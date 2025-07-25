A month ago, my colleague Brittny Mejia reported on the growing fear many U.S.-born Latino Angelenos feel due to the endless barrage of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids being carried out in their neighborhoods .

“You’re scared to be brown,” said Jackie Ramirez, a radio host for “The Cruz Show” on Real 92.3. “You’re scared to look a certain way right now.”

On Wednesday, The Times published a story by staff writer Jack Flemming that certainly validates that fear. At the heart of it is a Latino family who is suing their former landlord and a real estate agent over what they claim was an illegal eviction from their Baldwin Park home last year. In a letter emailed June 25 to Sarah McCracken — a tenants’ rights lawyer representing the family — urging her clients to drop the suit, Rod Fehlman, who appeared to represent the real estate agent, wrote the following: “It is also interesting to note that your clients are likely to be picked up by ICE and deported prior to trial thanks to all the good work the Trump administration has done in regards to immigration in California.”

The kicker? Every person in that family is a U.S. citizen.

The story struck a chord online, with many X and Bluesky users accusing Fehlman of being racist. Some of that anger was even directed at Cal Poly Pomona — on his site, Fehlman states that he is an adjunct professor at the university. In a statement to The Times, a spokesperson for the university said that Fehlman’s temporary contract ended in 2013.

Yicenia Morales, McCracken’s client, told The Times that she felt racially profiled because of her last name.

“It’s not fair for him to take advantage of that. I was born here. I have a birth certificate. I pay taxes,” she said.

“I was already depressed over the eviction. Now I’m hurt, embarrassed and nervous as well. Will he really call ICE on us?”

Fehlman did not respond to Jack’s request for comment, but did speak with the Independent, telling the outlet that his words were misinterpreted.

“My email mentions nothing about Ms. McCracken’s client’s citizenship,” he said. “This is an ongoing problem in Southern California and a sad reality that litigants have been picked randomly at Courthouses. It is unfortunate that this comment has been taken out of context intentionally by Ms. McCracken’s firm and used to defame my office.”

I reached out to Fehlman via email, asking him to clarify the context and provide any evidence he had to prove that Morales and her family were “likely to be picked up by ICE and deported,” but he did not respond.

Although it’s unclear whether Fehlman’s response was illegal — the State Bar of California bans lawyers from threatening to present criminal, administrative or disciplinary charges to obtain an advantage in a civil dispute — the incident is certainly a sobering reminder that there are plenty of people who will always see Latinos as un-American, and have been emboldened by the Trump administration’s attack on immigrant communities to start saying the quiet part out loud.

It doesn’t matter that the majority of us were born here and primarily speak English . These people don’t care that you served your country or that you wave its flag at protests . To them, we will always be Josés or Marias .

Come hang out with the De Los team at the free Adrian Quesada show at Grand Performances

(Elana Marie / De Los)

Join the De Los team Aug. 2 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. as we co-present a free Grand Performances concert headlined by Adrian Quesada, the Grammy-winning multi-instrumentalist and one of the bandleaders of Black Pumas.

Last month, Quesada put out “Boleros Psícodelicos II, “ a follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2022 album of the same name that features vocalists Mireya Ramos, Gaby Moreno, Cuco and others. The record, which fuses psychadelia with traditional Latin sounds, has been on repeat at my household ever since its release — “Bravo,” recorded with iLe from Calle 13, is a top tier hater track sung from the perspective of a spurned lover.

Kicking off the night will be El Marchante (6 p.m.), a dynamic project that pays tribute to Latin American and Caribbean music through live events, and will be followed by Explorare (7 p.m.), a musical collective that got its start at a monthly residency at the Chinatown bar Melody Lounge. Quesada will hit the stage at 8:30 p.m.

Since 1987, Grand Performances has hosted free outdoor performances. The organization’s focus is on giving a platform to global and local acts. Previously, acts such as Stevie Wonder, Aloe Blacc and Ana Tijoux have participated in its programming. Last year, we co-presented a free concert featuring jazz and pop singer Daymé Arocena.

The De Los team will be there starting at 5 p.m., and we’ll be giving out free posters and other goodies to Latinx Files subscribers. You can RSVP for the event here.

Photo of the week

(Evelina Gabrielle Perez/For De Los)

Alex Evans, co-executive director and head puppeteer at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater, guides a dragon as Juanita y Juan — the duo formed by legendary Chicano punk rockers Alice Bag and Kid Congo Powers — perform their “loud lounge” sounds for children and their parents at The Ford Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday July 20, 2025.

De Los editor Suzy Exposito spoke to Bag and Powers about introducing punk to kids, their 2025 album, “Jungle Cruise,” and how to find comfort in such challenging, dark times.

“It’s very easy to become despondent and overwhelmed. But you don’t have to feel like you’re lifting this whole weight by yourself,” Bag said. “It’s important to know that you do have a community that stands with you. We’re all working in different ways. We’re all a band. We’re going to make it through this together.”

