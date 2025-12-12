Prayer hands, closed fists: Religious leaders react to treatment of immigrants

As lore has it, on this day in 1531 the Virgin Mary appeared to the Indigenous worker Juan Diego at Tepeyac Hill and left the image of the Virgen de Guadalupe on his cloak.

The iconography is now ubiquitous and evokes a plethora of emotions for a wide swath of people. Some see the depiction of Jesus’ mother as a stand-in for their own mothers; others view it as an olive branch from God to the Indigenous peoples of the Americas; there’s also the contingent that sees it as a vehicle for the Spanish to further exert religious repression onto Indigenous people by co-opting local religious narratives.

The Virgen has also been used as a symbol of revolution and social justice for over 200 years. Catholic priest and prominent revolutionist Miguel Hidalgo used a banner that employed the image of the religious figure to lead his crew of insurgents, which kicked off the Mexican War of Independence in 1810. More recently, Cesar Chavez and the United Farm Workers union utilized the image of the brown-skinned deity as an emblem for the oppressed agricultural laborers.

On Tuesday, which marked the feast day of St. Juan Diego, churches across the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and across California held “Holy Hours” for immigrants. The action was spearheaded by the California Catholic Conference , the official public policy voice of the Catholic Church in California, and was meant to serve “as a way to stand in solidarity with immigrants and with people living in detention centers,” according to the organization’s official statement on the event.

“In this way, Holy Hours become more than a devotional exercise — they become a visible and spiritual act of solidarity, a statement of faith in justice and a commitment to accompany those whose lives have been disrupted, detained or displaced.”

Ahead of his parish’s Guadalupana celebrations, Father Mike Gutierrez of La Puente’s St. Louis of France Catholic Church talked of the importance of this year’s festivities.

“Our Lady of Guadalupe reminds us that she is ‘presente’ in the time of lamentation and hope,” Gutierrez wrote in a statement to The Times. “She is present in the sadness of losing neighbors/familia to the unjust ICE raids and the hope that el pueblo will rise like her image lifted the hearts and minds of the first witnesses of Her presence at Tepeyac. She will share the roses with those who are in fear of deportation and humble those who perpetuate this injustice.”

In the week leading up to the events, a street vendor who was selling food down the road from the parish was apprehended by immigration enforcement agents. Video of the raid — which was uploaded to Facebook— showed them taking the vendor’s money box as well. The incident shocked his community, Gutierrez said.

Next in line for the major religious holidays is the celebration of the birth of Jesus (Dec. 25) in a manger in Bethlehem to his refugee parents, the Virgin Mary and Joseph — or at least that’s how some parishes across the U.S. are choosing to portray the Christmas narrative.

A progressive Baptist church in Evanston, Ill., made headlines this week after using its annual Christmas Nativity scene to reflect harrowing scenes from ICE raids in the greater Chicago area.

The Lake Street Church ‘s display shows Mary and Joseph wearing gas masks and standing up against a fence. They are looking at a baby Jesus, whose hands are zip-tied. The infant is also wrapped in an aluminum foil-looking blanket. Positioned behind the masked parents are Roman guards in wraparound sunglasses and tactical vests with “ICE” written on them.

The church explained its decision to host the political display in a Facebook post last month.

“This installation re-imagines the nativity as a scene of forced family separation, drawing direct parallels between the Holy Family’s refugee experience and contemporary immigration detention practices,” the post explained.

“By placing the Christmas story (Christianity’s central narrative of refuge, sanctuary and sacred family) within the visual language of immigration enforcement and detention, this work asks viewers to confront the disconnect between professed religious or moral values and immigration policies.”

The church acknowledged that its art piece is very on-the-nose, but that’s part of the point it’s trying to prove.

“This installation is not subtle because the crisis it addresses is not abstract.” the church stated. “We hope viewers will join the conversation about what sanctuary means when families fleeing violence are met with separation, detention, and dehumanization.”

The Rev. Michael Woolf, Lake Street Church’s senior minister, is no stranger to political activism.

Last month, Woolf was among several protesters who were physically constrained and detained by immigration agents in the greater Chicago area. A social media video showed the pastor being grabbed by agents, thrown to the ground and arrested. He was released after being in custody for about seven hours.

Woolf isn’t the only religious official to have faced off with DHS law enforcement officers. In September, federal agents fired pepper balls at Pastor David Black of the First Presbyterian Church — an action defended by Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. Black was not severely injured by the incident.

“Christians have to look at the birth story — not just a sort of rosy sort of tale that we can just read in scripture — but actually sort of wrestle with its coming into being in context,” Woolf told Chicago newspaper Pioneer Press last week, about his church’s Nativity scene.

Over in Dedham, Mass., St. Susanna Church’s Nativity scene this year includes a large sign that reads “ICE was here.” The Catholic institution also has a smaller sign that reads, “The Holy Family is safe in The Sanctuary of our Church. If you see ICE, please call LUCE.” (LUCE is a statewide rapid response and immigrant defense network in Massachusetts.)

In a Monday press conference regarding the scene, parish priest Rev. Stephen Josoma said that the display aimed to “evoke dialogue.”

“We are just making a statement and I think we got our message out,” Josoma said. “Our hope was to create dialogue around contemporary life. Some do not agree with our message, but that does not render our display sacrilegious.”

The Archdiocese of Boston was among the critics of the church’s art piece. It called for St. Susanna to remove the ICE sign.

“The people of God have the right to expect that, when they come to church, they will encounter genuine opportunities for prayer and Catholic worship — not divisive political messaging,” Terrence Donilon, a spokesman for the archdiocese, told the National Catholic Reporter .

Donilon told the outlet that the Church “prohibits the use of sacred objects for any purpose other than the devotion of God’s people” and that religious images “are to be used solely to foster faith and devotion.”

Acting ICE director Todd Lyons was unsurprisingly not a fan of the display and called for it to be taken down immediately.

“The actions of the activist reverend, Stephen Josoma, are absolutely abhorrent and add to a dangerous narrative responsible for a more than 1,150% increase in assaults on ICE officers,” Lyons told Fox News Digital .

According to a recent analysis by The Times, that figure is misleading, and the majority of the alleged assaults did not result in injury.

Josoma appeared to be taking his lead from the official statements of the U.S. Catholic bishops on the matter.

As my colleague Ruben Vives reported last month, the collection of bishops issued a unified statement to support the country’s immigrants and oppose the Trump administration’s ”indiscriminate mass deportations of people.”

It was the first time since 2013 that the bishops had collectively voiced their concerns over an issue. The last time they did so was in response to the federal government’s contraceptive mandate.

“We are disturbed when we see among our people a climate of fear and anxiety around questions of profiling and immigration enforcement,” the statement read. “We are concerned by the state of contemporary debate and the vilification of immigrants. We are concerned about the conditions in detention centers and the lack of access to pastoral care.”

The bishops called for immigration reform and said they were troubled by threats against the “sanctity of houses of worship and special nature of hospitals and schools.”

“We oppose the indiscriminate mass deportation of people,” the statement read. “We pray for an end to dehumanizing rhetoric and violence, whether directed at immigrants or at law enforcement.”

(Stephanie Scarbrough / Associated Press)

On Thursday, a Maryland federal judge ordered the government to immediately release Kilmar Abrego Garcia. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ruled that his re-detention was unlawful.

“Since Abrego Garcia’s return from wrongful detention in El Salvador, he has been re-detained, again without lawful authority,” Judge Xinis wrote in her ruling. “For this reason, the Court will GRANT Abrego Garcia’s Petition for immediate release from ICE custody.”

Abrego Garcia was officially released from Pennsylvania’s Moshannon Valley Processing Center Thursday afternoon and plans to return to his family in Maryland.

Despite Thursday’s victory, Abrego Garcia’s attorney Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg is already preparing for what the government will try to do next to attempt to deport his client.

“The government still has plenty of tools in their toolbox, plenty of tricks up their sleeve,” Sandoval-Moshenberg told the Associated Press .“We’re going to be there to fight to make sure there is a fair trial.”

Sure enough, the federal government tried, but were thwarted Friday morning by an order from Xinis blocking the ICE from re-detaining him.

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin chimed in on the matter in a Thursday morning X post .

“This is naked judicial activism by an Obama appointed judge,” she wrote. “This order lacks any valid legal basis and we will continue to fight this tooth and nail in the courts.”

Venezuela has a new Nobel laureate amid increased U.S. aggression

(Heiko Junge / Associated Press)

Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado officially received her Nobel Peace Prize on Wednesday in Oslo exactly two months after it was announced she had earned the international award.

According to the Nobel Foundation, the 58-year-old exiled public servant was awarded for “her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

Machado’s daughter, Ana Corina Sosa Machado, accepted the prize on her behalf at the Wednesday night ceremony and read a speech written by her mother.

“It reminds the world that democracy is essential to peace,” said Sosa Machado, delivering her mother’s biting words about her homeland. “More than anything, what we Venezuelans can offer the world is the lesson forged through this long and difficult journey: that to have a democracy, we must be willing to fight for freedom.”

After arriving in Oslo on Thursday, Machado gave an update on her hectic past week at a news conference.

She mentioned that she got “support from the United States’ government” to discreetly escape Venezuela.

“I cannot give details, because these are people that could be harmed,” she said. “Certainly, the regime would have done everything to prevent me from coming. They did not know where I was in hiding in Venezuela, so it was hard for them to stop me.”

Machado also reaffirmed her appreciation for the Trump administration’s continued actions against her home country.

“I believe that President Trump’s actions have been decisive to reach the point where we are right now, in which the regime is weaker than ever,” she said. “You need to raise the cost of staying in power and lower the cost of leaving power. Only when you do that, this regime will break down. And that’s where we’re moving toward right now.”

However, Machado did not directly address the U.S.’ seizure Wednesday of a sanctioned oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela.

“We’ve just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela, a large tanker, very large, largest one ever seized, actually,” Trump told White House reporters. “It was seized for a very good reason.”

The seizure was conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard and supported by the Navy, a U.S. official told the Associated Press.

When asked what officials plan to do with the oil still aboard the tanker, Trump answered, “Well, we keep it, I guess.”

