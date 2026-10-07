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Dia de Muertos - 50 things to do in L.A.
(Photo Illustration by Diana Ramirez / De Los; Photos By Amar Studio, Ludovic Delot Studios, Cristian Rojas, Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times, Lorena Endara / For De Los, Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times.)
De Los

50 ways to celebrate Día de los Muertos in Southern California

Los Angeles Times staffer Andrea Flores
By Andrea Flores
Staff Writer Follow

Día de los Muertos is an opportunity to honor the life and legacy of those who have passed — including beloved pets.

The Mexican tradition — which pays tribute to the dead through a display of their favorite foods, sugar skulls and pan de muerto and more in an vibrant altar — will be in full swing across Southern California towards the end of October and beginning of November.

Various cemeteries, community centers and organizations in the region will put their own spin on the vibrant holiday, often a family-friendly occassion. The Los Angeles Public Library, for example, is hosting a series of free workshops where participants can create papel picado and marigold designs or decorate sugar skull candy. At the Los Angeles Zoo, patrons can bring a picture of their late companion animals to display on a community altar.

After a brief hiatus, the Long Beach annual Día de los Muertos parade will return this fall on Nov. 1; the event was canceled last year due to community concerns about federal immigration operations.

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Other festivals, including the Día de los Muertos celebration at Hollywood Forever on Oct. 24, will honor the plight of immigrant community through their programming; this year the theme is “Bajo un mismo cielo, under one sky,” meant to underscore the interconnected nature of all people. De Los will display an altar at the cemetery.

Here is a list of 50 Día de los Muertos observations and events taking place across Southern California.

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Laura Aguilar's Day of the Dead exhibit

San Marino Museum $
A house museum, Henry E. and Arabella Huntington's 1910 mansion opened to the public in 1928
(Allen Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Andrea Flores
The late photographer Laura Aguilar enhanced visibility for Chicana lesbians and other queer communities of color between the 1980s and 1990s. Now a new exhibit at the Huntington will showcase her work capturing Día de los Muertos celebrations across Los Angeles between 1984 and 1992.

A total of 21 photographs, courtesy of the Aguilar trust, will be on display beginning Sept. 20 through March 1. There will also be a special altar dedicated to the San Gabriel Valley native, who died in 2018 from renal failure. Cost for admission varies. Visitors are welcome to wear attire and makeup associated with the holiday.
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Espacio 1839's Papier Mache Calavera Workshop

Boyle Heights Event
Espacio 1839 outdoor sign in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
(Lorena Endara/De Los)
By Andrea Flores
Craft a head-size papier-mache calavera at Espacio 1839’s free weekly workshop. Beginning Oct. 1, the Boyle Heights community hub and art space hosts two recurring sessions every Thursday between 4-6 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. These sessions are led by local artist Nico Aviña, and admission is free.

Beloved Pets Ofrenda at the L.A. Zoo`

Griffith Park Zoo $
The front entrance of the Los Angeles Zoo on Friday, June 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)
(Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times)
By Andrea Flores
Visitors can stop by the Los Angeles Zoo to honor their dearly departed animals at the Beloved Pets Ofrenda, in partnership with Plaza de la Raza Cultural Center for the Arts & Education.

The altar will be on display through Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. During that time, zoo staff will help guests place printed photos of their pets on the altar, as a way of acknowledging their eternal spirits. General admission for the L.A. Zoo is free for infants, $22 for children ages 2-12, $27 for those ages 13-61 and $24 for seniors over 62.
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El Velorio's Day of the Dead Music & Arts Festival

Lincoln Heights Event
Woman with a Día de Muertos calavera mask on.
(Butch Locsin)
By Andrea Flores
Get ready to celebrate the 16th edition of El Velorio’s Day of the Dead Music & Arts Festival on Oct. 10 from 7 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Plaza de la Raza. The celebration will be hosted by Leslie from the B and Manny Martinez across two stages.

Headliners for the event include Sonido Dolores y su conjunto, DJs Ritmo de Oro, the Noize and more. The function will feature over 200 artists and host a bike and lowrider show, as well as a skull painting workshop. This event is for those age 21 and over. General admission tickets begin at $15.
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Los Muertos Uptown at Casita del Pueblo

Whittier Event
By Andrea Flores
Casita del Pueblo hosts its 21st annual Los Muertos Uptown on Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The family extravaganza will feature live performances, community organization booths, food trucks and local vendors. There will also be an altar car show contest, as well as a catrin y catrina competition.

Panteón Fest at Oxnard's historic Heritage Square

Oxnard Event $
Dancers in Heritage Square.
(Veronica Slavin)
By Andrea Flores
The fourth annual Panteón Fest will transform Oxnard’s historic Heritage Square into a colorful and immersive celebration on Oct. 17 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Attendees can enjoy live music, traditional altars, art installations and a Catrina contest.

This year the family-friendly event will pay homage to Roberto Mario Gómez y Bolaños, better known as Chespirito, the Mexican multi-hyphenate behind the popular 1970s sitcom “El Chavo del Ocho.” Ticket prices begin at $15.
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El Sereno Día de los Muertos Festival

El Sereno Event
By Andrea Flores
El Sereno Community Arts will host its 17th annual Día de los Muertos Festival on Oct. 17 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. In partnership with the City of Los Angeles’ Department of Cultural Affairs, the festival will honor ancestors in a day filled with live music, mariachi, communal altars, local vendors and family activities. Catrinas made by members of the community will be on display.
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5th Annual Día de los Muertos at the Los Angeles Community Hospital

East Los Angeles Event
By Andrea Flores
The Los Angeles Community Hospital will host its 5th annual Día de los Muertos community event on Oct. 22 from 4 to 8 p.m. This is a family-friendly event that will feature arts and crafts, caricature drawing, face panting, folkloric dancing, a marionette show and more.
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Baldwin Park's Día de Los Muertos Celebration

Baldwin Park Event
By Andrea Flores
The City of Baldwin Park Arts & Recreation Center will host a Día de los Muertos exhibit between Sept. 28 and Nov. 7. Visitors can view the altars and art pieces submitted by the community, which will be on display at the Arts and Recreation Center (14403-B East Pacific Avenue, Baldwin Park, CA 91706).

Separately, the city will be hosting a Dia de los Muertos celebration on Oct. 23 between 5 and 9 p.m. at the Susan Rubio Zocalo Park. Attendees can enjoy free arts and crafts, plus they can purchase a bite to eat from food vendors. There will also be live music and a catrin and catrina costume contest.
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Grand Park's Día de los Muertos

Downtown L.A. Event
Skulls, food, and candles are offerings to honor a loved one on this altar.
(Vanessa Crocini for Grand Park)
By Andrea Flores
Gloria Molina Grand Park’s annual Downtown Día de los Muertos celebration starts on Oct. 24 and continues through Nov. 2. This year’s theme is “The Living Loom of Ancestral Knowledge & Storytelling,” which will honor living traditions, elders and the shared memories that reinforce belonging.

Opening ceremony festivities kick off on Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. with live music, dance, poetry and more. Visitors can stop by for a two-week public altar exhibit created by Consuelo G. Flores. The festivities conclude on Nov. 1 with Noche de los Muertos, a celebration which will take place between 3 and 7 p.m.
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Día de los Muertos by Hollywood Forever

Hollywood Event
De Los' Dia De Los Muertos altar at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on October 26th, 2024 in Los Angeles.
(Juli Perez/For De Los)
By Andrea Flores
Hollywood Forever will host its 27th annual Día de los Muertos celebration on Oct. 24 from noon to midnight. This year, the cemetery announced the theme as “Bajo Un Mismo Cielo,” or “Under One Sky,” to remind attendees that we are all interconnected — even while some endure families’ separation across borders.

Headlining the live music performance is DannyLux, who will be preceded by Trish Toledo, Tropa Magica and Los Shadows. DJs Que Madre, Joaqu.n and Dro Barlo will also spin some tracks.

De Los will have an altar on display. Ticket prices vary.
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Día de los Muertos at Calvary Cemetery & Mortuary

East Los Angeles Event
Ana Cuevas, 51, of Norwalk at Calvary Cemetery and Mortuary on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in East Los Angeles, CA.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
By Andrea Flores
The Calvary Cemetery Los Angeles will host its 12th annual Día de los Muertos Misa y Celebración on Oct. 24. Doors open at noon with a Mass, procession and blessing of the altars to follow. The day will continue with a community celebration that includes folkloric dancers, live music and children’s activities until 5 p.m.
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Calavera LGBTQ+ festival

Boyle Heights Event $
By Andrea Flores
The Latino Equality Alliance are hosting their annual Calavera LGBTQ+ Festival on Oct. 24 from 5:30 to 10 p.m. The evening will feature a drag show and dancing at Ace Mission Studios. Tickets are $5 for individuals under 18, and $10 for people over 18.

The organization is also teaming up with the Get Out the Vote initiative to put up a free voting booth for attendees. You do not need to purchase a ticket for the event to cast your vote.
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Roosevelt Memorial Park Cemetery

Harbor Gateway Cemetery
By Andrea Flores
On Oct. 24, the Roosevelt Memorial Park Cemetery will host a free Día de Muertos community event from noon to 4 p.m. There will a community ofrenda, traditional Aztec dances, mariachi, folkloric dancing and classic cars on display to honor the Mexican tradition.

Olvera Street Día de los Muertos Festival

Downtown L.A. Event
A skeleton dancer performs during Day of the Dead festivities at Olvera Street in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
By Andrea Flores
The Olvera Street Merchants Assn. Foundation will host its nine-day Día de los Muertos Festival from Oct. 25 through Nov. 2. The festival, which has been held for nearly 40 years, includes evening programming that begins at 6 p.m. with a Danza de la Muerte presented by Teatro del Barrio. A nightly procession will follow the performance at 7 p.m., accompanied by a traditional Maya blessing (or “soul cleansing”). The celebration culminates at the Kiosko, where free sweet bread and beverages will be available.

Daytime entertainment will take place across four dates on Oct. 25 and 31, then Nov. 1 and 2. Beginning at 11 a.m. attendees can enjoy live entertainment and face painting. Community altars will be on display throughout the festival.
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LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes presents Día de Los Muertos Family Day

Downtown L.A. Event
People dance by a band.
(Jill Connelly/For De Los)
By Andrea Flores
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes hosts Día de los Muertos Family Day, a free community event starting at noon Oct. 25. Performances will pay homage to the dead through music and dance. There will be hands-on art, garden and culinary workshops throughout the day. Food and beverages will be available for sale.
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Museum of Latin American Art's Day of the Dead Family Festival

Long Beach Museum
Two girls with calavera-designed makeup on, flower head pieces and traditional dresses.
(David Espinoza)
By Andrea Flores
The Museum of Latin American Art will host its annual Day of the Dead Family Festival on Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests can expect altars, art-making, music and community. The event is free to attend, but reservations are required.

Dia de los Muertos at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center

Oxnard Event
By Andrea Flores
The Oxnard Performing Arts Center will host its Día de los Muertos Celebration on Oct. 25 between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The free event will feature a large community ofrenda, as well as individual altars to honor loved ones. There will be art activities, live music and traditional danzas. The evening will highlight guest speakers, from local dignitaries to poets and community members.
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San Pedro's 15th Annual Día de los Muertos Festival

San Pedro Event
By Andrea Flores
The 15th annual San Pedro Día de los Muertos Festival will take place Oct. 25 from 3 p.m to 9:30 p.m. The free community event will feature altar displays and live entertainment, including Aztec and folklórico performances. There will be artisan crafts and local vendors, as well as a catrina contest and interactive activities for guests. There will be a beer garden for individuals ages 21 and up.
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Boyle Heights Día de Muertos at Mariachi Plaza

Boyle Heights Event
A mural of the Virgen de Guadalupe at Mariachi Plaza, located in the Boyle Heights district in Los Angeles, CA.
(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
By Andrea Flores
The 1st Street Collective Boyle Heights will host a Día de Muertos block party. The all-day celebration will take place on Oct. 30 by Mariachi Plaza between Boyle and Soto streets. There will be altars around the kiosk where community members are invited to contribute images of their dearly departed. The day will also feature music, dancing, local artisan vendors and free face painting.
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Los Muertos 5K run at Olvera Street

Downtown L.A. Event $
By Andrea Flores
Start the day early with a 5K run (or walk) around historic Olvera Street on Oct. 3. The event kicks off at 8 a.m., but early risers can show up as early as 6 a.m. to have half their face painted.

The 3.5-mile route will start on Main Street, in El Pueblo de Los Ángeles Historical Monument, and traverse through lower Chinatown, Los Angeles State Historic Park, the Los Angeles River. The Olvera Street Día de los Muertos Festival will follow the race.

Registration fees for ages 12 and under begin at $49. General and virtual admission begins at $64.
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Día De Los Muertos Downtown Ventura street festival

Event
By Andrea Flores
The Downtown Ventura Social Club is hosting a two-day Día de los Muertos celebration on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. This year, the family-friendly event will expand its offerings across a seven-block stretch.

There will be an opening ceremony on Oct. 31, followed by a Halloween Night Market and trunk or treat activity between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. The main Día de los Muertos celebration will take place on Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Attendees can expect live entertainment, community altars, food, art, music and more.
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Muckenthaler Cultural Center's Día de los Muertos festival

Fullerton Cultural Center
By Andrea Flores
The Muckenthaler Cultural Center celebrates its Día de los Muertos festival on Nov. 1 from 12 p.m to 4 p.m. at their historic estate. The free event will have activities for the family including live music, local artisans and arts and crafts for kids.

Vendor applications are still open. Email adam@TheMuck.org for more information.
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Downey Theatre's Día de los Muertos Art Festival

Downey Performing Arts Theater
By Andrea Flores
Downey’s 13th annual Día de los Muertos Art Festival will take place on Nov. 1 between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Downey Theater and Civic Center. The free community event will feature a gallery, a community altar and live entertainment, including folkloric dancing. Attendees can participate in face painting, sugar skull decorating and eats for purchase from food trucks.
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Catalina Museum's Día de los Muertos Family Festival

Avalon Museum
By Andrea Flores
The Catalina Museum for Art and History hosts its 8th Día de los Muertos Family Festival on Nov. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. The evening will feature art projects, local food vendors, tequila tasting, live music and performances. There will also be a raffle for the 2026 Barbie Signature Collection Dia de Muertos doll.

The festival also invites all creative artists to submit their artwork in the Día de Muertos Family Festival Ofrenda/Altar and Art Contest for a chance to win a cash prize.
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Día de los Muertos celebration at the Santa Monica Pier

Santa Monica Event
A Dia de los Muertos statue greets the crowd enjoying the warm Sunday at the Santa Monica Pier on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Andrea Flores
The Santa Monica Pier will commemorate Día de los Muertos with a two-day art installation. The celebration kicks off on Nov. 1 beginning with a traditional Aztec blessing on the far west end of the pier at 3 p.m., followed by a vibrant procession around the merry go-round building, which will be adorned with marigolds and papel picado.

There will also be live performances throughout the evening by traditional ballet folklorico dancers and a mariachi group. Guests can also share a pictureof a late loved one for the community altar made by local artist Sylvia Sanchez ,and indulge in a cup of hot chocolate provided by Soda Jerks.

The installation around the merry go-round will also be up for visitors on Nov. 2.
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Plaza de la Raza Día de los Muertos Festival

Lincoln Heights Cultural Center
By Andrea Flores
Plaza de la Raza will be hosting its annual Día de los Muertos Festival on Nov. 1. Guests can attend the family-friendly celebration between 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. for a lively evening filled with art, live music and dance. There will be altars on display by local artists as well as hands-on workshops.
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Mid City Mercado's annual Día de Muertos Block Party

West Adams Block Party
By Andrea Flores
Mid City Mercado, in partnership with City Councilwoman Heather Hutt of District 10, is hosting its fourth Día de los Muertos Festival Block Party on Nov. 1, from noon to 8 p.m. The event will feature free workshops, carnival rides and games, an immersive community altar and shopping at the mercadito. The family- and pet-friendly event will also feature live music, dance performances, food trucks and more.
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Main Street Canoga Park's Día de los Muertos Family Festival

West Hills Event
By Andrea Flores
Canoga Park will host its 26th Main Street Día de Muertos Family Festival on Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Sherman Way between Canoga Avenue and Topanga Canyon Boulevard. The event will have a Catrina contest, a classic car show, food trucks, chalk art, a cultural procession and more.

Bowers Museum's Mexican Day of the Dead

Santa Ana Museum
By Andrea Flores
The Bowers Museum, the arts and culture space in Santa Ana, will host a free family-friendly Mexican Day of the Dead festival Nov. 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is part of the museum’s monthly free family festival series and will feature face painting, art making, live performances and complimentary treats.
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Día de Los Muertos Celebration at the Fowler Museum at UCLA

Westwood Museum
By Andrea Flores
The Fowler Museum at UCLA, which focuses on global arts and material cultures, will host its Día de los Muertos event on Nov. 1, from 1 p.m to 4:30 p.m. Artist Maria Elena Cruz will lead a workshop on creating mini ofrendas and ornamental sugar skull piñatas in honor of those who have passed away. The program will also include live music by Mariachi Alta California and light refreshments.
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Día de los Muertos family fest day at the Wallis

Beverly Hills Performing arts center
By Andrea Flores
The Wallis Center is honoring Día De Los Muertos again for Family Fest. Beginning at 11 a.m. on Nov. 1, guests of all ages can gather at the Beverly Hills performing arts center to enjoy music, dance and foods inspired by the tradition.
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Forest Lawn Dia de los Muertos - Glendale

Glendale Cemetery
The entrance to the Forest Lawn Museum in Glendale, with views of the San Gabriel Mountains beyond.
(Carla Blumenkrantz / For The Times)
By Andrea Flores
Forest Lawn, which has been providing funeral services for over 100 years in Southern California, is hosting various Día de los Muertos celebrations at their cemeteries across the region.

On Nov. 1, between noon to 3 p.m. there will be gatherings in Glendale, Covina Hills and Cypress that highlight the cultural tradition with altars, folkloric dancing, mariachi and a puppet show by the Bob Baker Marionette Theater.

On Nov. 2, Cathedral City will also commemorate the Mexican tradition between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
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Forest Lawn Día de los Muertos - Covina Hills

Ramona Cemetery
COVINA, CA - MARCH 20, 2020 - Forest Lawn in Covina. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
(Irfan Khan/Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
By Andrea Flores
Forest Lawn, which has been providing funeral services for over 100 years in Southern California, is hosting various Día de los Muertos celebrations at its cemeteries across the region.

On Nov. 1, between noon and 3 p.m. there will be gatherings in Glendale, Covina Hills and Cypress that highlight the cultural tradition with altars, folkloric dancing, mariachi and a puppet show by the Bob Baker Marionette Theater.

On Nov. 2, Cathedral City will also commemorate the Mexican tradition between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
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Forest Lawn Día de los Muertos - Cypress

Cypress Cemetery
Cempasuchil, or marigold flowers decorate graves at Forest Lawn Cemetery during their annual Dia De Los Muertos event
(Juliana Yamada/Los Angeles Times)
By Andrea Flores
Forest Lawn, which has been providing funeral services for over 100 years in Southern California, is hosting various Día de los Muertos celebrations at their cemeteries across the region.

On Nov. 1, between noon and 3 p.m. there will be gatherings in Glendale, Covina Hills and Cypress that highlight the cultural tradition with altars, folkloric dancing, mariachi and a puppet show by the Bob Baker Marionette Theater.

On Nov. 2, Cathedral City will also commemorate the Mexican tradition between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
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Long Beach's 10th annual Día de los Muertos Celebration

Long Beach Event
CIty of Long Beach Dia De Los Muertos parade on Nov. 4, 2023.
(City of Long Beach)
By Andrea Flores
After a brief hiatus last year, the Día de los Muertos festival hosted by the City of Long Beach returns. The family-friendly celebration will take place on Nov. 1, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and will feature culturally enriching programming, as well as a resource fair featuring various city departments and community partners.
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Día de los Muertos at the Heritage Museum of Orange County

Santa Ana Museum
By Andrea Flores
The Heritage Museum of Orange County invites the community for their Día de los Muertos celebration on Nov. 1., from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be resource booths, live entertainment, arts & crafts, blacksmith demonstrations, tours of the historic Kellogg House and more.

The museum is also inviting members of the community to submit photographs of their late loved ones (pets included) for the altar before Oct. 18.
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Forest Lawn Día de los Muertos - Cathedral City

Riverside Cemetery
By Andrea Flores
Forest Lawn, which has been providing funeral services for over 100 years in Southern California, is hosting various Día de los Muertos celebrations at its cemeteries across the region.

On Nov. 1, between noon and 3 p.m. there will be gatherings in Glendale, Covina Hills and Cypress that highlight the cultural tradition with altars, folkloric dancing, mariachi and a puppet show by the Bob Baker Marionette Theater.

On Nov. 2, Cathedral City will also commemorate the Mexican tradition between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
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San Gabriel's Día de Muertos Celebración

San Gabriel Valley Event
By Andrea Flores
The city of San Gabriel will host a Día de los Muertos Celebración on Nov 6., from 5:30 to 8 p.m. that will honor the cultural tradition with live performances, a community altar and refreshments (for purchase). The community altar will be located inside the Mission Playhouse and will feature submitted photos of San Gabriel residents who have passed
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Day of the Dead at San Fernando Mission Cemetery

Mission Hills Cemetery
By Andrea Flores
On Nov. 7, the San Fernando Mission Cemetery & Mission Hills Catholic Mortuary will gather in prayer, remembrance and community to honor late loved ones. There will be family activities as well as music beginning at 11 a.m.
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Day of the Dead at Santa Clara Cemetery & Mortuary

Oxnard Cemetery
By Andrea Flores
On Nov. 7, the Santa Clara Cemetery will host a family-friendly Day of the Dead celebration that begins at 11 a.m. Attendees will gather in prayer, remembrance and community to honor late loved ones in a day filled with culture and music.

Centro Cultural de México Noche de Altares

Santa Ana Event
By Andrea Flores
Now in its 24th year, the Centro Cultural de México will host its annual Noche de Altares on Nov. 7. Festivities begin at noon and end at 9 p.m. Attendees can expect performances, live music, a talent showcase, children’s face painting, free art workshops and more.

The altars on display typically honor loved ones in the community, though there will also be themed altars dedicated to soldiers who have died in war and people who have died of AIDS, cancer and diabetes.
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Self Help Graphics Día de los Muertos Season

Boyle Heights Block Party
Guadalupe Martinez poses in front of her altar during Self Help Graphics 50th annual Dia De Los Muertos event.
(Sarahi Apaez/For De Los)
By Andrea Flores
Self Help Graphics helped popularize the now ubiquitious Mexican holiday in Southern California. The arts nonprofit will celebrate its 53rd annual Día de los Muertos Celebration on Nov. 7 with a block party outside their soon-to-be Boyle Heights headquarters, which is set to open its doors next year. This year, event organizers are collaborating with the Smithsonian Folklife Festival, which focuses on spotlighting active cultural traditions.

Additional details for the event are still pending but past iterations of the event have featured live music, community altars, vendors and free screen-printing workshops.
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Dominguez Rancho Adobe Museum's Día de Muertos Celebration

Rancho Dominguez Museum
A woman in traditional clothing stands in front of an altar that's decorated with papel de picado.
(Dominguez Rancho Adobe Museum)
By Andrea Flores
The Dominguez Rancho Adobe Museum and the Semillitas Learning Community will host a free Día de Muertos celebration on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include live performances including mariachi and baile folklorico, traditional food options and vendors.
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Astrology Catrinas workshop at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Mid-Wilshire Museum $
By Andrea Flores
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is hosting a special workshop in celebration of Día de Muertos on Nov. 7 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Led by Mariana Galvez, author and illustrator of “Little Astrology Catrinas,” which reimagines the 12 zodiac signs as Catrinas, guests will be invited to choose the sign that represents their favorite personality traits.

Workshops are included in the cost of admission, which requires advance reservation.
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El Poder de la Cultura Morelense in Santa Ana

Santa Ana Event
By Andrea Flores
Join the El Poder de La Cultura Morelense — an advocacy group promoting the culture of the Mexican state of Morelos — for its Día de los Muertos celebration, which will feature Chinelos, traditional dancers dressed in garbs and masks that playfully mocked Spanish colonial settlers. The free event will take place on Nov. 7 beginning at noon and concluding by 10 p.m. in Santa Ana.

The celebration will feature live music, food, vendors as well as Catrinas.
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Riverside's 23rd Annual Day of the Dead celebration

Event
By Andrea Flores
The 23rd Annual Riverside Day of the Dead celebration will be a two-day affair. The family-friendly event will feature live entertainment, including dance performances, Aztec dancers, lucha libre and more. There will also be a Catrina pageant.

The festivities will kick off Nov. 7 between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m., and continue the following day on Nov. 8 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
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Viva la Vida Día de los Muertos Festival

Santa Ana Event
By Andrea Flores
Viva La Vida is back for its 12th Annual Día de los Muertos celebration on Nov. 7, which will begin at 3 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. There will be a community altar on display as well as live entertainment, artisans, arts & crafts and more.

The nonprofit organization continues this event in memory of Rudy Cordova, founder of Viva La Vida Santa Ana, who passed away last November.
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Conejo Recreation & Park District's Día de los Muertos festival

Thousand Oaks Community Center
By Andrea Flores
Come celebrate the Conejo Recreation & Park District’s first Día de los Muertos festival on Nov. 7. This is free family-friendly event begins at 4 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.. Join in on the arts & crafts or enjoy live music and mouthwatering cuisine.

Pomona's Downtown Hasta La Muerte celebration

Pomona Event
By Andrea Flores
The Downtown Pomona Owners Assn., in partnership with the Pomona Chamber of Commerce, presents its free annual Downtown Hasta La Muerte celebration on Nov. 14 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The day will feature art galleries, car shows, live music and performances.

The day also coincides with the city’s ArtWalk, located on Arts Colony (West 2nd St.), which includes a market in Shaun Diamond Plaza.
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