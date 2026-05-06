The Best Uber Eats Promo Codes & Deals: May 2026

Looking for an Uber Eats promo code? Save on your next meal with the latest Uber Eats coupons, student discounts, and Uber One membership deals available this May.

Millions of people globally use Uber Eats to order food and groceries, so it needs no introduction. Though a growing number now rely on delivery services to get our food and groceries to some extent, fees and service charges can add up and take a toll on your wallet, so finding an Uber Eats promo code is a huge help for stretching your budget. Luckily, Uber Eats offers users a number of ways to save, from first order discounts to Uber One loyalty perks for existing customers. Another major service would be DoorDash. You can find a chart below outlining the differences and similarities between the two services.

Feature Uber Eats DoorDash Market Share & Reach Urban & Global Leader: Holds a 23% U.S. market share but dominates internationally, operating in 45+ countries. It is the preferred choice in dense metro areas like Miami. U.S. Domestic Giant: Controls roughly 56%–67% of the U.S. market. It has the widest coverage in suburban areas and mid-sized cities, with over 390,000 restaurant partners. Speed & Accuracy The Speed King: Averaging 33 minutes per delivery, it is consistently ranked as the fastest platform due to its integrated ride-share driver infrastructure. The Accuracy Leader: Boasts a superior 98% order accuracy rate compared to Uber Eats’ 88%. However, average delivery times are slightly slower at 38 minutes. Membership & Fees Uber One ($9.99/mo): Benefits apply to both food and Uber rides. Service fees can be higher (up to 15%) but are waived for members on eligible orders. DashPass ($9.99/mo): Focused on high-volume food and grocery savings. Service fees typically hover around 10–11%, often making it the cheaper option for non-subscribers.

Advertisement

In this guide, we’ll take you through the Uber Eats coupons available to use right now so you can save on deliveries this May.

Where to Find an Uber Eats Promo Code for May 2026 Savings

The best place to find up-to-date Uber Eats promo codes is in the ‘Promotions’ tab in Uber Eats mobile app, where local restaurants list their own deals that can often be stacked with other Uber Eats promotions. These often include ‘Buy One Get One’ deals or percentage discounts on certain items. You should check this tab every time you open the app, as it’s constantly being updated. The deals usually expire within 48 hours.

You’ll also find savings in the ‘Offers’ section at the bottom of the app’s home screen. This area will show the Uber Eats discount codes available in your zip code today, and here you’ll find deals offering up to $20 off your next three orders. These deals change constantly, so grab them immediately if you’re interested or you may miss out.

Advertisement

Claim $0 Delivery Fees & Up to 10% Off with Uber One Membership

We don’t all have time to keep on top of meal prep and make sure the fridge is stocked, so delivery services have become essential to the way we eat lately. If you use delivery services for meals and groceries regularly, signing up for an Uber One membership is probably the easiest way to save on a monthly basis. It costs just ten dollars and covers all deliveries for the month without having to go looking for a code. Delivery fees and other costs can add a significant amount to your order, so when you add to this up to 10% off eligible orders it’s almost a no-brainer.

Membership includes various perks such as $0 delivery fees and credits on eligible rides. Uber One also comes with perks when you use the Uber app, including 6% back on rides, and you can save an extra $20 over the course of the year by choosing annual billing for just $99.99.

Student Discount: Get Uber One for Just $4.99 Per Month This May

At college, eating right and preparing healthy and nutritious meals on top of classes is essential, but it’s an uphill battle and you might think the extra cost of food and grocery delivery is too much to justify. Think again! Uber One for students is just $4.99, which gets you a $0 delivery fee on eligible food and grocery orders and up to 10% on eligible orders for delivery and pickup. This is a 50% discount on the standard monthly rate for membership.

Uber One for Students paid annually is $48 for the year, which works out to just $4 per month. Budgeting while in college could be difficult, but an Uber Eats student discount through Uber One makes it a lot easier to stay on top of groceries and meal prep without breaking the bank.

Save Instantly with an Uber Eats Coupon on Your Next Meal

Most people don’t check for Uber Eats coupons to use at checkout before they pay for their order. The app often auto-applies any codes that apply to you at this stage, but it also pays to check the ‘Promotions’ tab quickly to see if there are any discounts available.

There’s one catch, which is that Uber Eats vouchers often come with a minimum spend requirement. If a coupon isn’t working, check whether there’s a minimum spend and if you’ve met it. In some cases, adding a side of fries could even save you money. It may even make sense to over order and keep something for lunch tomorrow, spreading the cost out over more than one meal and saving you the trouble of a day’s meal prep.

Advertisement

Find an Uber Eats Promo Code for Existing Users in 2026

If you’ve been a regular Uber Eats customer but haven’t been using it as much recently because of the cost, check your inbox for ‘We Miss You’ emails from Uber. These can include big discounts for returning customers, so it’s worth taking a look every once in a while. They’re often individualized, meaning they’re just for you and can’t be shared.

If you’re really interested in picking up the biggest discounts as they come up, we recommend turning on push notifications for the app. This way you’ll be kept up to date with time-sensitive Uber Eats promo codes for free delivery or a percentage discount, which are often only active for a few hours so it pays to act fast.

Earn Discounts on Future Orders When You Refer a Friend

Another easy way to save is to refer your friends to the Uber Eats app . If they were going to sign up anyway, giving them a referral code is an easy way for you to get a freebie. Uber Eats referral codes are unique to each user. What you get will depend on the promotion they’re currently offering, but it’s often a discount on your next order, with a $10 discount being among the most common.

To refer a friend, just open the Uber Eats app, go into your account profile, and select ‘Invite Friends.’ The app will then generate a unique code which you can share via social media, text, or email. Your friend will have to enter this code during the sign up process, but you won’t get your discount until they’ve placed their first qualifying order.

Maximize Your Savings with an Uber Eats First Order Promo Code

If you’re thinking about downloading the app for the first time, you should definitely look for an Uber Eats promo code for first orders beforehand. New user vouchers are widely available and they usually offer the app’s biggest discounts, sometimes knocking as much as $25 off your first order.

If you use a referral link of some kind to sign up, the promo code will often be applied automatically on the checkout page. Be sure to check it has applied before you pay, though. You only get one shot at a first order, so if you don’t use your voucher you’ll miss out on those savings!

Advertisement

Reclaim Your Savings When Your Uber Eats Promo Code Doesn’t Work

If you find your Uber Eats promo code not working, the first thing to try is to copy and paste the code if you didn’t do that to begin with. It’s easy to leave out or misread a letter or number when the code isn’t a recognizable word. The next thing to check is the fine print. The code may no longer be valid, but this isn’t the only possibility.

Most issues arise when there’s a hidden catch somewhere, such as a minimum spend requirement or it’s limited to either food delivery or groceries. Check the Uber Eats voucher’s terms and conditions to see if a minimum spend applies. If it does and you’re almost there, it may be worth getting an extra side.

Secure Free Delivery Offers and Deals This May

Free delivery is sometimes offered by restaurants to attract customers on a particular day. Browse the map and look out for the ‘Free Delivery’ icon to see if any places in your area are offering free delivery on orders today. This is a great way to save on your Uber Eats order if you’re hungry but not for anything in particular.

You don’t need a Uber Eats promo code for free delivery when you order from a restaurant with the ‘Free Delivery’ icon, as the discount is applied automatically. You can also stack this discount with any others you can find, such as ‘Buy 1 Get 1’ offers and percentage discounts. Don’t give up when you find one way to save, there’s always more out there!

