Federal immigration agents hit Charlotte, N.C., this week. Residents fought back

Last Thursday, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden warned that federal agents would descend on Charlotte, N.C., to carry out immigration raids in the state’s largest city.

Sure enough, on Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that it had launched “Operation Charlotte’s Web,” claiming that North Carolina was overrun by criminal undocumented immigrants because of “sanctuary politicians.” Charlotte, which has a large immigrant population, is not considered a sanctuary city and the state legislature passed a new law in July requiring law enforcement agencies to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The campaign’s name, an obvious reference to the beloved 1952 children’s book, was criticized by E.B. White’s granddaughter, who serves as the late writer’s literary executor.

“He believed in the rule of law and due process,” Martha White said . “He certainly didn’t believe in masked men, in unmarked cars, raiding people’s homes and workplaces without IDs or summons.”

Since their arrival, federal agents have targeted at least one church . They have arrested U.S. citizens , smashed car windows and have forced several Latino-owned businesses to close out of fear of what might happen to their customers.

Tens of thousands of students in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school district were absent this week. On Monday alone, more than 30,000 students didn’t show up to class.

“Those empty seats in my building are not just numbers. They are 5-year-olds and 8-year-olds and 10-year-olds whose families are too afraid to leave their homes,” multilingual teacher Tiffany Newkirk told Spectrum News 1 , adding that the school district had not done enough to inform parents and teachers about the presence of federal immigration agents in their area.

“Those students who have come sit in hollow classrooms asking, where are my friends? Are they OK? And I don’t have answers for them, not because I’m not paying attention, but because there has been no clear guidance, no language and no support for how I should respond,” she said.

By Tuesday, DHS had expanded its campaign to include Raleigh , the state’s capital. DHS said that more than 250 immigrants had been arrested as of Wednesday.

But the presence of federal immigration agents in their city has also mobilized Charlotteans to stand up for their neighbors. Hundreds of residents have flocked to training sessions on what to do if federal agents show up in their neighborhoods.

“They’re coming out on weeknights and they’re saying this is how we need to be spending our time and we want to be on the streets and in our communities, making sure people are cared for,” Rev. Joel Simpson, who led one of the training sessions, told CNN.

Protesters have also targeted hotels where federal agents are staying, a tactic seemingly borrowed from Los Angeles-area demonstrators.

“I think that, frankly, a lot of people were dubious that Charlotte would show up and stand with, and I think that people have been pleasantly surprised,” Kirsten Sikkelee, an anti-Border Patrol protester who attended a demonstration held at a Latino-owned bakery that temporarily closed down, told the Charlotte Observer.

“Growing up, it’s always been very obvious that this is the melting pot,” Rachel Smith, another protester, told the local newspaper. “This is as much of a melting pot as all of America.”

The fate of “Operation Charlotte’s Web” remains unclear. On Thursday, Sheriff McFadden said that the crackdown had ended , an assertion that was disputed hours later by DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin on X.

“Wrong. Operation Charlotte’s Web isn’t ending anytime soon,” she wrote .

Cowboys win the Chicano Super Bowl

More than 17.9 million people tuned in on Monday night to watch the Dallas Cowboys handily defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 33-16 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

How ‘bout them Cowboys?!

It was only the 14th time that these teams have faced each other, which feels like a missed opportunity by the National Football League. The Cowboys and the Raiders have two of the biggest Latino fan bases in American professional sports (many of whom are of Mexican descent) and the game has unofficially been dubbed online as the “Chicano Super Bowl.” If the NFL really wanted to make further inroads with Latinos — a demographic that skews young, is digitally savvy and, according to a recent McKinsey report , could account for a third of the growth of the U.S. sports economy by 2035 — the league would schedule this game every year. Doing so would surely pay off more dividends than whatever measly returns they get from their half-baked “Por La Cultura” campaign.

In fact, I made the same argument in this newsletter nearly four years ago , when the Cowboys and Raiders last played each other. Clearly, the league needs to hire me as their chief Latino officer.

