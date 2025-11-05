Top Vivid Seats Promo Codes For November 2025

Use the latest Vivid Seats discount codes for $20 off your first order. Browse verified coupons for 10% off $150+, 1 free ticket, and up to 20% off.

Vivid Seats is a fantastic hub to purchase your next ticket to your favorite band’s concert or sporting event. If you’re traveling to or live in the Los Angeles area, there’s no shortage of teams to go see live, from the Rams, Chargers, Lakers, Clippers, Dodgers, Angels, Kings, and Ducks. So many options! A concert or sporting event is also a great excuse to travel, see a new city, taste new foods, and celebrate with fans from all over the country .

Vivid Seats offers a 100% Buyer Guarantee, ensuring no headaches. It also offers a rewards program so you’ll earn credit towards your next live outing! Tickets can be expensive so keep scrolling to find out ways to save!

Get $20 Off With Vivid Seats Promo Code

Vivid Seats is a go-to for many when it comes to ticket sellers, connecting fans everywhere to live events. But between service fees and taxes, you might be left with sticker shock at checkout (and a little less excited even for those once-in-a-lifetime events). Right now, you can save $20 on your first order of $200 or more with promo code VIVID20. Make sure to enter the discount code in the box before you finalize your payment details to save.

Score 1 Free Ticket with Vivid Seats Rewards

Each ticket you buy gets you closer to your reward. Once you buy 10 tickets, you’ll qualify for the value of a free ticket on Vivid Seats. It’ll automatically be added to your account, and you’ll see the average of your previous 10 tickets subtracted from your cart total. So in a round about way, buying more expensive tickets translates to a better discount once you hit 11. We recommend opting for group orders so you can rack up rewards and unlock a free ticket faster. Enroll in Vivid Seats Rewards to start earning discounts, birthday rewards, and ticket upgrades. Login on the mobile app to join or create an account online to start tracking your points.

Save $10 through the Vivid Seats Student Discount

College students have another path to getting a discount, and Vivid Seats partners with Student Beans to offer an exclusive discount. After you take 2 minutes to complete a couple of steps, get $10 off coupon for orders of $150. Vivid Seats has a dedicated sign-up page on their site, just complete the Student Beans verification process with your student email and you can use the discount again and again.

Browse Deals on Trending Concerts and Fall Events

The fall concert lineup is stacked, and Vivid Seats has ticket deals on some of hottest names in music touring in November. Catch Paul McCartney with ticket prices going from $201, the Backstreet Boys at the Vegas Sphere for $317, and Tame Impala making appearances across the US and Europe with tickets starting at $134. Another perk of buying through Vivid Seats? You’ll get access to shows you thought were already sold out. If you’re not the biggest concert fan, there are plenty of other events to experience, with comedy shows, sports games, musicals, circus performances, and live shows for whatever you’re into.

Lineup of upcoming artist’s concerts (Vivid Seats)

Enjoy Hassle Free Refunds With the Vivid Seats Buyer Guarantee

Even as the ticket reseller, every ticket bought on Vivid Seats is covered by a 100% Buyer Guarantee . This means if the ticket you receive isn’t exactly as described, you’ll get a complete refund back as a credit to your account. Better yet, you won’t lose the discount or rewards you used on the purchase.

FAQs

How much can new customers save on Vivid Seats?

Vivid Seats has a handful of discounts dedicated to anyone placing their first order, but you can usually expect to save at least $20. Check our most up-to-date coupons for the latest offers.

Do Vivid Seats promo codes work in the app?

Almost all promo codes are valid on orders placed in the mobile app as well. Check terms to confirm. Logging in will automatically create a Rewards account so you can start racking up more discounts, plus you’ll get personalized recommendations and can even connect to Spotify to see events for artists you’re already listening to.

When is the best time to get the cheapest tickets?

Of course prices fluctuate, although Vivid Seats tends to have price drops within 10 days of the event to sell out remaining seats. Stay tuned here as well for flash offers during Black Friday and verified promo codes throughout the year.