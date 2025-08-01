Migrants from Venezuela detained at an El Salvador prison open up about the abuse they endured

In the weeks since the U.S. government released hundreds of Venezuelan nationals incarcerated at El Salvador’s infamous Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) and sent them back to their home country, several detainees have spoken out about the abuses they endured.

Times staff writer Kate Linthicum and special correspondent Mery Mogollón spoke to Jerce Reyes Barrios , a 36-year-old former professional soccer player, who left Venezuela last year and tried to apply for asylum at the Otay Mesa border crossing in California. He was among the more than 250 men accused of belonging to the Tren de Aragua street gang and sent to CECOT by the Trump administration in March.

Reyes Barrios denies ever belonging to the criminal organization. His attorney, Linette Tobin, said in a court statement that her client was accused of being a gang member because of an arm tattoo that featured a soccer ball decorated with a crown — a nod to Spanish club Real Madrid CF.

He says the maltreatment began the moment they were removed from the plane.

“Welcome to El Salvador, you sons of bitches,” Reyes Barrios claims the prison guards told them. “You’ve arrived at the Terrorist Confinement Center. Hell on earth.”

Inside, Reyes Barrios said the men were constantly beaten. They were kept in overcrowded cells and slept on metal beds. They were hardly fed, were given contaminated water and were supervised by a sadistic staff.

“There was blood, vomit and people passed out on the floor,” he said.

Reyes Barrios’ account of what he experienced at CECOT is consistent with what other former detainees have described.

“The doctor would watch us get beaten and then ask us, ‘How are you feeling?’ with a smile,” Marco Jesús Basulto Salinas, a 35-year-old kitchen worker who had Temporary Protected Status, told the Washington Post . “It was the most perverse form of humiliation.”

Some of the worst abuse took place at a cell dubbed “La Isla.” It was there where Andry José Hernández Romero, a 31-year-old hairdresser who left Venezuela out of fear of being persecuted for being gay, says he was sexually assaulted .

Conditions inside CECOT were so bad that some detainees attempted suicide, while others contemplated it.

“I’d rather die or kill myself than to keep living through this experience,” 39-year-old Juan José Ramos Ramos told ProPublica . “Being woken up every day at 4 a.m. to be insulted and beaten. For wanting to shower, for asking for something so basic. ... Hearing your brothers getting beaten, crying for help.”

At one point, the men staged a hunger strike. When that didn’t work, some of them cut themselves and wrote messages on sheets and in the walls using their own blood.

“We wanted them to see we were willing to die,” Neiyerver Adrián León Rengel, another former detainee, told the Post.

After nearly four months of alleged abuse, the men were told that they were finally going home. Their release was part of a prison exchange deal — Venezuela agreed to free 10 jailed Americans.

“At that moment, we all shouted with joy,” Reyes Barrios said. “I think that was my only happy day at CECOT.”

The Times reached out to a spokesperson for Nayib Bukele, El Salvador’s president, seeking comment, but did not get a reply. For its part, the Trump administration is refusing to acknowledge any wrongdoing.

“Once again, the media is falling all over themselves to defend criminal illegal gang members,” Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, told the Washington Post. “We hear far too much about gang members and criminals’ false sob stories and not enough about their victims.”

According to internal data obtained by ProPublica , the Trump administration knew that nearly 200 of the men sent to CECOT had not been convicted of crimes in the U.S.

