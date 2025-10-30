Deals & Coupons

Get Zenni Optical Coupon Codes 2025

By Blake Esken
Business Development Senior Analyst Contact
Get 10% off your first Zenni order, free shipping over $89 and shop prescription glasses under $30. Customize lenses and try on frames virtually.

From eyeglasses to golf balls, direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands have a leg up on traditional brick and mortar stores by operating online only without any overhead expenses. Zenni Optical is a DTC brand within the optical space offering thousands of glasses and sunglasses, even blue light blockers. Since they don’t have a physical store, they have a “virtual try-on” to see how they look on your face. Affordable and stylish, be sure to check out Zenni Optical’s promotions to save even more!

Zenni Optical Promo Codes 2025

There are a few ways to save at Zenni Optical and luckily we’ve checked the offers! First time customers who purchase through the Zenni app and spend a minimum of $65 can get 15% off with the code FIRSTAPP. You can also get 10% off your first order when you sign up for Zenni Optical’s email list. You’ll receive early access to sales and members-only offers. Zenni Optical also offers free shipping on orders of $89 or more. We regularly check the latest offers and have sourced the best Zenni Optical discounts so you can get affordable prescription glasses, blue light filters or sunglasses.

Advertisement

Budget Picks Under $30 at Zenni Optical

Zenni offers frames for below $30. You can browse hundreds of different glasses in different styles, colors, and lens options. It’s an ideal option if you want high-quality eyewear without a high price! The website has a dedicated area so you can find the under $30 options easily.

Exclusive Zenni Optical Rewards

When you create a Zenni Optical account, you can collect points on every purchase you make. Once you collect enough points you’ll be able to redeem them and get discounts on future purchases. You’ll also get exclusive access to promotions and limited edition collections.

Customize Your Zenni Glasses

Zenni has the ability to customize your glasses and lenses to whatever occasion you need them for. If you need blue light, prescription sunglasses or tints, Zenni has you covered. It is the ideal option if you want high quality glasses but want to switch up your style.

Advertisement

Zenni Optical Frequently Asked Questions

Are there current Zenni Optical Coupons available?

Yes, all the Zenni Optical coupons on LA Times are checked and verified!

Can I get free shipping at Zenni Optical?

Yes, all orders over $89 qualify for free shipping.

How do I get 15% off at Zenni Optical?

If you place your first purchase through the Zenni mobile app, spend a minimum of $65, and enter the code FIRSTAPP, you’ll get 15% off!

MORE DEALS

A happy smiling young woman is sitting on a floor in the living room of her new apartment and having fun with a little puppy.

Deals & Coupons

30% Off Your Order + Get Free Shipping at BarkBox 2025

Adidas AG is a German multinational corporation, that designs and manufactures shoes, clothing and accessories.

Deals & Coupons

Get 15% Off Your First Order + Free Shipping at Adidas

close up of female sports clothing and bottle set

Deals & Coupons

Save up to 30% or more with SHEIN Discount Codes and Sales

July 2023, Hoka running shoe, sunlight on asphalt road

Deals & Coupons

Save up to 30% or more with HOKA Promo Codes and Sales

Logos of the cloud based Web Content Management System Squarespace on a heap on a table. Copy space. Web banner format.

Deals & Coupons

Build Your Dream Website For Less With Squarespace Promo Codes

elegant kitchen, furnished and staged

Deals & Coupons

Save Up to $1,000 With LG Coupons and October Deals

POZNAN, POL - MAR 8, 2023: Laptop computer displaying logo of LegalZoom.com, an American online legal services company

Deals & Coupons

Make Legal Filings as Easy As Possible With These LegalZoom Deals October 2025

Modern room concept interior style, chair fireplace frame wicker carpet decoration, grey stone wall background.

Deals & Coupons

Save 10% With Our Exclusive Ruggable Discount Code and 30% Off in the 2025 Sale

Priceline logo on smartphone

Deals & Coupons

Save 10% With Top Priceline Promo Codes For October

NordVPN logo on cell phone screen

Deals & Coupons

Get 76% Off! Save With These NordVPN Coupon Codes in October 2025

BLOOMINGTON, MN/USA - APRIL 11, 2020: Target retail store exterior and trademark bullseye logo.

Deals & Coupons

Save at Target This Month With These Promo Codes and Circle Deals

Dhaka, Bangladesh- 26 Oct 2024: Hello Fresh logo is displayed on smartphone.

Deals & Coupons

How To Save on HelloFresh in 2025 With Promo Codes, Free Meals, and More

MORE SPACES

Flat lay composition of creative black architect moodboard with samples of building, textile and natural materials and personal accessories.

Home Decor

Why Is Everyone Talking About Biophilic Design?

Modern home, blue and yellow wall background, home decoration style.

Home Decor Trends

How the “Primary Play” Trend Is Transforming Apartment Living

Stylish black front door of modern house with black walls, door mat, trees in pots, stairs and lamps.

Colors & Palettes

The Finish Taking Over Modern Homes (and Making Everything Look Cooler)

Jenni Yolo x Chasing Paper Collection

Small Spaces

Your Rental Can Look Luxe With These Temporary Decor Upgrades

Max & Lily High Loft Bed, Twin Bed Frame For Kids With Wraparound Desk and Shelves, White

Kids Rooms

The Secret to an Organized Kid’s Room? It’s a Built-In Bed with Storage

May Street residence features grounding neutrals that meet layered textures of wood, ceramics, and textiles.

Interior Designers

How to Choose Paint Shades Based on the 5 Elements of Feng Shui

Father and daughter repairing wall, holding putty knife, family activity.

Contractor Tips

The Invisible Design Problem Making You Sick and How You Can Protect Your Home

Susan Alexandra x Chasing Paper collection

Interior Designers

How to Choose the Right Wallpaper With Expert Tips From Chasing Paper’s Elizabeth Rees

Cozy corner: wicker chair, pillows, blanket, books, candlelight.

Small Spaces

How to Create a Cozy Fall Reading Nook That Feels Like an Escape

Interior Designer's Creative Block: Woman at Table with Samples

Interior Designers

Feeling Over Your Home? You Might Have Decor Fatigue

nuLOOM Gloria Abstract Shag Area Rug, 8x10, Beige

Shop Home Decor

Cozy Comfort Refresh: Area Rugs That Instantly Transform a Room

mother and daughter in living room of house designed by Havenly

Interior Designers

Why Designing by Mood Is the Secret to a Cozy, Wellness-Driven Home

Deals & CouponsSleep Quality
Blake Esken

Blake Esken is part of LA Times Studios Commerce team, relentlessly scouring the internet for the best money-saving deals and coupons. In his free time he enjoys creating new memories with his family and golf whenever and wherever possible.
Advertisement
Advertisement