear for most carry-on suitcases, duffel bags, and checked bags, but travel accessories like luggage tags and packing cubes go for as low as $19.99 . Another savings hack is to look for drops in prices on specific colors. They consistently are launching special edition color options and new finishes, and while those are exciting, it usually means other colors of the same suitcase have price cuts. Travelpro is also hosting a sweepstakes for a free getaway to Maine. Simply enter your email on the sweepstakes page before November 18th for a chance to win.

If you don’t fall in love with your new suitcase, there’s no need to sweat it. Travelpro has a generous 100 day free trial period and 30 day return policy . As long as your luggage is in the same condition as when you bought it, Travelpro will refund you and cover shipping costs too!

FAQs

Are there Travelpro promo codes for new customers?

Yes! Many discount codes will work whether you’re never bought from Travelpro before or a loyal fan. Plus, register for email and texts to receive a 10% off code for your next order.

Does Travelpro have free shipping codes?

No, however the brand offers free shipping on online orders $99 or more. You’ll see it automatically included in your cart at checkout once you hit that minimum.

Does Travelpro have a lifetime warranty?

Travelpro’s warranty depends on the suitcase you buy, ranging from 1 year to lifetime coverage. Certain generations of luggage like the Maxlite 4, Tpro Bold, and Crew 11, come with a lifetime warranty. This covers defects on parts such as wheels, zippers, and handles. Other models come with a 1, 3, 5, and 10 year warranty.