Latin Grammys 2026: After winning midterm election, Bobby Pulido wins for best Tejano album

Bobby Pulido not only won his election in Texas — he also won for best Tejano album

Retiring Tejano balladeer Bobby Pulido — who became the U.S. representative-elect from Texas’s 15th congressional district during last week’s historic midterm elections — picked up his third Latin Grammy.

During the pre-show ceremony on Thursday afternoon, the newly elected congressman, who vowed to “make quinceañeras great again,” won in the category of Tejano album, for his 2025 record “Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya y Una Mía (Vol.2/En Vivo).” The album was recorded live during a series of concerts in Monterrey, Mexico in 2024.

“I want to tell you that I’m retiring from music — and I’m leaving with so much gratitude,” he told the audience, after thanking his family, friends and colleagues for the honors. “I love you all, and I’ll see you soon, because we need to represent and we need to get to work to use our voices for something else.”