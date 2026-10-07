50 ways to celebrate Día de los Muertos in Southern California
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Día de los Muertos is an opportunity to honor the life and legacy of those who have passed — including beloved pets.
The Mexican tradition — which pays tribute to the dead through a display of their favorite foods, sugar skulls and pan de muerto and more in an vibrant altar — will be in full swing across Southern California towards the end of October and beginning of November.
Various cemeteries, community centers and organizations in the region will put their own spin on the vibrant holiday, often a family-friendly occassion. The Los Angeles Public Library, for example, is hosting a series of free workshops where participants can create papel picado and marigold designs or decorate sugar skull candy. At the Los Angeles Zoo, patrons can bring a picture of their late companion animals to display on a community altar.
After a brief hiatus, the Long Beach annual Día de los Muertos parade will return this fall on Nov. 1; the event was canceled last year due to community concerns about federal immigration operations.
Other festivals, including the Día de los Muertos celebration at Hollywood Forever on Oct. 24, will honor the plight of immigrant community through their programming; this year the theme is “Bajo un mismo cielo, under one sky,” meant to underscore the interconnected nature of all people. De Los will display an altar at the cemetery.
Here is a list of 50 Día de los Muertos observations and events taking place across Southern California.
Laura Aguilar's Day of the Dead exhibit
A total of 21 photographs, courtesy of the Aguilar trust, will be on display beginning Sept. 20 through March 1. There will also be a special altar dedicated to the San Gabriel Valley native, who died in 2018 from renal failure. Cost for admission varies. Visitors are welcome to wear attire and makeup associated with the holiday.
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Espacio 1839's Papier Mache Calavera Workshop
Beloved Pets Ofrenda at the L.A. Zoo`
The altar will be on display through Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. During that time, zoo staff will help guests place printed photos of their pets on the altar, as a way of acknowledging their eternal spirits. General admission for the L.A. Zoo is free for infants, $22 for children ages 2-12, $27 for those ages 13-61 and $24 for seniors over 62.
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El Velorio's Day of the Dead Music & Arts Festival
Headliners for the event include Sonido Dolores y su conjunto, DJs Ritmo de Oro, the Noize and more. The function will feature over 200 artists and host a bike and lowrider show, as well as a skull painting workshop. This event is for those age 21 and over. General admission tickets begin at $15.
Los Muertos Uptown at Casita del Pueblo
Panteón Fest at Oxnard's historic Heritage Square
This year the family-friendly event will pay homage to Roberto Mario Gómez y Bolaños, better known as Chespirito, the Mexican multi-hyphenate behind the popular 1970s sitcom “El Chavo del Ocho.” Ticket prices begin at $15.
El Sereno Día de los Muertos Festival
5th Annual Día de los Muertos at the Los Angeles Community Hospital
Baldwin Park's Día de Los Muertos Celebration
Separately, the city will be hosting a Dia de los Muertos celebration on Oct. 23 between 5 and 9 p.m. at the Susan Rubio Zocalo Park. Attendees can enjoy free arts and crafts, plus they can purchase a bite to eat from food vendors. There will also be live music and a catrin and catrina costume contest.
Grand Park's Día de los Muertos
Opening ceremony festivities kick off on Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. with live music, dance, poetry and more. Visitors can stop by for a two-week public altar exhibit created by Consuelo G. Flores. The festivities conclude on Nov. 1 with Noche de los Muertos, a celebration which will take place between 3 and 7 p.m.
Día de los Muertos by Hollywood Forever
Headlining the live music performance is DannyLux, who will be preceded by Trish Toledo, Tropa Magica and Los Shadows. DJs Que Madre, Joaqu.n and Dro Barlo will also spin some tracks.
De Los will have an altar on display. Ticket prices vary.
Día de los Muertos at Calvary Cemetery & Mortuary
Calavera LGBTQ+ festival
The organization is also teaming up with the Get Out the Vote initiative to put up a free voting booth for attendees. You do not need to purchase a ticket for the event to cast your vote.
Roosevelt Memorial Park Cemetery
Olvera Street Día de los Muertos Festival
Daytime entertainment will take place across four dates on Oct. 25 and 31, then Nov. 1 and 2. Beginning at 11 a.m. attendees can enjoy live entertainment and face painting. Community altars will be on display throughout the festival.
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes presents Día de Los Muertos Family Day
Museum of Latin American Art's Day of the Dead Family Festival
Dia de los Muertos at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center
San Pedro's 15th Annual Día de los Muertos Festival
Boyle Heights Día de Muertos at Mariachi Plaza
Los Muertos 5K run at Olvera Street
The 3.5-mile route will start on Main Street, in El Pueblo de Los Ángeles Historical Monument, and traverse through lower Chinatown, Los Angeles State Historic Park, the Los Angeles River. The Olvera Street Día de los Muertos Festival will follow the race.
Registration fees for ages 12 and under begin at $49. General and virtual admission begins at $64.
Día De Los Muertos Downtown Ventura street festival
There will be an opening ceremony on Oct. 31, followed by a Halloween Night Market and trunk or treat activity between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. The main Día de los Muertos celebration will take place on Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Attendees can expect live entertainment, community altars, food, art, music and more.
Muckenthaler Cultural Center's Día de los Muertos festival
Vendor applications are still open. Email adam@TheMuck.org for more information.
Downey Theatre's Día de los Muertos Art Festival
Catalina Museum's Día de los Muertos Family Festival
The festival also invites all creative artists to submit their artwork in the Día de Muertos Family Festival Ofrenda/Altar and Art Contest for a chance to win a cash prize.
Día de los Muertos celebration at the Santa Monica Pier
There will also be live performances throughout the evening by traditional ballet folklorico dancers and a mariachi group. Guests can also share a pictureof a late loved one for the community altar made by local artist Sylvia Sanchez ,and indulge in a cup of hot chocolate provided by Soda Jerks.
The installation around the merry go-round will also be up for visitors on Nov. 2.
Plaza de la Raza Día de los Muertos Festival
Mid City Mercado's annual Día de Muertos Block Party
Main Street Canoga Park's Día de los Muertos Family Festival
Bowers Museum's Mexican Day of the Dead
Día de Los Muertos Celebration at the Fowler Museum at UCLA
Día de los Muertos family fest day at the Wallis
Forest Lawn Dia de los Muertos - Glendale
On Nov. 1, between noon to 3 p.m. there will be gatherings in Glendale, Covina Hills and Cypress that highlight the cultural tradition with altars, folkloric dancing, mariachi and a puppet show by the Bob Baker Marionette Theater.
On Nov. 2, Cathedral City will also commemorate the Mexican tradition between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Forest Lawn Día de los Muertos - Covina Hills
On Nov. 1, between noon and 3 p.m. there will be gatherings in Glendale, Covina Hills and Cypress that highlight the cultural tradition with altars, folkloric dancing, mariachi and a puppet show by the Bob Baker Marionette Theater.
On Nov. 2, Cathedral City will also commemorate the Mexican tradition between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Forest Lawn Día de los Muertos - Cypress
On Nov. 1, between noon and 3 p.m. there will be gatherings in Glendale, Covina Hills and Cypress that highlight the cultural tradition with altars, folkloric dancing, mariachi and a puppet show by the Bob Baker Marionette Theater.
On Nov. 2, Cathedral City will also commemorate the Mexican tradition between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Long Beach's 10th annual Día de los Muertos Celebration
Día de los Muertos at the Heritage Museum of Orange County
The museum is also inviting members of the community to submit photographs of their late loved ones (pets included) for the altar before Oct. 18.
Forest Lawn Día de los Muertos - Cathedral City
On Nov. 1, between noon and 3 p.m. there will be gatherings in Glendale, Covina Hills and Cypress that highlight the cultural tradition with altars, folkloric dancing, mariachi and a puppet show by the Bob Baker Marionette Theater.
On Nov. 2, Cathedral City will also commemorate the Mexican tradition between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
San Gabriel's Día de Muertos Celebración
Day of the Dead at San Fernando Mission Cemetery
Day of the Dead at Santa Clara Cemetery & Mortuary
Centro Cultural de México Noche de Altares
The altars on display typically honor loved ones in the community, though there will also be themed altars dedicated to soldiers who have died in war and people who have died of AIDS, cancer and diabetes.
Self Help Graphics Día de los Muertos Season
Additional details for the event are still pending but past iterations of the event have featured live music, community altars, vendors and free screen-printing workshops.
Dominguez Rancho Adobe Museum's Día de Muertos Celebration
Astrology Catrinas workshop at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Workshops are included in the cost of admission, which requires advance reservation.
El Poder de la Cultura Morelense in Santa Ana
The celebration will feature live music, food, vendors as well as Catrinas.
Riverside's 23rd Annual Day of the Dead celebration
The festivities will kick off Nov. 7 between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m., and continue the following day on Nov. 8 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Viva la Vida Día de los Muertos Festival
The nonprofit organization continues this event in memory of Rudy Cordova, founder of Viva La Vida Santa Ana, who passed away last November.
Conejo Recreation & Park District's Día de los Muertos festival
Pomona's Downtown Hasta La Muerte celebration
The day also coincides with the city’s ArtWalk, located on Arts Colony (West 2nd St.), which includes a market in Shaun Diamond Plaza.