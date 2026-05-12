Best Wilson Promo Codes and Coupons for May 2026

Save on pro-grade equipment with the best Wilson Sporting Goods promo codes for May 2026. Get 15% off your first order, free shipping over $50, or up to 50% off outlet styles today.

Need some new sports gear for the upcoming season? At Wilson, you’ll find everything you’re looking for. From tennis dresses to golf shoes to baseball gloves, the apparel and equipment you need for a summer of sport is available at the Wilson online store. And this May, you can get lots of great deals on sporting goods, accessories and clothing with these Wilson promo codes and discounts.

Wilson is currently offering promotions to help you save on seasonal sportswear, golf gear, tennis equipment, and more across its spring range. Whether you’re a new subscriber, first responder, or on active military duty, you could be eligible for bigger discounts. Below, you’ll find all the current Wilson coupon codes and offers so you can maximize your savings on quality sporting goods.

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Save Up to 50% on Wilson Sports Equipment & Apparel

With summer almost here, it’s time to get active. Whether you want to get back on the tennis court or try something new (golf anyone?), spring is the perfect time to upgrade your gear and get ready for summer.

Shop the Wilson Deals section this May and find discounts on high-quality items for basketball, baseball, tennis, and golf , as well as apparel and accessories for all your favorite sports .

Deals include up to 50% off on women’s tennis dresses, shorts, and hoodies, as well as men’s jackets, joggers, and polos. Plus, get last season’s baseball gloves at half price, along with big discounts on shoes and racquets for tennis and pickleball. Most of these deals apply to previous generation equipment and seasonal styles so even last season’s gear could become a future classic. Grab your favorites from the Wilson Deals section before they sell out.

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20% Off Duo Soft Golf Ball Packs With Wilson

As any golfer will know (including me), you can never have too many golf balls. I personally have played the Wilson Duo Soft and it’s amazing for my swing speed. You can buy customizable Duo Soft golf balls and you’ll get 20% off, so you won’t feel as bad when they find the nearest water hazard.

You don’t need a specific Wilson promo code or voucher to claim your free pack of Staff Model golf balls. Just add three Staff Model golf ball packs to your cart and you’ll only be charged for two. The discount is automatically applied at the checkout.

Check out more golf equipment at Wilson and shop the full range of golf clubs, golf balls, bags, stands, and more.

Get Free Delivery, No Wilson Free Shipping Code Required

Wilson offers free shipping on all orders over $50, so you can save on delivery when you order online at Wilson .

The real kicker is that you don’t have to go hunting for a hidden coupon just to avoid those pesky delivery fees. When you’re picking up new apparel or heavy sports gear, those costs can add up fast. Wilson makes it easy. So. If your total hits that $50 mark, the shipping cost just vanishes. It’s a great excuse to add that extra sport accessory you’ve been eyeing. (We’ve all done it.)

This Wilson free shipping offer applies to orders that total $50 or more before taxes and after discounts, including sale items and promos. So check the total before checking out if you’ve applied any codes or coupons to your order. Standard shipping costs $5.99.

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Free shipping is only available within the contiguous United States and applies to standard shipping only. Standard shipping orders are normally sent out within 48 business hours.

To claim free delivery on your order at Wilson, just browse their range of sporting goods and apparel and place an order of at least $50. No Wilson free shipping code required; the shipping discount is applied automatically at the checkout.

Get 15% off With the Wilson Sign Up Discount

Looking to make an extra saving on your next purchase at Wilson? If you’re not already signed up to their mailing list, you can get a 15% off Wilson coupon when you subscribe to SMS and email updates from the brand.

Your 15% Wilson promo code can be used on full price items across the Wilson range (although some exclusions may apply). So whether you want to upgrade to this season’s latest equipment, grab some new athleisure apparel for your everyday wardrobe, or just stock up on your sporting essentials, it’s a great time for new subscribers to grab a quick discount.

Plus, when you sign up, Wilson will notify you of future and current deals and discounts available on their site. That means you’ll be the first to know about limited-time offers, further Wilson promo codes, and other opportunities to save on Wilson’s quality sporting goods.

You’ll need to sign up to receive both emails and SMS alerts to qualify for the Wilson sign up discount, so make sure to enter a valid email address and phone number when you enter your details. You’ll also need to be at least 13 years of age and a U.S. resident to be eligible.

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Head to the new customer sign up page to claim your first-time subscriber Wilson promo code.

15% off Across the Range With the Wilson Military Discount

The Wilson military discount offers a generous 15% off online sports apparel and more in their online store. So active and former military personnel can make significant savings on quality sporting goods, whether you’re a keen golfer, pickleball player, or getting into soccer in time for the 2026 World Cup.

Best of all, the Wilson military discount doesn’t just apply to those on active duty. Reservists and retired military members can also use the discount, along with family members of all eligible military personnel. You’ll just need to verify your military identity to claim.

Military verification is simple at Wilson. They partner with SheerID, which can verify you in a few short steps. Just supply your military status, branch of service, and a few personal details, and SheerID will review your information. When you’re approved, you can start saving immediately. Your 15% Wilson military discount will be automatically applied across all eligible products on the site.

You’ll only need to go through the verification process once, so it’s worth taking the time to complete this short form to receive an ongoing 15% price reduction at Wilson.

Learn more about the Wilson military discount and verify your ID to start saving.

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Save 15% With Wilson First Responder & Healthcare Discounts

Wilson is offering valued front-line and healthcare workers a 15% discount on products across its range of sporting goods and clothing. These customers can purchase athletic apparel, elite sports gear, and more eligible items at a discounted rate.

Wilson’s first responders discount and healthcare worker discount are available to people in the following professions:

Law Enforcement

Fire

Emergency Medical Technicians

Doctors

Nurses

Medical professionals

The families of first responders and healthcare workers can also claim the 15% discount at Wilson. So whether your kids need new gym gear or your partner wants to take up tennis, they can take advantage of these savings on sportswear, sports equipment, and more.

You’ll need to verify your identity before accessing Wilson’s coupon code for first responders and healthcare professionals. Wilson’s identity verification partner, SheerID, enables you to verify your profession in just a few steps. Just enter your status, organization, and a few extra details, and you’ll be on your way to regular discounts at Wilson.

When Wilson’s verification partner has reviewed your information, your discount will be applied to all eligible products site-wide, so you won’t need to re-verify for future purchases. It’s an easy way to save on your sportswear and equipment.