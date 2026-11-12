Latin Grammys 2026: After winning midterm election, Bobby Pulido wins for best Tejano album

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Bobby Pulido not only won his election in Texas — he also won for best Tejano album
Retiring Tejano balladeer Bobby Pulido — who became the U.S. representative-elect from Texas’s 15th congressional district during last week’s historic midterm elections — picked up his third Latin Grammy.
During the pre-show ceremony on Thursday afternoon, the newly elected congressman, who vowed to “make quinceañeras great again,” won in the category of Tejano album, for his 2025 record “Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya y Una Mía (Vol.2/En Vivo).” The album was recorded live during a series of concerts in Monterrey, Mexico in 2024.
“I want to tell you that I’m retiring from music — and I’m leaving with so much gratitude,” he told the audience, after thanking his family, friends and colleagues for the honors. “I love you all, and I’ll see you soon, because we need to represent and we need to get to work to use our voices for something else.”
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Viva, Las Vegas: Welcome to the Latin Grammys live blog
The Latin music industry’s best and brightest have landed in Las Vegas for the 27th annual Latin Grammy Awards, which kicks off 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, Nov. 12 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The broadcast will begin airing at 8 p.m. PT on TelevisaUnivision and will also be available to stream live on ViX, TelevisaUnivision’s Spanish-language streaming service.
Artists taking the stage tonight include Karol G, Rosalía, Anitta, Carín León and Person of the Year honoree Daddy Yankee — who has just teased his debut at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2027. “Pónganse ready,” he told De Los reporter Andrea Flores on the red carpet, just before the Person of the Year gala on Wednesday.
Latin Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Edgar Barrera is in the running for 10 nominations Thursday night, followed by Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, Jorge Drexler, Karol G and Rosalía, who each received seven nods. Indie folk artists Silvana Estrada and Mon Laferte have also received six nominations.
Stay tuned to our live blog for updates on tonight’s biggest triumphs — and potential upsets.
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Xavi grew up on his latest album, ‘Dosis.’ Now he’s a Latin Grammy nominee
To Xavi, the hardest part about being a musician is being patient.
Having forged his career in música mexicana, off impassioned tales of young love and heartbreak, the 22-year-old singer-songwriter said inspiration comes easily — allowing him to churn out up to 10 full-length songs on a “good day.”
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Latin Grammy nominee Milo J charts a new course for Argentine music
Argentine MC Milo J may be on the precipice of 20 when we meet, but on a cool October morning in L.A. as he approaches me inside a hotel lobby on the famous Sunset Strip, he carries the calm demeanor of a seasoned superstar.
The wordsmith, born Camilo Joaquín Villarruel in Buenos Aires, is not alone, of course. A small posse of lifelong friends keeps the conversation lively while shooting a documentary about his current tour and promo trip.
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Aria Vega will bring ‘Caribbean maximalism’ to L.A. — and soon, the Latin Grammys
One word that could describe Aria Vega’s whirlwind 2026? Chévere.
The Colombian expression for “awesome” is also the name of the fast-rising star’s global smash hit. Released in January, the breezy tropical swing of “Chévere” — and the rest of her sun-kissed singles — embodies the spirit of Colombia’s Caribbean coast where she hails from.
Ahead of the Latin Grammys on Nov. 12, where Vega will be in the running for the best new artist award, Vega is taking what she calls her “Costeñita Core” pop movement on the road, with her first-ever U.S. tour.
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The 2026 Latin Grammy nominations: Edgar Barrera, Jorge Drexler, Karol G most nominated
The Latin Recording Academy has unveiled the nominees for its 27th Latin Grammy Awards. The ceremony will air live Nov. 12 on Univision from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Edgar Barrera leads the count with a total of 10 nominations, followed by Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, Jorge Drexler, Karol G and Rosalía, who each received seven nods.
Trailing behind them are indie folk artists Silvana Estrada and Mon Laferte, who each received six nominations.