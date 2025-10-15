Advertisement
Collage of women dressed up for Dia De Muertos
(Elana Marie / For De Los )
De Los

Our 2025 guide to celebrating Día de los Muertos in SoCal

Los Angeles Times staffer Andrea Flores
By Andrea Flores
Staff Writer Follow

Despite a handful of popular Día de los Muertos events facing cancellation due to community fears surrounding ICE operations, many annual celebrations throughout Southern California will continue to honor the dearly departed as planned.

Organizers for the Oct. 18 El Sereno Día de los Muertos Festival are working with Councilwoman Ysabel Jurado and her team to ensure the safety of its attendees during a precarious time for immigrant communities. Others, like the Museum of Latin American Art’s Day of the Dead Family Festival on Oct. 26, are placing an added emphasis on resilience.

This year, De Los is hosting a free community celebration to commemorate the holiday on Oct. 25 from 2 to 10 p.m. at the Las Fotos Project. Attendees can enjoy a community altar, a skull decorating workshop, face painting and more.

De Los will also be accepting submissions for our annual digital altar from Oct. 15 to Nov. 2. Community members can submit a photograph or memento to honor the memory of their dearly departed — pets included.

Here is a list of other Día de los Muertos observations and events taking place across Southern California.

Karen Garcia contributed to this reporting.

The Official De Los Día de Muertos Party

Boyle Heights Event
De Los Dia De Muertos Festival!
(Diana Ramirez / De Los)
Come join the De Los team for a one-of-a-kind Dia de los Muertos celebration on Oct. 25 at Las Fotos Project. The event will feature family friendly fun events from 2-5 p.m. including a public altar, face painting, a paper marigold workshop by Self Help Graphics and a sugar skull decorating class hosted by Tia Cuchas. There will also be a photo booth by Las Fotos Project and coffee and conchas by Cafe Nina.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! From 6-10 p.m. attendees ages 21+ can enjoy cocktails by Tequila Papi, tacos, and live music from Que Madre. Come gather free goodies and learn more about our annual digital altar.
Route Details

Oct. 18: The El Sereno Día de los Muertos Festival

El Sereno Event
El Sereno Community Arts hosts its 16th annual Día de los Muertos Festival on Oct. 18 from 3 to 10 p.m. In partnership with local grassroots group El Sereno Community Care Collective, as well as Councilwoman Ysabel Jurado and her team, organizers of the festival aim to ensure the safety of its attendees during a precarious time for immigrant communities. The day will be filled with art, music, altars and a great sense of community pride.
Route Details

Oct. 18: The Calavera LGBTQ Festival

Boyle Heights Event
After a brief hiatus, the Calavera LGBTQ Festival returns to Mariachi Plaza on Oct. 18 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Hosted by the Latino Equality Alliance (LEA), the event will celebrate the traditional cultural holiday through a queer Latine/x lens.

The evening will be filled with powerful community altars, vendors, folkloric and Aztec dancing, as well as an iconic Mx. Calavera drag contest. This space will celebrate queerness and honor ancestors.

Entry is free but donations go toward LEA programming to support LGBTQ youth and families.
Route Details

Oct. 18: Downtown Santa Monica's Día de los Muertos Celebration

Santa Monica Event
Downtown Santa Monica hosts its annual Día de los Muertos Celebration from 2 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Third Street Promenade. The evening festivities will feature live entertainment, large-scale art, a Latinx pop-up market, community altars, kids arts and crafts, face painting and games for all ages.
Route Details
Oct. 18: Self Help Graphics & Art's Día de los Muertos Workshops

East Los Angeles Event
Patricia Esquivel poses in her calavera face makeup
(Sarahi Apaez / For De Los)
In the month leading up to the main celebration on Nov. 1, Self Help Graphics & Art will host a series of free papel picado workshops every Saturday in October from noon to 3 p.m. at the East Los Angeles County Library (4837 E. 3rd St., Los Angeles).

The arts organization will host its 52nd Annual Día de los Muertos Celebration from 3 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the East L.A. Civic Center. Organizers encourage attendees to dress in their favorite Día de los Muertos apparel — which should not be mistaken for Halloween costumes! Attendees can indulge in food from local street vendors, face painting, art activities and more.
Route Details

Oct. 24: The Oxnard Performing Arts Center's Día de los Muertos

Oxnard Performing arts center
The Oxnard Performing Arts Center (OPAC) will hosts its annual Día de los Muertos Celebration on Oct. 24 from 5 to 10 p.m — honoring both Mexican and Filipino traditions through music, dance and vibrant art.

A community altar will also be on display at the Collection; individuals are encouraged to submit photos to be included in the display.
Route Details

Oct. 25: Calvary Cemetery Los Angeles' Día de los Muertos Mass and Celebration

East Los Angeles Event
Calvary Cemetery Los Angeles hosts its 11th annual Día de los Muertos Misa y Celebración on Oct. 25.

Doors open at 11 a.m. with a traditional Catholic Mass, a procession and a blessing of the altars to follow. The day will continue with a community celebration through 5 p.m. that includes folkloric dancers, live music and children’s activities. Attendees can create a memorial altar to honor loved ones, and organizations can host a booth.

There is also a Día de los Muertos Mass on Nov. 1 from noon at San Fernando Mission Cemetery in Mission Hills, as well as another service at the Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard, with a cultural celebration to follow.
Route Details

Oct. 25: Grand Park's Día de los Muertos

Downtown L.A. Event
People stop at an ofrenda honoring the late Los Angeles County Supervisor Gloria Molina at Gloria Molina Grand Park
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Gloria Molina Grand Park’s annual Downtown Día de los Muertos celebration starts on Oct. 25 and continues through Nov. 2.

Opening ceremony festivities kick off on Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. with live music, dance, poetry and more. Visitors can stop by for the two-week exhibit featuring altars created by local artists and community organizations. The festivities conclude on Nov. 2 with an outdoor film screening and Stop Motion & Pixilation Workshop hosted by the GuadaLAjara Film Festival.
Route Details
Oct. 25: Olvera Street Día de los Muertos Festival

Downtown L.A. Event
Four young girls dressed in traditional dresses with their faces painted as calaveras.
(Olvera Street Merchants Assn. Foundation )
The Olvera Street Merchants Assn. Foundation will host its nine-day Día de los Muertos Festival from Oct. 25 through Nov. 2.

The festival, which has been held for nearly 40 years, includes evening programming that begins at 6 p.m. with a Danza de la Muerte presented by Teatro del Barrio. A nightly procession will follow the performance at 7 p.m., accompanied by a traditional Mayan Blessing/Soul Cleansing, before it ends at the Kiosko, where free sweet bread and beverages will be available.

Daytime entertainment will take place across two weekends, Oct. 25-26 and Nov. 1-2. Beginning at 11 a.m. attendees can enjoy live entertainment and face painting.
Route Details

Oct. 26: San Pedro's 14th Annual Día De Los Muertos Festival

San Pedro Event
Discover San Pedro will host its 14th Día de los Muertos Festival from 3 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 26. The festival includes live entertainment, a beer garden, food, crafts for kids, an altar contest exhibition and more. Visitors are encouraged to dress in Dia de los Muertos attire as the Catrina contest is back! Free trolley rides will be hosted by downtown San Pedro as well.
Route Details

Oct. 26: The Muckenthaler Cultural Center's Día de los Muertos Festival

Fullerton Event
The Muckenthaler Cultural Center celebrates its Día de los Muertos festival on Oct. 26 from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. at its historic estate. The free event will have activities for the whole family including live music, local artisans, and arts and crafts for kids.

Vendor applications are still open. Email adam@TheMuck.org for more information.
Route Details

Oct. 26: The Museum of Latin American Art's Day of the Dead Family Festival

Long Beach Event
Offerings and photographs of the community altar at the Museum of Latin American Art
(Lorena Endara / For De Los)
The Museum of Latin American Art will host its annual Day of the Dead Family Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26. This year’s theme is “resilience,” which symbolizes the community’s endurance and ability to overcome hardship.

MOLAA is still accepting applications for vendors and food pop-ups. For more information, you can contact the museum via email at education@molaa.org, or by phone at (562) 437-1689.
Route Details
Oct. 26: LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes presents Día de los Muertos Family Day

Downtown L.A. Event
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes will host its Día de los Muertos Family Day, a free community event that kicks off at noon Oct. 26. Performances will pay homage to the dead through music and dance. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Route Details

Nov. 1: Día de los Muertos by Hollywood Forever

Hollywood Event
The L.A. Times Dia De Los Muertos altar in 2024
(Juli Perez / For De Los)
Hollywood Forever will host its 26th annual Día de los Muertos celebration on Nov. 1.

As in years past, the celebration will feature a children’s plaza, an Aztec ritual performance, altars, art exhibitions, traditional dances, artisan crafts and culinary vendors. Tickets are now on sale.
Route Details

Nov. 1: Boyle Heights Día de Muertos at Mariachi Plaza

Boyle Heights Event
The 1st Street Business Assn., in conjunction with Caminarte, will host Boyle Heights’ Día de Muertos event — in what they’re advertising as their “biggest and most vibrant block party yet.”

The event will take place on Nov. 1 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Mariachi Plaza, between Boyle and Soto Streets.

It will feature many opportunities for family fun, including free face painting, interactive art and over 20 local artisan vendors. Community-built altars will also be on display and attendees can enjoy live music.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Nov. 1: MidCity Mercado's Día de los Muertos Block Party

West Adams Event
People walk along MidCity Mercado
(Giovanny Maldonado / MidCity Mercado)
MidCity Mercado, in partnership with City Councilwoman Heather Hutt of District 10, is hosting the third Día de los Muertos Festival Block Party from noon to 8 p.m. on Nov. 1.

The event includes free workshops, carnival rides and games, an immersive community altar and shopping at the mercadito. The family- and pet-friendly event also features live music, dance performances across two stages, face painting, food trucks and more.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Nov. 1: Downtown Ventura's Día De Los Muertos Street Festival

Event
Come out to the biggest Día de los Muertos celebration in Ventura on Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stretching across three city blocks, the festivities will include regional and cultural dances, community altars, street market “tianguis,” food vendors and a classic car show. The event will also include a beer garden with special drinks for those ages 21-plus. Organizers are still looking for vendors, sponsors and volunteers.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Nov. 1: Los Muertos 5K run at Olvera Street

Downtown L.A. Running
People visit Olvera Street in Los Angeles
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Start Día de los Muertos early with a 5k run (or walk!) around historic Olvera Street on Nov. 1.

The kickoff starts at 8 a.m., but earlier risers can show up as early as 6 a.m. to have their faces painted for $15 cash.

The 3.5-mile route will start on Main Street, in El Pueblo de Los Ángeles Historical Monument, then traverse through lower Chinatown, the Los Angeles State Historic Park and the Los Angeles River with stunning views of downtown L.A. The Olvera Street Día de los Muertos Festival will follow the race.

Registration fees for admission are $44 for those ages 12 and under, and $59 for those ages 13 and up. Virtual entries are also available at $60.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Nov. 1: The Wallis' Día de los Muertos Family Fest Day

Beverly Hills Performing arts center
The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will celebrate Día de los Muertos with its first Family Fest of the season.

Join in on the fun on Nov. 1 beginning at 11 a.m. for an event that will honor the memory of loved ones. The afternoon will be filled with family-friendly activities including festive music, dance and traditional foods.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Nov. 1: Día de Muertos at the Dominguez Rancho Adobe Museum

Rancho Dominguez Museum
A woman in traditional clothing stands in front of an altar that's decorated with papel de picado.
(Dominguez Rancho Adobe Museum)
The Dominguez Rancho Adobe Museum and the Semillitas Learning Community will host a free Día de Muertos celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 1.

The event will include live performances from mariachi to baile folklórico, traditional food options and vendors.
Route Details
Nov. 1: Centro Cultural de México's Noche de Altares

Santa Ana Event
A crowd gathers for the Catrina procession during the Night of the Altars event in Santa Ana in 2018.
(Jenny Lynn / @SteadyJenny)
The Centro Cultural de México in Santa Ana is hosting its 23rd annual Noche de Altares from noon to 9 p.m. on Nov. 1.

The community-based event is a Día de Muertos celebration where families, students, local organizations and businesses come together to create an authentic cultural experience that reflects past and present Mexican traditions. Attendees can expect performances, live music, face painting, free workshops and local food and art vendors.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Nov. 1: Día de los Muertos at the Santa Monica Pier

Santa Monica Event
A Dia de los Muertos statue greets the crowd in 2020
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
The Santa Monica Pier will commemorate Día de los Muertos with a two-day art installation.

From 5 to 8 p.m Nov. 1, attendees can stroll around the 100-year-old Carousel, which will be adorned with marigolds and papel picado. There will be live performances throughout the evening by traditional ballet folklorico dancers, as well as a mariachi group and a procession led by Aztec dancers. Guests can also share pictures of loved ones for the community altar and indulge in hot chocolate provided by Soda Jerks.

Details on Nov. 2 have yet to be announced. For more up-to-date information, visit the official site.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Nov. 1: Catalina Museum's Día de Muertos Family Festival

Avalon Event
The Catalina Museum for Art & History hosted live music during their Día de los Muertos celebration.
(Catalina Museum for Art & History)
The Catalina Museum for Art and History hosts its seventh Día de Muertos Family Festival from 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 1. The evening will feature art projects for kids, local food vendors, tequila tasting, live music and performances.

There will also be a raffle for the 2025 Barbie Signature Collection Día de Muertos doll. The festival also invites all creative artists to submit their artwork in the Día de los Muertos Family Festival Ofrenda/Altar and Art Contest for a chance to win a cash prize.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Nov. 2: The Fowler Museum at UCLA's Día de Los Muertos

Westwood Museum
Gala Porras-Kim, Installation view, Fowler Museum, 2023
(Elon Schoenholz)
Celebrate Día de los Muertos at the Fowler Museum at UCLA on Nov. 2 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Artist Maria Elena Cruz will lead a workshop on creating mini ofrendas and ornamental sugar skull piñatas in honor of those who have died. There will also be a curator-led tour through the museum’s newly installed kiosks, which showcase devotional practices from Haiti, Guatemala and Mexico.

The program will also feature live music by Mariachi Alta California and light refreshments.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Nov. 2: Canoga Park's Día de los Muertos Family Festival

Reseda Event
Altar displayed in the trunk of a blue retro car.
(Main Street Canoga Park)
Canoga Park will celebrate its 25th annual Main Street Día de Muertos Family Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 2, located on Sherman Way between Canoga Avenue and Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

The event will feature a catrina-making contest, a classic car show, food trucks, chalk art, as well as a cultural procession.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Nov. 2: Bowers Museum's Mexican Day of the Dead

Santa Ana Museum
Bowers Museum will host a free and family-friendly Mexican Day of the Dead festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 2.

The event is part of the museum’s monthly free family festival series and includes face painting, art making, live performances and complimentary treats courtesy of the Nicholas Endowment.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Nov. 2: Antelope Valley's Día de Muertos

Lancaster Event
The Antelope Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will host its ninth Día de Muertos celebration from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 2. There will be altars, art, food music as attendees gather to honor loved ones.

The organization is still accepting booth inquiries and sponsorships. For more information, email avhispanicchamber@gmail.com or call (661) 538-0607.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Nov. 2: Downey Theatre's Día de los Muertos Art Festival

Downey Event
A community altar thats covered with marigolds and photos of deceased loved ones.
(Ashley Santisteven)
Downey’s 12th Día de los Muertos Art Festival will take place on Nov. 2 between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the Downey Theatre.

The free community event will feature a papel picado workshop, a silk-screen demonstration, a puppet show, a “chalk walk,” face painting, mobile car altars and more. Attendees can enjoy performances across three stages as well as three curated art exhibits. There will also be over 12 food trucks available for guests to peruse and chow to their heart’s desire.
Show more Show less
Route Details

