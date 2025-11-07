In 2025, Latinx voters proved they’re not beholden to any party

One of the narratives that emerged in the aftermath of the 2024 election was the rightward shift of Latinx voters, who ended up forming a crucial part of the diverse coalition that helped Donald Trump return to the White House.

Trump didn’t just make gains; he almost won the majority share of the demographic (48%).

Had Republicans finally done it? Did they prove Ronald Reagan, who famously claimed that Latinos were conservatives who didn’t know it yet, was right?

Judging by Tuesday’s election results, apparently not.

Democrats walloped Republicans across the country, and Latinx voters played a major role.

In California, Latinx voters helped pass Proposition 50 , which will allow Democrats to redraw the state’s congressional map in their favor, a move meant to counter a successful effort by Texas Republicans to do the same.

“Understanding Prop. 50 is understanding what those five [Republican] seats would mean,” Ivette Aragon, who phone-banked in support of the initiative, told The Times . “It’s an expansion of what we’re already seeing, not just to the immigrant community, but the slashes to healthcare, it’s the continuation of billionaires benefiting from America while the working class keeps working.”

Back east, Latinxs helped Democrats pick up governorships in Virginia and New Jersey , with two-thirds of their votes going for Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill, respectively. In the Garden State, this massive swing back to the left was most pronounced in Passaic County, which is roughly 43% Latinx. In 2024, Trump won the county by 3 percentage points. Sherrill won it by 15.

So what’s caused this swing back to the Democrats? Simply put, Latinx voters have soured on Trump. The nationwide immigration raids were certainly a factor. People, it turns out, don’t like it when you target their communities indiscriminately.

“There are some things that we need to change and have a course correction with in regards to immigration,” Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (R-Fla.) said of his party to NBC News . “Everybody’s in favor of gang members, criminals, et cetera, being deported and all that. Not too many people are in favor of grandmothers and caregivers and all that you know falling under the same umbrella. That’s the course correction.”

But immigration isn’t the biggest reason. As has been the case for several election cycles, it’s the economy, stupid.

“Latinos have been screaming at us through polling data for 30 years,” Republican political consultant Mike Madrid told me all the way back in July 2024 . “Jobs, the economy, upward mobility, housing, education and healthcare — middle-class, basic getting-through-life stuff — this is what the data tells us they care about.”

Heading into next year’s midterm elections, these issues are still top of mind for Latinx voters.

And though Tuesday was a very good day for Democrats, the party should not take what transpired for granted. Last year, Latinx voters unequivocally dispelled the myth that demographics is destiny, and that the campaign strategy of “at least we’re not the other guy” isn’t going to work. This year, they showed Republicans that their vote is earned and shouldn’t be taken for granted.

Vibe check

What’s the general sentiment among the Latinx population right now? According to a new Axios/Ipsos poll conducted in partnership with Noticias Telemundo, not good!

Of the more than 1,100 people surveyed, 65% said that it’s a “bad time” to be Latinx or Hispanic in the U.S. — when the poll was conducted in March 2024, that figure stood at 40%. When broken down by partisan lines, 84% of Democrats said it was a bad time, compared with 68% of independents and 32% of Republicans.

Belief in the “American dream” has also declined: 44% said they believed it was achievable. This figure has dropped over the last few years. When the poll was conducted in March 2024, 53% said it was attainable; In March 2022, that number stood at 61%.

Safety concerns have also risen, with 53% of respondents saying they are worried that they or a loved one will be physically attacked for being Latinx or Hispanic — a 14-point increase from June 2022. The majority (51%) also said that immigration enforcement efforts are targeting all Latinxs, regardless of citizenship or immigration status.

And the most pressing issue among Latinxs surveyed? Inflation or cost of living (51%).

For complete poll findings, you can go here .

