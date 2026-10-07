50 ways to celebrate Día de los Muertos in Southern California

Día de los Muertos is an opportunity to honor the life and legacy of those who have passed — including beloved pets.

The Mexican tradition — which pays tribute to the dead through a display of their favorite foods, sugar skulls and pan de muerto and more in an vibrant altar — will be in full swing across Southern California towards the end of October and beginning of November.

Various cemeteries, community centers and organizations in the region will put their own spin on the vibrant holiday, often a family-friendly occassion. The Los Angeles Public Library, for example, is hosting a series of free workshops where participants can create papel picado and marigold designs or decorate sugar skull candy. At the Los Angeles Zoo, patrons can bring a picture of their late companion animals to display on a community altar.

After a brief hiatus, the Long Beach annual Día de los Muertos parade will return this fall on Nov. 1; the event was canceled last year due to community concerns about federal immigration operations.

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Other festivals, including the Día de los Muertos celebration at Hollywood Forever on Oct. 24, will honor the plight of immigrant community through their programming; this year the theme is “Bajo un mismo cielo, under one sky,” meant to underscore the interconnected nature of all people. De Los will display an altar at the cemetery.

Here is a list of 50 Día de los Muertos observations and events taking place across Southern California.