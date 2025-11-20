Deals & Coupons

Vitamix Coupon Codes 2025: $150 Off Your Order

By Blake Esken
Business Development Senior Analyst
Get up to $150 off with these Vitamix Coupons this November. These are the latest Vitamix promo codes at Los Angeles Times.

A blender is a staple in kitchens all across the country. The versatility of a blender is unmatched if you’re someone, like me, who cooks and is on a fitness journey. My go-to is greek yogurt, oatmeal, protein powder, fruit, and milk and blend it all together to make a delicious protein shake or meal substitute. Soups, sauces, and other creations can be made in a blender. If you’ve been on the fence looking to purchase one or to replace an old one, Vitamix has some great offers to put one in your kitchen!

Shop the Vitamix Black Friday Sale This November and Don’t Miss Out with $150 Off!

The Black Friday Sale is in full swing at Vitamix and they’re offering $150 off the Ascent® X5. This means that it is currently $599.95! This offer doesn’t come around often! It has a 10 year warranty and comes in four colors. They also have further savings with $150 off the Propel® 750 Classic Bundle meaning it now comes in at $549.95.

Up to $50 Off The Vitamix Kitchen System

Vitamix currently has great offers for the Black Friday Sale. The Ascent® X5 SmartPrep™ Kitchen System is $50 off and is now $899.95! They also have the Ascent® X4 Gourmet SmartPrep™ Kitchen System, currently marked down to $849.95 ($50 off). Or if you’re looking to buy the Ascent® X2 SmartPrep™ Kitchen System, now might be the time as it’s currently $50 cheaper than the original price (now $699.95).

Discover the Best Vitamix Blender for Your Kitchen in 2025

Our top pick for 2025 is still the Vitamix Ascent A3500 which is priced at $699.95. It has 10 variable speeds, five convenient program settings and a huge 64-ounce container for preparing anything from your morning smoothies to hot soup. Regardless of your needs, this machine is perfect for anybody who is looking to make their cooking experience as seamless as possible. If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly machine, the Vitamix Explorian E310 is $299.95 and it delivers legendary performance in a compact design. This model powers through frozen fruit and it can create nut butters and sauces with ease.

Get Free Shipping and $25 Off On Your Vitamix Order

If you sign up with Vitamix you’ll be sent a $25 Vitamix coupon and get free shipping on your first order if you spend $200 or more. It should be noted, however, that you’ll need to pay extra for express shipping depending on how urgently you need your Vitamix order!

Vitamix Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Los Angeles Times have Vitamix Coupon Codes?

Yes, all the Vitamix coupons on L.A. Times are checked and verified!

What is the Vitamix return policy?

You can return Vitamix purchases within 60 days. All customers are given a 60 day trial period even if the item has been opened and used. Vitamix will cover the return shipping costs within the U.S.

Can I use more than one Vitamix discount?

Vitamix only allows one discount per order.

Blake Esken

Blake Esken is part of LA Times Studios Commerce team, relentlessly scouring the internet for the best money-saving deals and coupons. In his free time he enjoys creating new memories with his family and golf whenever and wherever possible.
