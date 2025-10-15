Our 2025 guide to celebrating Día de los Muertos in SoCal
-
-
- Share via
Despite a handful of popular Día de los Muertos events facing cancellation due to community fears surrounding ICE operations, many annual celebrations throughout Southern California will continue to honor the dearly departed as planned.
Organizers for the Oct. 18 El Sereno Día de los Muertos Festival are working with Councilwoman Ysabel Jurado and her team to ensure the safety of its attendees during a precarious time for immigrant communities. Others, like the Museum of Latin American Art’s Day of the Dead Family Festival on Oct. 26, are placing an added emphasis on resilience.
This year, De Los is hosting a free community celebration to commemorate the holiday on Oct. 25 from 2 to 10 p.m. at the Las Fotos Project. Attendees can enjoy a community altar, a skull decorating workshop, face painting and more.
De Los will also be accepting submissions for our annual digital altar from Oct. 15 to Nov. 2. Community members can submit a photograph or memento to honor the memory of their dearly departed — pets included.
Here is a list of other Día de los Muertos observations and events taking place across Southern California.
Karen Garcia contributed to this reporting.
The Official De Los Día de Muertos Party
But the fun doesn’t stop there! From 6-10 p.m. attendees ages 21+ can enjoy cocktails by Tequila Papi, tacos, and live music from Que Madre. Come gather free goodies and learn more about our annual digital altar.
Oct. 18: The El Sereno Día de los Muertos Festival
Oct. 18: The Calavera LGBTQ Festival
Hosted by the Latino Equality Alliance (LEA), the event will celebrate the traditional cultural holiday through a queer Latine/x lens.
The evening will be filled with powerful community altars, vendors, folkloric and Aztec dancing, as well as an iconic Mx. Calavera drag contest. This space will celebrate queerness and honor ancestors.
Entry is free but donations go toward LEA programming to support LGBTQ youth and families.
Oct. 18: Downtown Santa Monica's Día de los Muertos Celebration
Oct. 18: Self Help Graphics & Art's Día de los Muertos Workshops
The arts organization will host its 52nd Annual Día de los Muertos Celebration from 3 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the East L.A. Civic Center. Organizers encourage attendees to dress in their favorite Día de los Muertos apparel — which should not be mistaken for Halloween costumes! Attendees can indulge in food from local street vendors, face painting, art activities and more.
Oct. 24: The Oxnard Performing Arts Center's Día de los Muertos
A community altar will also be on display at the Collection; individuals are encouraged to submit photos to be included in the display.
Oct. 25: Calvary Cemetery Los Angeles' Día de los Muertos Mass and Celebration
Doors open at 11 a.m. with a traditional Catholic Mass, a procession and a blessing of the altars to follow. The day will continue with a community celebration through 5 p.m. that includes folkloric dancers, live music and children’s activities. Attendees can create a memorial altar to honor loved ones, and organizations can host a booth.
There is also a Día de los Muertos Mass on Nov. 1 from noon at San Fernando Mission Cemetery in Mission Hills, as well as another service at the Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard, with a cultural celebration to follow.
Oct. 25: Grand Park's Día de los Muertos
Opening ceremony festivities kick off on Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. with live music, dance, poetry and more. Visitors can stop by for the two-week exhibit featuring altars created by local artists and community organizations. The festivities conclude on Nov. 2 with an outdoor film screening and Stop Motion & Pixilation Workshop hosted by the GuadaLAjara Film Festival.
Oct. 25: Olvera Street Día de los Muertos Festival
The festival, which has been held for nearly 40 years, includes evening programming that begins at 6 p.m. with a Danza de la Muerte presented by Teatro del Barrio. A nightly procession will follow the performance at 7 p.m., accompanied by a traditional Mayan Blessing/Soul Cleansing, before it ends at the Kiosko, where free sweet bread and beverages will be available.
Daytime entertainment will take place across two weekends, Oct. 25-26 and Nov. 1-2. Beginning at 11 a.m. attendees can enjoy live entertainment and face painting.
Oct. 26: San Pedro's 14th Annual Día De Los Muertos Festival
Oct. 26: The Muckenthaler Cultural Center's Día de los Muertos Festival
Vendor applications are still open. Email adam@TheMuck.org for more information.
Oct. 26: The Museum of Latin American Art's Day of the Dead Family Festival
MOLAA is still accepting applications for vendors and food pop-ups. For more information, you can contact the museum via email at education@molaa.org, or by phone at (562) 437-1689.
Oct. 26: LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes presents Día de los Muertos Family Day
Nov. 1: Día de los Muertos by Hollywood Forever
As in years past, the celebration will feature a children’s plaza, an Aztec ritual performance, altars, art exhibitions, traditional dances, artisan crafts and culinary vendors. Tickets are now on sale.
Nov. 1: Boyle Heights Día de Muertos at Mariachi Plaza
The event will take place on Nov. 1 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Mariachi Plaza, between Boyle and Soto Streets.
It will feature many opportunities for family fun, including free face painting, interactive art and over 20 local artisan vendors. Community-built altars will also be on display and attendees can enjoy live music.
Nov. 1: MidCity Mercado's Día de los Muertos Block Party
The event includes free workshops, carnival rides and games, an immersive community altar and shopping at the mercadito. The family- and pet-friendly event also features live music, dance performances across two stages, face painting, food trucks and more.
Nov. 1: Downtown Ventura's Día De Los Muertos Street Festival
Stretching across three city blocks, the festivities will include regional and cultural dances, community altars, street market “tianguis,” food vendors and a classic car show. The event will also include a beer garden with special drinks for those ages 21-plus. Organizers are still looking for vendors, sponsors and volunteers.
Nov. 1: Los Muertos 5K run at Olvera Street
The kickoff starts at 8 a.m., but earlier risers can show up as early as 6 a.m. to have their faces painted for $15 cash.
The 3.5-mile route will start on Main Street, in El Pueblo de Los Ángeles Historical Monument, then traverse through lower Chinatown, the Los Angeles State Historic Park and the Los Angeles River with stunning views of downtown L.A. The Olvera Street Día de los Muertos Festival will follow the race.
Registration fees for admission are $44 for those ages 12 and under, and $59 for those ages 13 and up. Virtual entries are also available at $60.
Nov. 1: The Wallis' Día de los Muertos Family Fest Day
Join in on the fun on Nov. 1 beginning at 11 a.m. for an event that will honor the memory of loved ones. The afternoon will be filled with family-friendly activities including festive music, dance and traditional foods.
Nov. 1: Día de Muertos at the Dominguez Rancho Adobe Museum
The event will include live performances from mariachi to baile folklórico, traditional food options and vendors.
Nov. 1: Centro Cultural de México's Noche de Altares
The community-based event is a Día de Muertos celebration where families, students, local organizations and businesses come together to create an authentic cultural experience that reflects past and present Mexican traditions. Attendees can expect performances, live music, face painting, free workshops and local food and art vendors.
Nov. 1: Día de los Muertos at the Santa Monica Pier
From 5 to 8 p.m Nov. 1, attendees can stroll around the 100-year-old Carousel, which will be adorned with marigolds and papel picado. There will be live performances throughout the evening by traditional ballet folklorico dancers, as well as a mariachi group and a procession led by Aztec dancers. Guests can also share pictures of loved ones for the community altar and indulge in hot chocolate provided by Soda Jerks.
Details on Nov. 2 have yet to be announced. For more up-to-date information, visit the official site.
Nov. 1: Catalina Museum's Día de Muertos Family Festival
There will also be a raffle for the 2025 Barbie Signature Collection Día de Muertos doll. The festival also invites all creative artists to submit their artwork in the Día de los Muertos Family Festival Ofrenda/Altar and Art Contest for a chance to win a cash prize.
Nov. 2: The Fowler Museum at UCLA's Día de Los Muertos
Artist Maria Elena Cruz will lead a workshop on creating mini ofrendas and ornamental sugar skull piñatas in honor of those who have died. There will also be a curator-led tour through the museum’s newly installed kiosks, which showcase devotional practices from Haiti, Guatemala and Mexico.
The program will also feature live music by Mariachi Alta California and light refreshments.
Nov. 2: Canoga Park's Día de los Muertos Family Festival
The event will feature a catrina-making contest, a classic car show, food trucks, chalk art, as well as a cultural procession.
Nov. 2: Bowers Museum's Mexican Day of the Dead
The event is part of the museum’s monthly free family festival series and includes face painting, art making, live performances and complimentary treats courtesy of the Nicholas Endowment.
Nov. 2: Antelope Valley's Día de Muertos
The organization is still accepting booth inquiries and sponsorships. For more information, email avhispanicchamber@gmail.com or call (661) 538-0607.
Nov. 2: Downey Theatre's Día de los Muertos Art Festival
The free community event will feature a papel picado workshop, a silk-screen demonstration, a puppet show, a “chalk walk,” face painting, mobile car altars and more. Attendees can enjoy performances across three stages as well as three curated art exhibits. There will also be over 12 food trucks available for guests to peruse and chow to their heart’s desire.