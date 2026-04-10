The Best TurboTax Discount Offers for April 2026

Looking for a TurboTax discount? Save on your tax prep with the latest TurboTax coupons, military discounts, and $0 Free Edition offers available this month.

It’s April, which means the federal tax return deadline is fast approaching. If you’re eligible to submit a tax return for the previous calendar year, it’s essential to file it before the deadline of April 15 or the next business day if it falls on a weekend or holiday.

TurboTax offers 3 buckets of services: Do It Yourself, Expert Assist, and Expert Full Service. Personally, I prefer to speak with a live tax expert as I’m doing my taxes so I would choose Expert Full Service. Within that, you may fit into a certain situation that has corresponding starting prices. Simple filers start at $129 while investors and families are $270+. TurboTax also works with self-employees with prices starting around $350 since these are more complicated filings.

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TurboTax Full Service Options

TurboTax can connect you with local or online tax experts for hands-on professional advice, or support you to file your own tax returns, simplifying the whole process. And here, you’ll find a range of TurboTax discounts and limited-time offers to get money off the service you need.

Save 20% With a TurboTax Coupon for Federal Filing

If you’re eligible to submit a tax return for the year just gone, it’s essential to file it before the deadline of April 15th. TurboTax can support you to file before the deadline — and best of all, you can currently get a substantial TurboTax discount on your tax return for this year.

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This April, TurboTax is offering 20% off its federal filing products, including DIY tax filing and their online tax return service. Take a look at the options and select the one that’s right for you. You won’t be charged until you file. (Note that this TurboTax coupon doesn’t apply to state tax filing.)

Alongside your tax return, TurboTax provides a free estimate of any refunds you might be due before filing.

This offer is time-limited, so capitalize on this TurboTax discount offer ahead of the filing deadline of April 15th. Get more information about claiming 20% off your federal tax return filing over at TurboTax .

File Your Simple Tax Return for Free at TurboTax

37% of taxpayers only need to file simple tax returns. One form, no frills. If you’re one of the millions of taxpayers that requires a simple tax return, you can do it for free with TurboTax.

With this TurboTax promo, there’s no charge for federal or state filing, so it’s the ideal way for more than a third of taxpayers to file Form 1040. You may be eligible for free simple tax return filing if you’re reporting the following:

W-2 income

Interest or dividends that don’t require filing a Schedule B

IRS standard deduction

Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)

Child Tax Credit (CTC)

Student loan interest deduction

Certain schedule 1-A deductions

Certain taxable retirement plan distributions

Simply put, most people can file a simple tax return if you only need to return Form 1040 (alongside EITC, CTC, student loan interest, and Schedule 1-A if applicable). Check your eligibility and all the terms over at TurboTax.

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If other schedules need filing, or you have a more complex tax return to submit, you may need to pay for your tax return filing. (Don’t forget you can get 20% off submissions for this tax year with TurboTax.)

No TurboTax coupon code or voucher is needed for this offer; just head to their free simple tax filing page to claim your free submission.

Use Your TurboTax Military Discount 2026 for Free Tax Filing

If you’re on active duty, or you’re a reservist of an enlisted rank, you can file your own tax return for free using TurboTax. Both state and federal filing is free when you use your TurboTax military discount , so you can file your tax return at no cost.

The TurboTax military discount is available to use on Online Deluxe, Premier, and Self-Employed products, though you can’t use it for TurboTax Experts or TurboTax Desktop products. TurboTax PLUS and MAX bundles are not eligible for military discounts.

To claim, you’ll just need to enter your military W-2 and go through the rank verification process on TurboTax, and your discount will be applied when you file your return.

This discount is only available for those on active duty and enlisted reservists; commissioned officers, warrant officers, veterans, retirees and National Guard personnel aren’t eligible for the offer at this time.

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Students: See if You Qualify for $1,000 in Tax Deductions & Credits

The tax system isn’t always easy to navigate. Students who haven’t filed a tax return before can find it daunting and difficult to know where to start. But the TurboTax student discount makes it easy to discover where you stand, what you need to submit, and how much you can claim back via your tax return.

The TurboTax student discount is set up to help you find out what education credits and deductions you’re eligible for, with some students qualifying for more than $1,000 to reduce your tax bill.

Many students can file a simple tax return for free using TurboTax, or qualify for reduced rates on TurboTax Deluxe. Ask your school about partner links, or check your TurboTax student discount eligibility via your student verification portal.

Submit Your Filing & Claim Your TurboTax Early Bird Discount

If you’ve already started your TurboTax filing, you could still be eligible for the TurboTax early bird discount. Customers who began their tax return before the TurboTax early bird discount deadline of February 28, 2026 may still be able to get savings applied when they file it, as discounts are applied on tax return submission.

Use the TurboTax or Credit Karma mobile app to claim your free filing discount. You can file your whole return from your phone; learn more about the TurboTax mobile app .

Please note this offer only applies to those using TurboTax Do It Yourself services (rather than expert support products). If you’re starting a new tax return in April, you won’t be eligible for this discount, as it applies only to returns started before March 2026.

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Claim an Early Refund Advance With TurboTax

With TurboTax, your federal tax refund direct deposit could arrive up to 5 days sooner than IRS paper check delivery, depending on the IRS and your financial institution. Track the progress of your refund in the TurboTax app (as well as the IRS website) to see when you can expect to receive your refund.