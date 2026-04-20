Tripadvisor Deals: The Best Discounts for April 2026

Looking for a Tripadvisor promo code? Save on your next vacation with the best Tripadvisor coupon codes, hotel discounts, and vouchers for tours and experiences.

It’s spring! After being cooped up for the winter, traveling is one of the best ways to fully experience and enjoy the new season. The temperature’s unpredictable but often perfect. You won’t have to deal with crowds which means better prices, and you can take scenic road trips to create long-lasting memories.

Whether you’re heading on spring break or just looking to do something spontaneous and last-minute this month, Tripadvisor is one platform that can help make that happen. As the world’s largest travel site, it has reviews from travelers who have gone before you. This helps you decide things like what hotel to stay at, restaurant to eat at, and activities to participate in.

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Additionally, you can book your hotel, tours, and even make restaurant reservations on Tripadvisor. Booking on the platform is not only easy, it helps you save with the different Tripadvisor coupons and promo codes.

Get $25 Off with a Tripadvisor Experiences Promo Code

With Tripadvisor, you can book the best experiences and save $25 with promo code EXP25OFF once you spend at least $200.

This Tripadvisor promo code for tours and activities ensures you spend less on highly rated experiences like:

A Paella Cooking Class with Market Visit, Tapas & Sangria in Barcelona

A Premium Guided Tour of the Louvre Museum in Paris

A Guided Hike to the Peek A Boo Slot Canyon in Utah

Shopping in the Souks of Marrakech with the help of a guide.

Since many of these experiences are catered to groups, this promo code is perfect for group bookings. But it is equally great if you want to get an adventure off your bucket list.

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To get this Tripadvisor Promo Code, simply book an experience from Tripadvisor’s “Things To Do” and apply the code at checkout. The promo code is only valid until June 30th, and will not apply to experiences outside “Things To Do.” You can browse through some of the highest rated Things to Do from Tripadvisor here .

**I did notice that when I tried applying the coupon code, it was giving me an error but the site specifically says $25 off. I tried multiple adventures that were listed by Tripadvisor on the deals page. I recommend reaching out to them directly to apply the code.**

Download and Save by Signing Up to Tripadvisor Rewards

Tripadvisor Rewards is the platform’s membership program that rewards travelers for planning trips, booking hotels, and sharing their experiences on the platform. The discounts through Tripadvisor Rewards are free to access since you only need to sign up. You get your first promo code to enjoy $30 off a Things To Do experience purchase.

Beyond the $30 off, the Rewards program allows you to earn Trip Cash. You can subsequently use Trip Cash to book hotels or experiences.

It’s important to note that most perks and discounts from Rewards are only available in the mobile app. Enabling notifications on the app is a trick to get immediate alerts on price drops, limited-time Tripadvisor app promo codes, and other tips that could make your trip cost less.

Redeem Your Tripadvisor Voucher for Top Hotel Deals

Tripadvisor offers a price match guarantee up to $200 for hotel deals if you find lower prices elsewhere when booking through the app, along with Trip Cash rewards, but does not provide vouchers for surges or up to 50% savings redeemable later.

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Tripadvisor’s discounts for hotels gives you the best hotel deals in the United States now and allows you to redeem later. Featured hotels you can save on with this discount include premium locations like: The London House Chicago, Curio Collection by Hilton, The Lago Mar Beach Resort & Club in Florida, and The Dagny in Boston.

When you book a hotel in advance through Tripadvisor, you get the best discounts available across different booking partners. Additionally, you can lock in the price you’ve booked for to redeem when you actually make the trip. These Tripadvisor vouchers could help you save up to 50% in hotel deals.

Tripadvisor Discounts on Last Minute Stays

The Tripadvisor voucher for hotels is not only available to travelers who book their stay beforehand. Spontaneous travelers can book last minute and still find great discounts.

Tripadvisor’s discount offers ensure you get the best possible prices for great hotels over the entire duration of your trip. Depending on the hotel, you could get special offer discounts otherwise only available to members of the hotel’s reward program when you book your stay through Tripadvisor.

Verify to Qualify for a Tripadvisor Student Discount

With Tripadvisor’s student discount you can enjoy up to 11% off experiences and tours. The rates for these discounts vary, but you can generally enjoy massive savings on your trip by booking through Tripadvisor.

These discounts are usually not directly available on Tripadvisor, so you’ll have to visit partner sites like StudentBeans or UNIDAYS to get relevant codes and discounts. Subject to terms and conditions, all you’ll need to do to get these codes is confirm your Tripadvisor student discount eligibility.

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Confirming your eligibility is usually easy. Simply:

Visit a partner site like StudentBeans or UNIDAYS. Register if you don’t have an account already. To automatically confirm that you are a student, log in through your school’s portal or provide your student (.edu) address. If automatic verification fails, you might have to provide documentation like your student ID card, academic transcript, or some other official supporting document that shows you’re a student. Once your account is created, enjoy access to all available Tripadvisor discounts.

Your Service is Honored with a Tripadvisor Military Discount

As a soldier in active duty or a veteran, Tripadvisor recognizes and honors your service with a special filter that allows you to specifically browse for hotels and experiences offering military discounts . This way, you can enjoy the best rates whether you intend to travel with your family or solo travel.

Hotels and other experiences offering their unique military discounts will likely require verification beforehand. Ensure you have your valid Military ID or some other proof of service while booking or checking in.